CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Vaccine makers doing right to look to adjust COVID-19 jabs - WHO

·1 min read

(Corrects first paragraph to show WHO spokesman meant to say he was commending companies for looking to adjust vaccines, not recommending that they do so)

GENEVA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - It is "commendable" that makers of COVID-19 vaccines are planning for the "likelihood" of needing to adjust their products to protect against the Omicron variant, a World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson said on Friday.

Christian Lindmeier, speaking at a U.N. briefing in Geneva, said the agency was still studying the transmissibility and severity of the new variant, first reported in southern Africa.

"It is very commendable that vaccine manufacturers already start planning ahead and plan for the likelihood for having to adjust the existing vaccine," he said. "That's good not just to wait until the final alarm bell rings." (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet)

