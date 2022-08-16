Vaco Celebrates 14th Consecutive Year as One of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaco, a global talent solutions firm, is delighted to announce that it has placed #11 on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles list by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Workforce Research Group. This will mark Vaco's 14th consecutive appearance on the list, with four years at a number one spot.

"As an organization that prides itself on its relationship-driven approach both internally and externally, ranking on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles list is the highest honor," said Joslyn Osborn, co-managing partner of Vaco in Los Angeles.

Rankings were revealed at the Los Angeles Business Journal's special event on August 11, 2022, and were published in the August 15, 2022 issue. The list of Best Places to Work is made up of 100 companies in small, medium and large employer categories, representing excellence in workplace culture, leadership and benefits.

"The Best Places to Work program is very competitive, and we greatly value the 20% of the score that comes from an evaluation of our company's benefits, policies, practices and demographics," said Stephen Smith, co-managing partner of Vaco in Los Angeles. "But the aspect that means the very most is that 80% of the score is based upon an employee survey measuring our teammates' personal experiences. It's a humbling reality to uncover."

Osborn added, "At Vaco, we believe passionately in the importance of hiring diverse individuals who are a culture-add to create a dynamic, growing and self-actualizing workforce. People are rewarded not just by compensation, but also by responsibility, respect and contributing to a positive place to work."

The Los Angeles Business Journal and Workforce Research Group created this sixteenth annual program and survey to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county's economy, workforce and businesses. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit https://www.bestplacestoworklosangeles.com/home.

Story continues

About Vaco

Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to our clients by providing consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing solutions with expertise in accounting and finance, technology and operations. In addition to Vaco, our family of brands includes MorganFranklin Consulting, a methodology-driven global consulting platform; Pivot Point Consulting, a best in KLAS healthcare IT solutions provider; and Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with 10,000 employees. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 15 years and was named to Forbes' 2018-2021 lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms. Vaco's Los Angeles office has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles four times and has received Gold Stevie Awards for Best Employer and Company of the Year. For more information, visit. www.vaco.com.

CONTACT:

Deborah Jones

Strategies

deborah@strategiesadpr.com

(714) 656-0139

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaco-celebrates-14th-consecutive-year-as-one-of-the-best-places-to-work-in-los-angeles-301606136.html

SOURCE Vaco Los Angeles, LLC