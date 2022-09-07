Vacuum Cleaner Market Hit Sales of 22.06 Billion by 2028 | Global Vacuum Cleaner Shipment to Surpass 158 Million Units By 2028

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global vacuum cleaner market size was valued at USD 11.47 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 22.06 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period (2022–2028).

Westford, USA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the population of the world continues to grow, so too does the demand for vacuum cleaners. This growth is being driven, in part, by rising incomes in developing countries and an increased focus on cleanliness and hygiene across society. In developed countries, meanwhile, the demand for vacuum cleaners is reaching its peak. Higher household incomes, increased awareness of the importance of cleanliness, and stricter environmental regulations are all contributing to this trend. Overall, the Global Vacuum Cleaner Market is projected to exceed $22 billion by 2028.

As the demand for vacuum cleaners continues to grow around the world, manufacturers are turning to new technological innovations to meet this demand. Some of these innovations include smart dusters that can detect and clean specific types of dirt and pet hair, as well as autonomous robotic vacuums that can navigate tight spaces without human assistance. These developments are set to continue driving sales higher across the global vacuum cleaner market.

The ever-growing demand in vacuum cleaner market is mainly attributable to the increasing prices of fuel and electricity, increase in focus on indoor air quality, and growing awareness about the benefits of vacuuming. This is great news for vacuum cleaner manufacturers all around the world. SkyQuest believes that this increased demand will be especially beneficial for those players who are able to provide cost-effective products with good overall performance. "Thus, new entrants and small players have already started feeling the heat and started focusing on innovation and better-quality products, says analyst at SkyQuest.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/vacuum-cleaner-market

Story continues

The report on global vacuum cleaner market provides a detailed market analysis that primarily covers market forecast, market dynamics, value chain analysis, supply chain analysis, top players landscape, SWOT analysis, data analysis, consumer behavior, technology landscape, opportunities, trends, and challenges in the global market.

SkyQuest Expect Sales of Over 158 Million Units of Vacuum Cleaners by 2028

Our study estimates that global sales of vacuum cleaner is projected to reach around 158 million by 2028. The vacuum cleaner industry is witnessing a rapid growth owing to the increasing trend of cleanliness. The top five players in this industry hold more than 55% market share and are expected to witness a further growth owing to their innovative products and strong marketing campaigns. These players include Dyson, Bissell, Miele, Aerus, and Hoover. Wherein, Dyson is holding a dominant market position with more than 20% market share. In fact, the company is holding over 50% share of UK vacuum cleaner market. In 2021, it sold over 12 million units in the UK alone. The company’s products are used by millions of people globally. Dyson has a long history of developing the world’s most advanced vacuum cleaners, and is known for its innovative designs and powerful motors. Dyson also produces a range of handheld vacuum cleaners and accessories.

SkyQuest has prepared a report on global vacuum cleaner market. The report provides a detailed landscape of global demand, production volume, market share, competitive landscape, and pricing analysis for each player, region, and country. This information would help the market participant in understanding current market scenario, competitors market position, their growth strategies and popularity in each country.

Global Shipment of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner to Reach 23.7 Million Units by 2028

Today, robotic vacuum cleaners are becoming increasingly popular around the world. This is thanks to their many benefits – including being more efficient and easier to use than traditional vacuum cleaners.

According to a report on vacuum cleaner market by SkyQuest, the global shipment of robotic vacuum cleaners is expected to reach 23.7 million units by 2028 from 12.93 million units in 2021.

This market growth is led by Asia Pacific and Western Europe, which are projected to account for around half of the total shipments. The Asia Pacific region will ship close to 11.8 million units by 2028, but this figure is expected to surge to 31 million units by 2040. Wherein, the global shipment in the vacuum cleaner market is likely to surpass 61.40 million units by the same year. The rise in demand for robotic vacuum cleaners is due to the growing preference of consumers for technologies that are efficient and easy to use. These machines are also popular among residential and commercial users owing to their ability to clean large areas quickly and thoroughly.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/vacuum-cleaner-market

As per recent findings by SkyQuest, US, India, and Vietnam are the largest importers of robotic vacuum cleaner. On the other hand, China, South Korea and Vietnam are top 3 exporters of the robotic vacuum cleaners. US is responsible for importing over 25% of the global import, which is followed by India.

Some of the major players in the robotic vacuum cleaner market include Xiaomi, Dyson, Panasonic, Samsung, Sharp, Neato Robotics, ILife Innovation Ecovacs Robotics, and LG Electronics, among others. The growth of this market has facilitated the launch of new brands such as Roomba, iRobot, and Hoover.

As robotic vacuum cleaners become more popular, manufacturers are striving to find new ways to market and sell their products. Some of the most popular growth strategies for robotic vacuum cleaners’ producers include increasing sales through online sales, targeting specific markets such as hospitals and schools, and developing new products.

SkyQuest has observed that online channel continues to be a popular way for producers in robotic vacuum cleaner market to increase sales. By selling their products online, firms are targeting a wider range of customers than they would be able to through brick-and-mortar stores. Increased online presence allows manufacturers to target potential customers who may not have access to traditional shopping venues.

Recent Developments

In August 2021, Amazon announced its plan to acquire iRobot for 1.7 billion along its debt. Both the parties have already signed the agreement.

In February 2022, Travelodge announced partnership with Killis to introduce “robovac buddy,” an innovative robot vacuum cleaner in their hotel

In September 2020, Neato Robotics, one of the leading players in vacuum cleaner market, launched new premium intelligent robot vacuum cleaner “Neato D10, D9, and D8 at IFA, Berlin 2020”

In August 2020, ECOVACS introduced a new product in their T8 series of robotic vacuum cleaners, the DEEBOT OZMO T8, with advanced object detection technology, innovative accessories such as OZMO Pro Mopping System, and Auto-Empty Station for hassle-free cleaning

SkyQuest has tracker over 50 recent developments across the global vacuum cleaner market. It primarily provides developments like acquisition, merger, product launch, technology development, joint venture, investment, among others. The report would help you in gaining an edge over global market and help you make prompt growth strategies.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/vacuum-cleaner-market

Prominent Players in Global Vacuum Cleaner Market

Dyson

Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG

American Vacuum Company

Goodway Technologies Corp.

Wieland Lufttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Vac-U-Max

Ghibli & Wirbel SpA

Tiger-Vac International Inc

Numatic International LTD

Nilfisk Group

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Virtual Data Room Market

Global Augmented Reality Market

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market

Global Mass Flow Controller Market

Global Head Mounted Display Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



