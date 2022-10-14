Vaccine Research Market to record USD 13.34 Bn growth; Public end-user segment to exhibit high demand -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Vaccine Research Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 13.34 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe high demand for vaccine research from the public end-user segment. Increased funding by governments across the world for the research and development of drugs for various diseases is creating high demand from this business segment. Our report on the vaccine research market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market behavior across various segments and regions. Download Sample PDF Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vaccine Research Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CanSino Biologics Inc., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novavax Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The market is driven by the high prevalence of infectious diseases, the need for novel vaccines for chronic infections, and a rise in the funding for the R&D of COVID-19 vaccines. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Vaccine Research Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

The public segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. There are various government organizations that are involved in the research of vaccines, such as the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Following the outbreak of the highly deadly COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and its rapid spread across the world, countries scrambled to develop effective vaccines to counter the new and extremely virulent SARS-CoV-2 virus. Such efforts are fostering the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America will emerge as a major market, occupying 42% of the global market share. The strong prevalence of infectious diseases, such as influenza, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, HIV, measles, malaria, and tuberculosis, and non-infectious diseases such as cancer is driving the growth of the regional market.

Get deeper insights into the contribution of each business segment and region toward the growth of the global market by purchasing our full report. Start by Downloading a Free Sample

Vaccine research Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the vaccine research market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:

Bavarian Nordic AS: The company is involved in vaccine research for diseases such as smallpox, respiratory syncytial virus, SARS CoV2 and immuno oncology. Some of the pipeline products are ABNCOV2, MVA BN freeze dried, MVA BN RSV, and TAEK VAC.

CSL Ltd.: The company is involved in vaccine research for the disease influenza namely Flucelvax.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.: The company is involved in vaccine research for diseases such as chikungunya virus, influenza, lassa fever, and marburg virus. Some of the pipeline products are AV7909, CHIKV VLP, UniFlu, WEVEE VLP, and EBS Lassa.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc: The company is involved in vaccine research for diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella prophylaxis, rotavirus prophylaxis, and COVID-19. Some of the pipeline products are Rotarix, MMR, Menveo, and Xevudy.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.: The company is involved in vaccine research for diseases such as Covid 19, HPV associated disease, immuno oncology. Some of the pipeline products are INO 4800, VGX 3100, and INO 4500.

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bharat Biotech Ltd.

CanSino Biologics Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Merck and Co. Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Novavax Inc.

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Vaccine research Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist vaccine research market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vaccine research market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vaccine research market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vaccine research market vendors

Vaccine Research Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CanSino Biologics Inc., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novavax Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Public - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bavarian Nordic AS

10.4 CSL Ltd.

10.5 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.7 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

10.8 Johnson and Johnson

10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

10.10 Novavax Inc.

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

10.12 Sanofi

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

