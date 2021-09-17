U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

Vaccinex to Present at the Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit

Vaccinex, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating neurodegenerative disease and cancer through the inhibition of SEMA4D, a potent biological mediator, today announced that Elizabeth Evans, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit.

Vaccinex’s SIGNAL-AD trial, a Phase 1/2 trial of pepinemab in patients diagnosed mild Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), is actively enrolling individuals living with AD. In cancer, Vaccinex is currently enrolling patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer in the Phase 1/2 KEYNOTE B84 trial which is evaluating the effectiveness of a combination of pepinemab with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® checkpoint inhibitor.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit

Presentation Date:

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:45-11:25

More information on the Summit can be found here.

The presentation slides from the Summit will be made available here on the Vaccinex website, www.vaccinex.com, at the time of the presentation.

About Vaccinex, Inc.
Vaccinex, Inc. is pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and slowly progressive neurodegenerative diseases through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The Company’s lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers chronic inflammation in the brain. The Company additionally intends to leverage its proprietary drug discovery platform, ActivMAb®, to create opportunities for future pipeline expansion and strategic collaborations, particularly by exploiting its unique capability to select high value antibodies against important multi-pass membrane receptors including GPCR and ion channels.

Forward Looking Statements
To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Vaccinex, Inc. (“Vaccinex,” “we,” “us,” or “our”), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management’s current beliefs and expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, expectations and objectives with respect to the results and timing of clinical trials of pepinemab in various indications, the use and potential benefits of pepinemab in Huntington’s disease Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and other indications, and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “appears,” “expect,” “planned,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “hypothesis,” “potential,” “suggests,” “advance,” and similar expressions or their negatives (as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances). Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome of the Company’s research and pre-clinical development programs, clinical development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, uncertainties related to regulatory approval, risks related to the Company’s dependence on its lead product candidate pepinemab, the ability to leverage its ActivMAb® platform, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect its development plans or the commercial potential of its product candidates. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for yearend December 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC.

Investor Contact
Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com


