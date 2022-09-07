U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,910.24
    +2.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,130.36
    -14.94 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,586.02
    +41.11 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.32
    -17.42 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.89
    -2.99 (-3.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.10
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.00
    +0.09 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9909
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3090
    -0.0310 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1434
    -0.0085 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7780
    +2.0210 (+1.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,852.91
    -1,012.38 (-5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.13
    +5.42 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,224.96
    -75.48 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Vacuum Cleaner Market Hit Sales of 22.06 Billion by 2028 | Global Vacuum Cleaner Shipment to Surpass 158 Million Units By 2028

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global vacuum cleaner market size was valued at USD 11.47 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 22.06 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period (2022–2028).

Westford, USA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the population of the world continues to grow, so too does the demand for vacuum cleaners. This growth is being driven, in part, by rising incomes in developing countries and an increased focus on cleanliness and hygiene across society. In developed countries, meanwhile, the demand for vacuum cleaners is reaching its peak. Higher household incomes, increased awareness of the importance of cleanliness, and stricter environmental regulations are all contributing to this trend. Overall, the Global Vacuum Cleaner Market is projected to exceed $22 billion by 2028.

As the demand for vacuum cleaners continues to grow around the world, manufacturers are turning to new technological innovations to meet this demand. Some of these innovations include smart dusters that can detect and clean specific types of dirt and pet hair, as well as autonomous robotic vacuums that can navigate tight spaces without human assistance. These developments are set to continue driving sales higher across the global vacuum cleaner market.

The ever-growing demand in vacuum cleaner market is mainly attributable to the increasing prices of fuel and electricity, increase in focus on indoor air quality, and growing awareness about the benefits of vacuuming. This is great news for vacuum cleaner manufacturers all around the world. SkyQuest believes that this increased demand will be especially beneficial for those players who are able to provide cost-effective products with good overall performance. "Thus, new entrants and small players have already started feeling the heat and started focusing on innovation and better-quality products, says analyst at SkyQuest.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/vacuum-cleaner-market

The report on global vacuum cleaner market provides a detailed market analysis that primarily covers market forecast, market dynamics, value chain analysis, supply chain analysis, top players landscape, SWOT analysis, data analysis, consumer behavior, technology landscape, opportunities, trends, and challenges in the global market.

SkyQuest Expect Sales of Over 158 Million Units of Vacuum Cleaners by 2028

Our study estimates that global sales of vacuum cleaner is projected to reach around 158 million by 2028. The vacuum cleaner industry is witnessing a rapid growth owing to the increasing trend of cleanliness. The top five players in this industry hold more than 55% market share and are expected to witness a further growth owing to their innovative products and strong marketing campaigns. These players include Dyson, Bissell, Miele, Aerus, and Hoover. Wherein, Dyson is holding a dominant market position with more than 20% market share. In fact, the company is holding over 50% share of UK vacuum cleaner market. In 2021, it sold over 12 million units in the UK alone.  The company’s products are used by millions of people globally. Dyson has a long history of developing the world’s most advanced vacuum cleaners, and is known for its innovative designs and powerful motors. Dyson also produces a range of handheld vacuum cleaners and accessories.

SkyQuest has prepared a report on global vacuum cleaner market. The report provides a detailed landscape of global demand, production volume, market share, competitive landscape, and pricing analysis for each player, region, and country. This information would help the market participant in understanding current market scenario, competitors market position, their growth strategies and popularity in each country.

Global Shipment of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner to Reach 23.7 Million Units by 2028

Today, robotic vacuum cleaners are becoming increasingly popular around the world. This is thanks to their many benefits – including being more efficient and easier to use than traditional vacuum cleaners.

According to a report on vacuum cleaner market by SkyQuest, the global shipment of robotic vacuum cleaners is expected to reach 23.7 million units by 2028 from 12.93 million units in 2021.

This market growth is led by Asia Pacific and Western Europe, which are projected to account for around half of the total shipments. The Asia Pacific region will ship close to 11.8 million units by 2028, but this figure is expected to surge to 31 million units by 2040. Wherein, the global shipment in the vacuum cleaner market is likely to surpass 61.40 million units by the same year. The rise in demand for robotic vacuum cleaners is due to the growing preference of consumers for technologies that are efficient and easy to use. These machines are also popular among residential and commercial users owing to their ability to clean large areas quickly and thoroughly.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/vacuum-cleaner-market

As per recent findings by SkyQuest, US, India, and Vietnam are the largest importers of robotic vacuum cleaner. On the other hand, China, South Korea and Vietnam are top 3 exporters of the robotic vacuum cleaners. US is responsible for importing over 25% of the global import, which is followed by India.

