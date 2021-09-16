U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

Vaccines Market to Soar at 10.7 % CAGR and Hit USD 104.87 Billion till 2027 Backed by Several Immunization Programs Funded by Governments: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Top Players Covered in the Vaccines Market Research Report are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc., CSL Limited, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bavarian Nordic, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and other key market players.

Pune, India, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global business vaccines market share is projected to reach USD 104.87 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7 % during the forecast period due to rise in infectious diseases observes, Fortune Business Insights™ in a published report, titled, “Vaccines Market, 2020-2027.”

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis, and Tuberculosis is making governments and pharmaceutical industries make enormous investments towards vaccine development. For instance, the COVID pandemic recorded more than 80 million cases worldwide, and many manufactures have pipelined their product to treat the disease, which will fuel the market in upcoming years

Highlights of the Report

The report gives a thorough analysis of the latest market trends, top market segments, and major driving factors. The different market segments and their regional analysis are also comprehensively discussed in the report. Additionally, the report talks about the dominant strategies adopted by key market players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.


Request a Sample Copy of the Global Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/vaccines-market-101769


Industry Development

September 2019: African nations Kenya, Ghana, and Malawi in collaboration, launched the world’s first vaccine for treating malaria, as malaria is highly prevalent and is a major cause of death in Africa.

COVID-19 Pandemic:

Covid-19 has affected the market due to lower vaccination rates in low economic countries. However, the market is expected to see positive growth in upcoming years due to the rise in research and investments in healthcare. Moreover, the launch of various COVID-19 vaccines by key players such as Pfizer, Moderna is expected to fuel the market in upcoming years.

Global Immunization Program to Drive the Vaccines Market Growth

Demand for vaccines is growing globally to fulfill the immunization drive launched by the different governments to eradicate certain endemic diseases. For example, in India, the government surveillanced the immunization program to 21 lakh children for the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Moreover, due to COVID the ones in the pipeline will also promote the market in upcoming years. Several key players such as Novavax, Merck, GSK, and Pfizer will contribute to the market positively.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/vaccines-market-101769


On the other hand, the high cost of vaccines is the major restraint of the market. For example, in the US, the vaccine for Hepatitis A/B is $100; thus this high cost makes it unaffordable for people with low income and even major developing economies to buy vaccines for their citizens.

Segmentation

Based on type, the market is divided into recombinant, conjugate, subunit, inactivated, live attenuated, and toxoid. By the route of administration, it is segmented into parenteral and oral. Based on disease indication, it is segmented into viral and bacterial diseases. By age group, the market is bifurcated into pediatric and adults. The market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa in terms of geography.


Quick Buy Vaccine Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101769


North America to Command Owing to Presence of Several Vaccines Manufacturer in the Region

North America is expected to hold a significant share as it generated a revenue of USD 24.88 billion in the year 2019. This region favors the market due to increased awareness of vaccination and the presence of major vaccine manufacturers in the region. The United States government spent USD 378 billion in 2018, and this marked an increase of 10.2% from 2017, reports the National Center of Science and Engineering Statistics.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also expected to mark significant growth due to heterogeneous economies in the region. Japan is leading the vaccine industry in the region. Moreover, the rising population of India and China is also expected to promote the regional market. In the European region, France and Germany are expected to contribute to industry positively.

Some of the prominent companies in the Vaccines Market are

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc.

  • Sanofi

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

  • CSL Limited

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Bavarian Nordic

  • Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.

  • Other Prominent Players


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/vaccines-market-101769


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • New Product Launch

    • Pipeline Analysis

    • Technological Advancements in the Vaccines Market

    • Prevalence of Disease Indications

    • Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

  • Global Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit

      • Inactivated

      • Live Attenuated

      • Toxoid

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

      • Parenteral

      • Oral

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication

      • Viral Diseases

      • Bacterial Diseases

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group

      • Pediatric

      • Adults

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

      • Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

      • Government Suppliers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit

      • Inactivated

      • Live Attenuated

      • Toxoid

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

      • Parenteral

      • Oral

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication

      • Viral Diseases

      • Bacterial Diseases

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group

      • Pediatric

      • Adults

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

      • Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

      • Government Suppliers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit

      • Inactivated

      • Live Attenuated

      • Toxoid

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

      • Parenteral

      • Oral

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication

      • Viral Diseases

      • Bacterial Diseases

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group

      • Pediatric

      • Adults

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

      • Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

      • Government Suppliers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region

      • U.K.

      • Germany

      • France

      • Spain

      • Italy

      • Scandinavia

      • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued…..!!!!!


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/vaccines-market-101769


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/vaccines-market-9430


