Vaccine Research Market to record USD 13.34 Bn growth; Public end-user segment to exhibit high demand -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccine Research Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 13.34 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe high demand for vaccine research from the public end-user segment. Increased funding by governments across the world for the research and development of drugs for various diseases is creating high demand from this business segment. Our report on the vaccine research market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market behavior across various segments and regions. Download Sample PDF Report Now
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CanSino Biologics Inc., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novavax Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
The market is driven by the high prevalence of infectious diseases, the need for novel vaccines for chronic infections, and a rise in the funding for the R&D of COVID-19 vaccines. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Vaccine Research Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
The public segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. There are various government organizations that are involved in the research of vaccines, such as the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Following the outbreak of the highly deadly COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and its rapid spread across the world, countries scrambled to develop effective vaccines to counter the new and extremely virulent SARS-CoV-2 virus. Such efforts are fostering the growth of the segment.
Geography
North America will emerge as a major market, occupying 42% of the global market share. The strong prevalence of infectious diseases, such as influenza, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, HIV, measles, malaria, and tuberculosis, and non-infectious diseases such as cancer is driving the growth of the regional market.
Get deeper insights into the contribution of each business segment and region toward the growth of the global market by purchasing our full report. Start by Downloading a Free Sample
Vaccine research Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the vaccine research market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:
Bavarian Nordic AS: The company is involved in vaccine research for diseases such as smallpox, respiratory syncytial virus, SARS CoV2 and immuno oncology. Some of the pipeline products are ABNCOV2, MVA BN freeze dried, MVA BN RSV, and TAEK VAC.
CSL Ltd.: The company is involved in vaccine research for the disease influenza namely Flucelvax.
Emergent BioSolutions Inc.: The company is involved in vaccine research for diseases such as chikungunya virus, influenza, lassa fever, and marburg virus. Some of the pipeline products are AV7909, CHIKV VLP, UniFlu, WEVEE VLP, and EBS Lassa.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc: The company is involved in vaccine research for diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella prophylaxis, rotavirus prophylaxis, and COVID-19. Some of the pipeline products are Rotarix, MMR, Menveo, and Xevudy.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.: The company is involved in vaccine research for diseases such as Covid 19, HPV associated disease, immuno oncology. Some of the pipeline products are INO 4800, VGX 3100, and INO 4500.
Abbott Laboratories
Astellas Pharma Inc.
AstraZeneca Plc
Bharat Biotech Ltd.
CanSino Biologics Inc.
Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
Johnson and Johnson
Merck and Co. Inc.
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
Novavax Inc.
Panacea Biotec Ltd.
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi
Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Vaccine research Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist vaccine research market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the vaccine research market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the vaccine research market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vaccine research market vendors
Vaccine Research Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 13.34 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.15
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CanSino Biologics Inc., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novavax Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Public - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Bavarian Nordic AS
10.4 CSL Ltd.
10.5 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
10.7 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
10.8 Johnson and Johnson
10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.
10.10 Novavax Inc.
10.11 Pfizer Inc.
10.12 Sanofi
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
