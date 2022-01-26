U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Vaccines Market worth $149.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Vaccines Market by Technology (Recombinant, Toxoid, Conjugate, RNA), Type (Monovalent, Multivalent), Disease (Pneumococcal, Influenza, DTP, HPV, MMR, COVID-19), Route of Administration (IM, SC, Oral), End user (Pediatric, Adult) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Vaccines Market (including COVID-19 vaccines) is projected to reach USD 149.2 billion by 2026 from USD 139.4 billion in 2021 during the forecast period. The global vaccines market (excluding COVID-19 vaccines) is projected to reach USD 67.2 billion by 2026 from USD 41.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2026.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vaccines Market"

254 – Tables
46 – Figures
302 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1155

The market growth is largely driven by the rise of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, increasing company initiatives to enhance vaccine R&D, growing government support for vaccine development, and the rising focus on immunization. However, the huge capital investments required for developing vaccines and low purchasing power in developing countries may restrain the market growth.

Conjugate vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of the technology segment (excluding COVID 19 vaccines)

Based on technology, the vaccines market (excluding COVID 19 vaccines) has been segmented into conjugate vaccines, recombinant vaccines, inactivated & subunit vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and viral vector vaccines. The conjugate vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of the global market (excluding COVID-19 vaccines), by technology, in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing government support and rising company investments in conjugate vaccine development.

The Pneumococcal disease segment accounted for the largest share in 2020

Based on disease indication, the vaccines market is segmented into pneumococcal disease, influenza, combination vaccines, HPV, meningococcal disease, herpes zoster, rotavirus, MMR, varicella, hepatitis, DTP, polio, COVID-19, and other disease indications. The pneumococcal disease segment accounted for the largest share of the market, by disease indication, in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high incidence of pneumococcal disease and increasing government investments in pneumococcal vaccination programs.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1155

Monovalent vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of the type segment

Based on type, the global vaccines market is segmented into monovalent and multivalent vaccines. The monovalent vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of the global market (excluding COVID-19 vaccines) in 2020. Growing disease prevalence has prompted initiatives for immunization against specific infectious diseases such as COVID 19. This has led to large market share for monovalent vaccines. Rising prevalence of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases and R&D initiatives will contrive to drive the market for monovalent vaccines.

Pediatric vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment

Based on end user, the global vaccines market is segmented into pediatric and adult users. In 2020, the pediatric users segment accounted for the largest share of the market (excluding COVID 19 vaccines), while the adult user segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increased initiatives from government and non-government organizations and increasing company initiatives to develop advanced pediatric vaccines for preventing diseases are expected to drive market growth for pediatric vaccines.

Intramuscular & Subcutaneous route of administration segment accounted for the largest share of the route of administration segment

Based on the route of administration, the vaccines market is segmented into intramuscular and subcutaneous administration, oral administration, and other routes of administration. In 2020, the intramuscular and subcutaneous administration segment accounted for the largest share of the market (excluding COVID-19 vaccines). Intramuscular & Subcutaneous is one of the most prevalent route of administration for vaccines due to its precise control of dose and administration rate, rapid exposure to antigen, and ease of administration.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1155

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the vaccines market

Based on the region, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. A growing number of drug and vaccine manufacturers are outsourcing large parts of R&D mostly to clinical/contract research and manufacturing organizations with the aim to reduce costs. The Asia Pacific has become the hub for global outsourced research and manufacturing organizations. Additionally, the increasing disposable income in emerging Asian countries is positively impacting the growth of the market.

Key players operating in the global vaccines market include GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Sanofi SA (France), and Pfizer, Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Pharmaceuticals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Veterinary Vaccines Market by Disease (Swine Pneumonia, Avian Influenza, Rabies, Coccidiosis, Brucellosis, Canine Distemper), Type (Poultry, Livestock, Aquaculture, Porcine, Canine), Technology (Inactivated, Toxoid, Recombinant) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/animal-veterinary-vaccines-market-1233.html

Allergy Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments (Immunoassay Analyzer, ELISA Analyzer, Luminometer), Service), Allergen (Food, Inhaled, Drug), Test Type (In Vivo, In Vitro), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/allergy-diagnostics-market-232871701.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/vaccine-technologies-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/vaccine-technologies.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaccines-market-worth-149-2-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301468320.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

