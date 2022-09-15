The vaccine adjuvants market is projected to reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 1.7%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The growth of the market is projected to be driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing number of COVID-19 vaccines in the development pipeline, and increasing focus on immunization programs.

New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vaccine Adjuvants Market by Product, Route of Administration, Disease Type, Application & Application Category - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03912473/?utm_source=GNW





The adjuvant emulsions accounted for the largest share of the product segment in the vaccine adjuvants market in 2021.

Adjuvant emulsions function by generating depots that can trap antigens at the injection site.This results in slow release to continue the stimulation of the immune system.



The adjuvant emulsions segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The extensive use of adjuvant emulsions in COVID-19 and other infectious diseases and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases are driving the growth of the adjuvant emulsions segment during the forecast period.



The infectious disease segment accounted for the largest share of the disease type segment in the vaccine adjuvants market in 2021.

The infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the rising demand for new adjuvanted vaccines.

Key players in the vaccine adjuvants market include Prominent players in the global vaccine adjuvants market are GSK plc (UK), Dynavax Technologies (US), Novavax (US), Agenus Inc. (US), Croda International plc (UK), Seppic (France), OZ Biosciences (US), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), InvivoGen (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), CSL Limited (Australia), Vertellus (US), Allergy Therapeutics (UK), Riboxx GmbH (Germany), CaPtivat? Pharmaceuticals LLC (US), EuBiologics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Pacific GeneTech Limited (US), Hawaii Biotech Inc. (US), and Vaxine Pty Ltd. (Australia).



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the vaccine adjuvants market

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market, owing to the increasing investments in the life sciences sector and rising awareness through conferences and symposiums. In this region, China and Japan are the largest markets while India is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side - 20%

• By Designation: Managers- 45%, CXOs and Director level - 30%, and Executives - 25%

• By Region: North America -20%, Europe -10%, Asia-Pacific -55%, RoW -15%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• GSK plc (UK)

• Dynavax Technologies (US)

• Novavax (US)

• Agenus Inc. (US)

• Croda International plc (UK)

• Seppic (France)

• OZ Biosciences (US)

• Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US)

• Associated British Foods plc (UK)

• InvivoGen (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• CSL Limited (Australia)

• Vertellus (US)

• Allergy Therapeutics (UK)

• Riboxx GmbH (Germany)

• CaPtivat? Pharmaceuticals LLC (US)

• EuBiologics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

• Pacific GeneTech Limited (US)

• Hawaii Biotech Inc. (US)

• Vaxine Pty Ltd. (Australia)

• Creative Diagnostics (US)

• LiteVax BV (Netherlands)

• Mukta Industries (India)

• Oncovir, Inc. (US)

• TiterMax USA, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the vaccine adjuvants market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, functionality, formulation and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall vaccine adjuvants market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03912473/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



