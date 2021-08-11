U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024 | Adoption Of Effective Promotional Strategies to Boost Growth | Technavio

·8 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the vacation rental market and it is poised to grow by USD 62.97 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group Inc., and TripAdvisor Inc., are some of the prominent vacation rental market players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vacation Rental Market by Management and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Download FREE Sample Right Now!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The adoption of effective promotional strategies will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Instant bookings and the rapid growth of online booking are some of the other factors anticipated to boost the vacation rental market growth positively during the forecast period.

Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Vacation Rental Market is segmented as below:

  • Management

  • Geographic Landscape

Vacation rental market managed by owners led the market in 2019. This segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. In addition, this report offers meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets as well. 37% of the growth originated from Europe with Spain, France, and Italy being the key contributing economies.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, Fetch our Report Right Here: www.technavio.com/report/vacation-rental-market-industry-analysis

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Malaysia by Service and Platform - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Business Travel Market by Expenditure, Age, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vacation rental market report covers the following areas:

  • Vacation Rental Market size

  • Vacation Rental Market trends

  • Vacation Rental Market industry analysis

Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the vacation rental market including 9flats.com Pte Ltd., Hotelplan Holding AG, MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd., NOVASOL AS, Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., and Wyndham Destinations Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the vacation rental market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist vacation rental market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the vacation rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the vacation rental market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vacation rental market vendors

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the report

3. Market Landscape

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Market segmentation analysis

2.2.1 Input

4. Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market sizing 2019

4.3 Market size and forecast 2019-2024

5. Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

Customer landscape analysis

7. Geographic landscape

By geography, the global vacation rental market has been segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America. The 5 regions have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. Europe ranked first as the largest region, while South America was the smallest region in 2019. In 2024, the 5 regions will maintain their position as that of 2019. This is indicative of limited changes in the geographical composition of the market, given that the ranking of no region will change by 2024.

Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 33: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity

8. Market segmentation by management

The 2 segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. Managed by owners constituted the largest segment in 2019, while the smallest segment was professionally managed. The 2019 market position of all the both the segments will likely remain the same in 2024. The ranking of none of the segments will change by 2024 this indicates that the market composition will see limited changes.

Buy the vacation rental market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

8.1 Comparison by management

8.2 Managed by owners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

8.3 Professionally managed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

8.4 Market opportunity by management

9. Decision framework

Exhibit 57: Decision framework

10. Drivers and challenges

10.1 Market drivers

Exhibit 58: International tourist arrivals 2011-2016 (millions)

10.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 59: Impact of drivers and challenges

11. Market trends

11.1 Instant bookings

11.2 Rapid growth of online booking

11.3 Adoption of effective promotional strategies

11.4 Other trends

12. Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

12.3 Landscape disruption

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Competitive scenario

12.4 Landscape disruption

Technavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

Industry risks

13. Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

13.3 9flats.com Pte Ltd.

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

13.4 Airbnb Inc.

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

13.5 Booking Holdings Inc.

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

13.6 Expedia Group Inc.

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

13.7 Hotelplan Holding AG

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

13.8 MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd.

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

13.9 NOVASOL AS

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

13.10 Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd.

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • ]Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

13.11 TripAdvisor Inc.

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

13.12 Wyndham Destinations Inc.

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

14. Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.1.1 Market definition

14.1.2 Objectives

14.1.3 Notes and Caveats

14.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

14.3 Research methodology

14.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vacation-rental-market-2020-2024--adoption-of-effective-promotional-strategies-to-boost-growth--technavio-301352609.html

SOURCE Technavio

