Vaccines Market to grow by USD 28.28 Billion by 2026, Increased funding for vaccine development and new vaccine launches to boost market growth - Technavio

·13 min read

120 Pages report segments the vaccines market by Type (Prophylactic vaccines and Therapeutic vaccines) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW))

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vaccines market is expected to grow by USD 28.28 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.13% between 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio's latest market report. North America occupied about 48% of the market share. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of immunization programs and the strong prevalence of infectious diseases. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vaccines Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vaccines Market

Vaccines Market: Major Growth Drivers

The vaccines market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

  • Increased funding for vaccine development and new vaccine launches

  • Approval of vaccines and a strong pipeline

  • Increasing use of adjuvants in vaccines

Also, it is anticipated that the development of nanoparticle vaccines would have a favorable effect on the vaccines market during the forecasted period. The health of millions of people around the world is now seriously threatened by a number of infectious and other disorders. Researchers from all over the world are working to increase the effectiveness of existing vaccinations against particular diseases in addition to creating new vaccines. The development of nanoparticle vaccines has increased globally due to various benefits. Grab a Free Sample Report Now!

Vaccines Market: Parent market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global vaccines market as a part of the pharmaceutical market within the overall healthcare industry. The parent pharmaceuticals market covers products and companies engaged in the R&D or production of generic drugs, non-generic drugs, and veterinary drugs. Technavio calculates the global healthcare market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers/providers of equipment, supplies, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences tools and services. Growth in the global pharmaceutical market will be driven by the following factors:

  • Increasing life expectancy

  • Improving access to better healthcare in emerging economies

  • Increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyle

  • Increase in cases of chronic conditions

  • Pricing pressure by governments

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Buy a free sample report.

Vaccines Market: Vendor Insights

The global vaccines market has multiple approved vaccines available to treat and prevent various infectious and non-infectious diseases. Owing to the high prevalence of infectious and non-infectious diseases and the need for vaccines with high efficacy, several vendors are developing vaccines to treat and prevent various diseases. Going forward, the strong pipeline for vaccines is expected to pave the way for new entrants. Hence, the market is expected to witness the launch of various new vaccines and the entry of a few new players.

  • Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • AstraZeneca Plc

  • Bavarian Nordic AS

  • Bharat Biotech Ltd.

  • BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd.

  • CSL Ltd.

  • Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

  • Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Gradalis Inc.

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Get a Free Sample Report.

Reasons to Buy Vaccines Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist vaccines market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the vaccines market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the vaccines market across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vaccines market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports

Bronchiectasis Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the bronchiectasis drugs market segmentation by product (antibiotics, expectorants, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Enteric Empty Capsules Sales Market by End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the enteric empty capsules sales market segmentation by end-user (pharmaceutical, health supplements, and others) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Vaccines Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

$28.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gradalis Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Valneva SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Prophylactic vaccines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Therapeutic vaccines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • 10.4 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 10.5 Bavarian Nordic AS

  • 10.6 Bharat Biotech Ltd.

  • 10.7 BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 CSL Ltd.

  • 10.9 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

  • 10.11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 10.12 Gradalis Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaccines-market-to-grow-by-usd-28-28-billion-by-2026--increased-funding-for-vaccine-development-and-new-vaccine-launches-to-boost-market-growth----technavio-301679887.html

SOURCE Technavio

