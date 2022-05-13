U.S. markets closed

Vacation Home Collection (VHCSTAY) has become one of the most significant investments of The CVC GROUP

Vacation Home Collection
·3 min read
Vacation Home Collection
Vacation Home Collection

The CVC GROUP, a leading travel operator, has made a significant investment in Vacation Home Collection.

Orlando, FL , May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VP of Growth and Expansion for the United States and Europe Stefan Hollands, has led the US expansion for Vacation Home Collection since 2021 and comes from one of America's most prominent players. He is excited about what they've achieved but knows there's still more to do.

He says, "We've had a fantastic start in 2022, and I am thrilled to lead VHC Stay's expansion phase into multiple markets and countries this year."

CVC Group
CVC Group



Vacation Home Management


This investment serves as a huge catalyst in assisting VHC grow and expand its business. The CVC GROUP sees a great opportunity in the vacation rental market and is confident that VHC will become a significant player in the industry.

Thanks to this financing, VHC will be able to offer even more diverse vacation rentals to their guests. Travelers can look forward to more luxurious, comfortable, and unique vacation rentals with Vacation Home Collection.

This funding is not venture capital, so the company can focus more on advancing its technology for homeowners and guests. They'll also be able to put their energy into making customers' experiences as enjoyable as possible while they're on vacation and making vacation rentals easier than ever for homeowners.



Vacation Home Management
Vacation Home Management

Vacation Home Collection


Vacation Home Collection is a full-service, tech-enabled short-term rental management company focused on driving revenue for homeowners and providing unique travel experiences to their guests.

They offer an exceptional global collection of homes, all carefully selected for their quality and location. They are a part of The CVC GROUP - one of the largest tourism groups worldwide.

VHC takes pride not only in their international presence but also that their investor brings an outstanding distribution and network, enabling VHC’s homeowners to see and list their properties not only on important OTA players such as Airbnb ®, VRBO ®, and Booking.com ®, but also on exclusive B2B integrations across different international markets, including CVC travel agencies and premium channels such as Marriott Homes and Villas. Since VHC Stay’s distribution is present in a variety of different markets and channels, it propels the business to have and maintain a strong competitive position in the short-term rental industry.



About CVC Corp
About CVC Corp


CVC Corp

About CVC Corp


CVC Corp, a publicly-held company based in Brazil, has provided comprehensive travel services and experiences to clients for almost 50 years.

As the largest tourism group in Latin America,- they take pride in their global presence and how it enables them to create best-in-class travel experiences for their customers.

The CVC GROUP is represented through different companies in the segments of leisure travel and cultural exchange programs, through brick-and-mortar stores, digital platforms, and multi-brand stores.

The group provides top-quality travel excursions and offers excellent customer service unmatched by any other organization within their industry or sector as they continue to focus on customers’ individual needs while offering diverse travel experiences.

About Vacation Home Collection
About Vacation Home Collection


Vacation Home Collection

About Vacation Home Collection


Vacation Home Collection is a unique and innovative short-term rental management company that aims to turn homes into profitable businesses for property owners.

Through their professional booking process and services, they offer impeccable customer support with local teams in each region to ensure all homeowner’s and guest’s needs are exceeded.

With a strong sense of social responsibility and dedication to the well-being and experience of its homeowners and guests, VHC is forming strategic partnerships with local property owners, advancing their operational and technological solutions, and expanding into global markets.

###


Press Contact

Vacation Home Collection

(503) 432-3500

Website: www.vhcstay.com - Vacation Home Collection (VHCSTAY)

https://www.cvccorp.com.br/home-en/ - CVC Corp


newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com


