U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,935.18
    -65.87 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,834.11
    -326.63 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,364.24
    -373.44 (-3.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.14
    -43.65 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.25
    +5.49 (+5.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.00
    +11.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    -0.0073 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0200
    -0.4100 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,185.23
    -1,930.84 (-6.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.76
    -63.94 (-8.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Vaccitech Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vaccitech (UK) Limited
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VACC
    Watchlist
Vaccitech (UK) Limited
Vaccitech (UK) Limited

OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, and provided an overview of the Company’s recent corporate developments. Vaccitech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer.

“We’ve already made solid progress across the Company this year and are excited to share our plans to advance our recently acquired SNAPvax platform into the clinic in multiple disease indications including HPV cancer and celiac disease,” said Bill Enright, Vaccitech’s CEO. “These are devastating diseases where we believe this novel platform provides a unique opportunity for potential cures. In addition, we expect to announce efficacy data in our chronic infectious disease programs in both HBV and HPV later this year. Finally, the royalty and milestone payments that we have begun to receive related to the sales of AstraZeneca’s SARS CoV2 vaccine will contribute non-dilutive capital to these efforts.”

First Quarter 2022 and Recent Corporate Developments

  • On April 6, 2022, the Company announced the notification of the commencement of royalty payments relating to commercial sales of Vaxzevria®. The Company’s share of milestone and royalty payments received by OUI from AstraZeneca in the first quarter of 2022 amounted to $15.0 million.

  • In April, the Company launched a program in HPV-associated cancer utilizing the SNAPvax™ platform and moved forward with an immunotherapeutic designed to induce regulatory T cells in patients with celiac disease. IND applications are expected to be filed for both programs during the first quarter of 2023.

  • On April 29, 2022, the Company received scientific advice from the EMA defining a licensure pathway for the candidate MERS vaccine, VTP-500, which allows the Company to estimate expenses of the development pathway more accurately.

Upcoming Milestones

  • In the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects to present additional Phase 1b/2a interim efficacy data on VTP-300 in patients with chronic HBV infection at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress on June 22 to 26, 2022, which is also expected to be followed by full efficacy data in the second half of this year.

  • In the third quarter of 2022, the Company expects to initiate dosing in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of VTP-850 in patients with prostate cancer.

  • In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company intends to conduct an interim efficacy review of HPV001, a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of VTP-200, a potential non-invasive treatment for low grade HPV-related cervical lesions.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Cash position: As of March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $200.6 million, compared to $214.1 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in cash was primarily due to $6.6 million of net cash being used in operating activities and a $5.6 million negative effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents.

  • Research and development expenses: Research and development expenses were $10.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $4.6 million in the comparable period of the prior year. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to increased spending on the development of VTP-200, VTP-300, VTP-850 and VTP-600 and an increase in R&D personnel-related costs.

  • General and administrative expenses: General and administrative expenses were $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.8 million in the comparable period of the prior year. The first quarter of 2022 includes $4.3 million of personnel expenses, including a share-based payment charge of $3.1 million, and a $5.3 million unrealized foreign exchange gain on revaluation of Company’s cash balances. Net of this gain, the increase in general and administrative expenses between the periods was mainly attributable to higher personnel costs, reflecting an increase in the Company’s headcount over the period, and higher insurance costs associated with operating as a public company.

  • Net Income: For the first quarter of 2022, the Company generated a net income of $2.6 million, or $0.07 per share on both basic and fully diluted bases, compared to a net loss of $15.4 million, or $1.90 per share on both basic and fully diluted bases, for the comparable period of the prior year.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech (“the Company”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development primarily of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of chronic infectious diseases, cancer and other diseases where the T cell arm of the immune system is believed to play an important role. The company’s proprietary platforms include modified simian adenoviral vectors (ChAdOx1 and ChAdOx2), other viral vectors including the well-validated Modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA) and synthetic nano-particle technologies (SNAPvax™ and Syntholytic™). The combination of different technologies in a mix and match approach (heterologous prime-boost) consistently generates significantly higher magnitudes of T cells compared with other technologies and approaches. The Company has a broad pipeline of both clinical and preclinical stage therapeutic programs to treat solid tumors, chronic viral infections, as well as a few prophylactic viral vaccine programs. Vaccitech co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford, now approved for use in many territories and exclusively licensed worldwide to AstraZeneca through Oxford University Innovation, or OUI. Vaccitech is entitled to receive a share of all milestone and royalty income received by OUI from AstraZeneca.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and advancement of the Company’s programs, including the clinical trials of VTP-200, VTP-300, VTP-600, and VTP-850, the expected benefits of the acquisition of Avidea Technologies, the benefits of the collaboration with Arbutus BioPharma Corporation and the Company’s cash runway. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development activities and planned and ongoing clinical trials, the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy, regulatory developments, the Company’s ability to fund its operations, global economic uncertainty and the impact that the current ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will have on the Company’s clinical trials, preclinical studies and access to capital and other risks identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.