Some of the major players in the robotic vacuum cleaner market include Xiaomi, Dyson, Panasonic, Samsung, Sharp, Neato Robotics, ILife Innovation Ecovacs Robotics, and LG Electronics, among others. The growth of this market has facilitated the launch of new brands such as Roomba, iRobot, and Hoover.

As robotic vacuum cleaners become more popular, manufacturers are striving to find new ways to market and sell their products. Some of the most popular growth strategies for robotic vacuum cleaners’ producers include increasing sales through online sales, targeting specific markets such as hospitals and schools, and developing new products.

SkyQuest has observed that online channel continues to be a popular way for producers in robotic vacuum cleaner market to increase sales. By selling their products online, firms are targeting a wider range of customers than they would be able to through brick-and-mortar stores. Increased online presence allows manufacturers to target potential customers who may not have access to traditional shopping venues.

Recent Developments

  • In August 2021, Amazon announced its plan to acquire iRobot for 1.7 billion along its debt. Both the parties have already signed the agreement.

  • In February 2022, Travelodge announced partnership with Killis to introduce “robovac buddy,” an innovative robot vacuum cleaner in their hotel

  • In September 2020, Neato Robotics, one of the leading players in vacuum cleaner market, launched new premium intelligent robot vacuum cleaner “Neato D10, D9, and D8 at IFA, Berlin 2020”

  • In August 2020, ECOVACS introduced a new product in their T8 series of robotic vacuum cleaners, the DEEBOT OZMO T8, with advanced object detection technology, innovative accessories such as OZMO Pro Mopping System, and Auto-Empty Station for hassle-free cleaning

SkyQuest has tracker over 50 recent developments across the global vacuum cleaner market. It primarily provides developments like acquisition, merger, product launch, technology development, joint venture, investment, among others. The report would help you in gaining an edge over global market and help you make prompt growth strategies.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/vacuum-cleaner-market

Prominent Players in Global Vacuum Cleaner Market

  • Dyson

  • Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG

  • American Vacuum Company

  • Goodway Technologies Corp.

  • Wieland Lufttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

  • Vac-U-Max

  • Ghibli & Wirbel SpA

  • Tiger-Vac International Inc

  • Numatic International LTD

  • Nilfisk Group

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Virtual Data Room Market

Global Augmented Reality Market

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market

Global Mass Flow Controller Market

Global Head Mounted Display Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • If there’s one U.S. company that Americans should root for, it’s Intel

    A few months ago, I started buying stock in Intel, betting that the company would become a monopoly chip manufacturer outside Asia. Whether you know it or not, you’re betting on Intel too. The largest and most advanced companies in the U.S., and even our military superiority, depend on access to the most advanced semiconductor chips in the world.

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Boeing says it stopped buying aluminum from Russia in March

    It is the second important metal that Boeing has stopped sourcing from Russia this year. The company had said in March that it had suspended buying titanium from Russia, another metal prized in aerospace for its strength relative to its weight and its compatibility with the latest generation of carbon-fibre, long-distance passenger jets. "We source aluminum from around the world, including in the U.S.," a Boeing spokesperson said in an emailed statement without giving further details.

  • AT&T sues T-Mobile over 'dishonest and completely false' senior discount ad campaign

    On Tuesday, AT&T filed a complaint with a federal court in the Eastern District of Texas, accusing its rival of false advertising.

  • EU plans to cap Russian gas price as Putin threatens supply halt

    The European Union proposed a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday hours after President Vladimir Putin threatened to halt all supplies if they took such a step, raising the risk of rationing in some of the world's richest countries this winter. The escalating standoff threatens to send sky-high European gas prices higher still, adding to already eyewatering bills EU governments are paying to stop their energy providers collapsing and prevent cash-strapped customers freezing in the cold months ahead. Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil Prices Sink to Lowest Level Since January on Demand Worries

    Concerns that the poor outlook for the global economy will stifle energy consumption in the next few weeks is pushing prices lower.

