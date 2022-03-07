U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,257.50
    -69.75 (-1.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,128.00
    -455.00 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,561.00
    -278.75 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,955.50
    -44.30 (-2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.31
    +8.63 (+7.46%)
     

  • Gold

    2,003.90
    +37.30 (+1.90%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    +0.54 (+2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    -0.0079 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • Vix

    31.98
    +1.50 (+4.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3192
    -0.0055 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8780
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,425.95
    -1,055.00 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.82
    -64.87 (-6.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,124.38
    -861.09 (-3.31%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

The Vaccine Delivery Device Industry is Expected to Reach a Global Market Size of US$ 10.25 Bn by 2022, Owing to Rising Demand for Pain-free Needles

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Vaccine Delivery Device Market Analysis Report By Product (Syringe Based Vaccine Delivery Devices, Jet Injector Based Vaccine Delivery Devices), By Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Intradermal Vaccine Delivery Devices) & By Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

ROCKVILLE Md., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Vaccine Delivery Device market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 9.5% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 10.25 Bn by the end of 2032.

For instance, the UK government invested £1 million from its Global Challenges Research Fund through Medical Research Council to probe the Zika Virus transmission and its source. In addition, the demand for advanced vaccine delivery devices has increased owing to their application in treatments of influenza, hepatitis A and B, and meningitis, thereby bolstering the market size in the forecast period.

Prospects further elevated during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it created an urgency for developed and efficient vaccination devices, thereby elevating the market size. In addition, the initiatives taken by various governments and non-government organizations are anticipated to boost the market significantly.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=178

The growing financial backing from the government and non-governmental organizations has resulted in a slew of new advances in the field, boosting the market's size. The UK government, for example, allocated £1 million from the Global Challenges Research Fund to the Medical Research Council to investigate Zika Virus transmission and source.

Furthermore, the number of diabetic patients worldwide is increasing. According to the World Health Organization, 422 million people globally are affected by the condition, which is expected to increase the market throughout the forecast period.

Why is APEJ Predicted to be the Fastest-Growing Region?
Contribution of Developing Nations to Increase Demand for Vaccine Delivery Devices

APEJ is projected to be the fastest-growing region owing to the increasing patient pool. The presence of developing nations such as; India and China is projected to further boost the market in the region.

Moreover, the unmet vaccine demand in the untapped regions is predicted to augment the industry in APEJ in the coming time. Also, the rising geriatric population in the region can notably boost the demand for vaccination, thereby bolstering the market in APEJ. The region is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12% through 2032.

To learn more about Vaccine Delivery Device Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=178

Key Segments Covered in the Vaccine Delivery Device Industry Survey

  • By Product Type

    • Syringes-based Vaccine Delivery Devices

    • Jet Injectors-based Vaccine Delivery Devices Market

    • Other Vaccine Delivery Device Products

  • By Route of Administration

    • Subcutaneous Vaccine Delivery Devices

    • Intramuscular Vaccine Delivery Devices

    • Intradermal Vaccine Delivery Devices

    • Other Vaccine Delivery Devices

Competitive Landscape
The key players of the global vaccine delivery devices market adopt strategies such as; collaboration, partnership, and acquisitions.

  • In April 2020, Zealand Pharma acquired Valeritas Holdings, a U.S based medical company for a price of USD 23 Mn.

  • In November 2021, Gerresheimar entered into a partnership with Midas Pharma for a new auto injector. The partnership comprises of the development and marketing of new generation auto injector.

  • In August 2021, the Vaccine developer Serum Institute of India acquired a 50% stake in pharma packaging company Schott Kaisha for an amount that was not disclosed. Schott AG is a Germany-based player that manufactures vials, syringes, and cartridges.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=178

Key players in the Vaccine Delivery Device Market

  • Becton Dickinson & Company

  • PharmaJet Inc.

  • Valeritas Holdings Inc.

  • Vaxxas Pty. Ltd

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • Schott AG

  • Antares Pharma, Inc.

  • 3M Company

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • By product type, syringes are likely to be most lucrative, accumulating US$ 900 Mn in value

  • Sales of intramuscular vaccine delivery devices to reach a value of US$ 1 Bn by 2022

  • North America to be a potential revenue hub, forecast to incline at a 10% CAGR

  • APEJ to be the most opportunistic market, flourishing at 12% CAGR from 2022-2032

  • Global vaccine delivery devices market likely to be valued at over US$ 4 Bn by 2022-end

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain –

Syringes Market Insights - Medical device manufacturers are focusing on delivering important surgical equipment such as syringes. Asia has enormous development potential for syringes, with the highest expected growth rate, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chromatography Syringes Market Analysis - Over the next ten years, increased demand for gas chromatography syringes, rising sales of manual chromatography syringes, and the existence of top suppliers of high pressure liquid chromatography syringes are expected to drive market expansion.

Prefilled Syringes Market Forecast - Pre-filled syringes have emerged as one of the fastest-growing options for unit dosage medicine as the pharmaceutical industry investigates innovative and more convenient drug delivery technologies.