VACCITECH PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
(UNAUDITED)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

200,596

$

214,054

Accounts receivable

18,011

20

Research and development incentives receivable

4,778

6,229

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,398

6,462

Total current assets

230,783

226,765

Goodwill

12,630

12,630

Property and equipment, net

4,583

1,829

Intangible assets, net

30,640

31,430

Right of use assets, net

6,699

7,257

Other assets

788

804

Total assets

$

286,123

$

280,715

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

4,660

$

2,419

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

11,330

7,875

Deferred revenue

162

182

Current portion of lease liability

331

523

Debt

-

159

Total current liabilities

16,483

11,158

Lease liability – non current

6,404

6,540

Contingent consideration

2,444

2,371

Deferred tax liability, net

7,221

8,084

Other non-current liabilities

434

-

Total liabilities

$

32,986

$

28,153

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders’ equity:

Ordinary shares, £0.000025 nominal value; 37,193,367 shares authorized, issued and outstanding (December 31, 2021: authorized, issued and outstanding: 37,188,730)

$

1

$

1

Deferred A shares, £1 nominal value; 63,443 shares authorized, issued and outstanding (December 31, 2021: authorized, issued and outstanding: 63,443)

86

86

Deferred B shares, £0.01 nominal value; 570,987 shares authorized, issued and outstanding (December 31, 2021: authorized, issued and outstanding: 570,987)

8

8

Deferred C shares, £0.000007 nominal value, 27,828,231 shares authorized, issued and outstanding (December 31, 2021: authorized, issued and outstanding: 27,828,231)

01

01

Additional paid-in capital

373,087

369,103

Accumulated deficit

(105,989

)

(108,585

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss – foreign currency translation adjustments

(14,456

)

(8,488

)

Noncontrolling interest

400

437

Total shareholders’ equity

$

253,137

$

252,562

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

286,123

$

280,715

1 Indicates amount less than thousand


VACCITECH PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

License revenue

$

15,009

$

16

Service revenue

-

21

Research grants and contracts

9

178

Total revenue

15,018

215

Operating expenses

Research and development

10,701

4,610

General and administrative

3,663

1,777

Total operating expenses

14,364

6,387

Income/(loss) from operations

654

(6,172

)

Other income (expense):

Change in fair value of derivatives

-

5,994

Unrealized exchange gain on convertible loan notes

-

209

Loss on extinguishment of convertible loan notes

-

(13,789

)

Interest income

83

2

Interest expense

(74

)

(2,650

)

Research and development incentives

1,048

955

Total other income (expense)

1,057

(9,279

)

Tax benefit

863

65

Net income/(loss)

2,574

(15,386

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

22

118

Net income/(loss) attributable to Vaccitech plc Shareholders

2,596

(15,268

)

Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding, basic

37,191,022

8,057,216

Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding, diluted

38,346,668

8,057,216

Net income/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic

$

0.070

$

(1.90

)

Net income/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted

$

0.068

$

(1.90

)

Net income/(loss)

$

2,574

$

(15,386

)

Other comprehensive loss - foreign currency translation adjustments

(5,983

)

(1,416

)

Comprehensive loss

(3,409

)

(16,802

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

37

114

Comprehensive loss attributable to Vaccitech Plc Shareholders

$

(3,372

)

$

(16,688

)


Investors:
Vaccitech Investor Relations
ir@vaccitech.co.uk

Vaccitech Media Contacts:

Katja Stout, Scius Communications (EU)
Direct: +44 (0) 7789435990
Email: katja@sciuscommunications.com

Katie Larch / Robert Flamm, Ph.D., Burns McClellan, Inc. (U.S.)
Email: klarch@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueStocks Slump as Treasury Curve Flattens After CPI: Markets WrapPrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13.7 bill

  • Four reasons why tech stocks are falling

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi lists the main reasons why tech stocks are struggling so much as of late.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tapped the Brakes on Wednesday

    In Wednesday-morning trading, stock markets are mixed -- the Nasdaq down a fraction of a percent, the S&P 500 up a different fraction of a percent on moderately good inflation data -- a pleasant respite from the three-day streak of nonstop selling that began late last week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is down 2%. The most likely culprit for Tesla's declining share price is none other than CEO Elon Musk himself, who took the stage at the Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 yesterday to speak on a variety of subjects -- any one of which could be the one that upset investors today.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Is 10% Lower Today

    Shares of contract drug developer AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) are down 10% as of 12:04 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, following Piper Sandler's lowered price target despite a seemingly strong earnings report. For the three-month stretch ending March 31, biopharma outfit AbCellera Biologics turned $316.6 million worth of revenue into earnings of $0.54 per share. While AbCellera Biologics' CEO Carl Hansen is unsurprisingly optimistic about the future, that's a future in which the drugs' combined revenue contribution could fade -- significantly.

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • Why Canoo Shares Tumbled Today

    Specialty EV maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) reported its first-quarter financial update last night, and it gave investors a warning they didn't want to hear. The drop extended the stock's downward trend this year, with it dropping over 35% in just the last month. Rather it was a warning in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

  • Disney misses on Q2 earnings, but subscriber beat lifts stock in after-hours

    Disney reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market close. Here's what to know.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Unity Software loses $5 billion in market cap after Apple’s changes lead to ‘self-inflicted wound’

    Unity Software Inc. shares shed more than a third of their value Wednesday and headed toward their worst day ever after the gaming-engine company revealed what more than one analyst termed a "self-inflicted wound" concerning its ad-targeting tools.

  • Tumble in Coinbase pushes Wood's ARK fund closer to pandemic low

    A collapse in cryptocurrency company Coinbase Global Inc pushed star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF down nearly 8% on Wednesday, putting it within 10% of its low touched in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Coinbase, the fund's second-largest holding at nearly 7% of assets, fell more than 28% to record lows Wednesday after the company missed first-quarter estimates and its chief executive said the company had no risk of bankruptcy. The declines in Coinbase added to the pain for Wood's ARK Innovation fund this year.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs' (NYSE:CLF) earnings growth rate lags the 29% CAGR delivered to shareholders

    Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 28% over the month. But that scarcely...

  • April CPI data: ‘We do think a peak is in,’ strategist says

    BMO Wealth Management Chief Investment Strategist Yung-Yu Ma joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the April consumer price index (CPI), inflation, and the latest moves in the stock market.

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Outlook

    The analysts covering Upstart Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPST ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...