  • Many Americans want to work longer than they actually do

    Americans envision working well into their 60s before retiring, but reality can look much different.

  • Tesla Is Cutting Wait Times for Chinese EVs. What That Could Mean for Its Stock.

    Tesla bulls and bears will debate a reported drop in wait times for new T esla vehicles in China. Both groups use wait times to answer an all-important question for Tesla: Can the auto maker sell all the cars it can build? Reuters reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) had cut its wait times for new-vehicle orders in China to a maximum of 14 weeks.

  • EU Pitches Radical Steps to Curb Costs and Demand: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union will pursue radical steps including price caps and a clawback on power and oil companies’ excess profits as it tries to stop its energy crisis from becoming an economic catastrophe. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Bl

  • Ernst & Young Leaders Expected to Approve Plan to Split Accounting Company

    The expected move would pave the way for the biggest shake-up in the accounting profession in more than 20 years.

  • This Disruptor Could Be the Best Buy in This Bear Market

    Wall Street seems to have forgotten about financial technology company Block (NYSE: SQ). Here's why Block might be one of the best investments you can make during this market downturn. Block started under its former name, Square; its mobile payment terminal was its flagship product.

  • Oil Price Touches Lowest Level Since Before Ukraine Invasion

    So much for OPEC's production cut this week. Oil prices briefly fell to their lowest level since just before the invasion of Ukraine, after Chinese trade data prompted worries about the health of the Chinese and global economies. Brent-crude futures recovered to trade 0.7% higher at $93.43 a barrel, but they remain more than 14% lower than at the start of the quarter and well below the March peak of $139. It sets up another volatile day's trading. Traders attribute big, often unexplained moves t

  • Oil ticks higher after Putin threatens to halt energy supplies in response to price caps

    Oil futures tick higher Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin says he would cut off energy supplies if price caps are placed on the country's oil and gas exports.

  • JPMorgan Product Reveals Wall Street’s Shifting Views on ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- A new ESG product that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is about to start offering clients shows how rapidly perceptions are changing about the investment strategy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Blackouts With Heat Wave to Test Grid AgainJPMorgan

  • Bitcoin Plunges to Yearly Lows. Where Do Cryptos Stop Falling?

    Bitcoin prices plunged to hit their lowest levels all year on Wednesday, dragging down the rest of the cryptocurrency space.

  • Ambac's $2.7 billion mortgage case against Bank of America heads to trial

    The trial in Ambac Financial Group Inc's $2.7 billion case against Bank of America is expected to begin in New York state court on Wednesday, 12 years after the bond insurer sued over troubled mortgage-backed securities issued before the 2008 financial crisis.Starting in 2004, Ambac insured securities backed by 375,000 home loans from the bank's Countrywide unit. The insurer claims 80% of the loans were the product of poor underwriting standards or had other deficiencies that violated insurance agreements, and that Bank of America failed to repurchase the loans as required. New York Supreme Court Justice Robert Reed will oversee the trial, which is expected to last multiple weeks.

  • Biden Administration releases $50B CHIPS Act application timeline and objectives

    Intel and other semiconductor manufacturers are banking on CHIPS Act funding to expand their U.S. footprints.

  • China's trade falters as demand wanes at home and abroad

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's exports and imports lost momentum in August with growth significantly missing forecasts as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and fresh COVID curbs and heatwaves disrupted output, reviving downside risks for the shaky economy. Outbound shipments have outperformed other economic drivers this year but now face growing challenges as rising interest rates, inflation and geopolitical tensions pummel external demand. The disappointing August trade figures rattled global financial markets, which have already been buckling under a surging dollar and the prospect of much higher U.S. interest rates.

  • Exclusive-Shell, Exxon launch sale of major Dutch gas venture -document

    Shell and Exxon Mobil have put up for sale one of Europe's largest and oldest natural gas production ventures, betting on soaring energy prices amid tensions with Russia to attract buyers, according to a document and industry sources. The top two Western energy giants could raise over $1 billion from the sale of the 50-50 NAM joint venture in the Netherlands, two industry sources said. Shell and Exxon recently launched the sale process for NAM’s offshore gas operations, which include dozens of fields and around 20 offshore platforms, as well as a network of pipelines and three processing plants, according to the document and sources.

  • BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: bring people back to the office

    The BlackRock CEO made the comments on Fox Business the same day his company asked workers to start coming into the office three days a week.