Cancer Therapeutics Market Forecast - Discoveries of revolutionary peptide-based medications are projected to influence developing trends in the cancer therapeutics market, with the cancer therapeutics sector is steady in its R&D operations. In the future years, peptide-based drugs are projected to become more widely used in cancer therapeutics.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Recommended Stories

  • Disney Dreamer Kayla Michele’s PeduL Helps Companies Hire Diverse Talent

    Kayla Michele, a Disney Dreamer of the 2013 class, is the Co-Founder and COO of PeduL, a diversity recruiting marketplace that enables employers to source and attract a curated pipeline of competitive, diverse candidates whose skills match job requisitions.

  • TikTok Suspends Livestreaming in Russia on ‘Fake News’ Law

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok says it’s suspending livestreaming in Russia amid the country’s new “fake news” law that’s aimed at silencing dissent and limiting information about its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: Netflix, TikTok Join Exodus of Firms From RussiaPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosThe U.S. Can Turn Europe Into Puti

  • Can the Kremlin use crypto to evade sanctions? Doubtful, experts say. But for some ordinary Russians, it’s a lifeline

    "Crypto is too small for Russia," one industry CEO said.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Crude Oil Surges; Market Correction Nearing New Leg Down Amid Russia's Ukraine Invasion Continues

    Futures fell while crude oil prices skyrocketed on Russia oil embargo risks. The stock market rally is nearing February lows as Russia's Ukraine invasion continues.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Stocks, Futures Drop as Oil Soars on Embargo Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and U.S. equity futures slid Monday, while havens including sovereign bonds rose, amid fears of an inflation shock in the world economy as oil soared on the prospect of a ban on Russian crude supplies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: Netflix, TikTok Join Exodus of Firms From RussiaPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosThe U.

  • U.S. oil prices soar Sunday, briefly punching above $130 as talk of Russia oil embargo heats up

    Values for U.S. oil soared Sunday evening, driving prices above $125 a barrel in electronic trade as discussions about a ban on Russian oil heated up.

  • Carl Icahn Exits Occidental Petroleum After Nearly Three Years

    In a letter to the company’s board, the activist investor says he has sold the remainder of his stake in the oil-and-gas producer and his two remaining board representatives are also resigning.

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • Why Ford, GM, and Lordstown Shares All Tanked in February

    Financial reports from the big automakers in February were good, but the stocks are acting more like they're already fully electric-vehicle companies.

  • GOOG or GOOGL: Which Stock to Buy?

    Google created a corporate structure under a new holding company and moniker called Alphabet in 2015. The short answer is a stock split, but a longer answer is an attempt by the company’s top shareholders—Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, along with company chair Eric Schmidt—to retain as much control of the company as possible. Google split its stock in April 2014, which created the A- and C-share classes.

  • China ag minister says winter wheat condition could be worst in history

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The condition of China's winter wheat crop could be the "worst in history", the agriculture minister said on Saturday, raising concerns about grain supplies in the world's biggest wheat consumer. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the country's annual parliament meeting, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian said that rare heavy rainfall last year delayed the planting of about one-third of the normal wheat acreage. A survey of the winter wheat crop taken before the start of winter found that the amount of first- and second-grade crop was down by more than 20 percentage points, Tang said.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    This week’s most anticipated economic announcement is the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer price index for February, coming out Thursday.

  • Why C3.ai Sank 14.9% Last Month

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) gained 26.2% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock lost ground amid selling pressures for growth-dependent software stocks and the publication of a new short report. Short-selling firm Spruce Point Capital published analysis on C3.ai on Feb. 16 indicating that it saw the artificial intelligence (AI) stock having significant downside.

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Oil price surges to highest since 2008 on delays in Iranian talks

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices soared to their highest since 2008 due to delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets and as the United States and European allies consider banning imports of Russian oil. Talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were mired in uncertainty on Sunday following Russia's demands for a U.S. guarantee that the sanctions it faces over the Ukraine conflict will not hurt its trade with Tehran. In response to Russia's demands, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the sanctions imposed on Russia over its Ukraine invasion have nothing to do with a potential nuclear deal with Iran.

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    Three decades of outperformance doesn't mean there aren't still bargains to be found in the Nasdaq 100.

  • Stock Market’s ‘Denial Trade’ on Russian Invasion Is Buckling

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity markets have come round to the idea that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have long-term consequences for the global economy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: Netflix, TikTok Join Exodus of Firms From RussiaPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosThe U.S. Can Turn Europe Into Putin's NightmareEuropean stocks slumped at the e

  • Shell Says It Bought Russian Oil After Government Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- After taking a barrage of criticism for buying a cargo of Russian crude, Europe’s largest oil company Shell Plc says it’s navigating the market with government guidance.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: Netflix, TikTok Join Exodus of Firms From RussiaPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosThe U.S. Can Turn Europe Into Putin's Nightma