Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

·4 min read
Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Canister, Central, Drum, Robotic, Upright, Wet & Dry), By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030"

Vacuum Cleaner Market Growth & Trends

The global vacuum cleaner market size is expected to reach USD 26.4 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030. The growing per capita income in developing countries is one of the key factors leading to the increased consumer demand for advanced vacuum cleaners. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has made people pay more attention to cleanliness and hygiene to maintain a sense of safety in private and public spaces. This is estimated to drive the market over the next few years. For instance, in November 2021, Kent RO Systems Ltd. launched a zoom vacuum cleaner with a bagless and cordless design. The vacuum cleaner has a cyclonic technology with a 130W suction motor to properly clean all the dirt and dust. Further, it also has a HEPA filter to prevent air pollution and maintain hygiene and clean surroundings.

COVID-19 lockdowns and related travel restrictions have restricted access to housekeeping services.The increased struggle to manage all household chores while maintaining high cleanliness and hygiene standards is driving the demand for household appliances such as vacuum cleaners.

For instance, in June 2021, Dyson, a Singapore-based technology company, unveiled its “omni-glide” cord-free vacuum in the Indian market due to the absence of domestic help during COVID-19. The device has an omnidirectional fluffy cleaner that can move in all directions and a five-stage filtration technology to collect dust particles as small as 0.3 microns. The additional features of omni-glide include a washable bin, battery with a run time of 20 minutes, ejection mechanism, and a two-counter rotating brush.

Government initiatives such as ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ and 100% FDI in India have further fueled the growth of the regional market.Automatic vacuum cleaners and sweepers play a key role in maintaining public health in commercial places.

Several state governments in India have adopted road-sweeping machines that work like vacuum cleaners to clean the roads.For instance, in April 2021, CSIR- Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute in India where the researchers designed a sweeping vacuum machine that collects the wastewater from the drain and cleans the streets.

This machine is designed to maintain the hygiene and cleanliness of Indian roads.

In addition, market growth is influenced by strong and well-established distribution channels and diversification of manufacturing and supply chain capabilities.The online distribution channel has also gained momentum in recent years and companies are emphasizing the direct-to-consumer sales channel.

For instance, in July 2021, realme, a Chinese smartphone company, launched its tech-life vacuum cleaner robot with a LiDAR system on its global online store for an improved digital experience for its customers. Further, the company is investing in strengthening its direct-to-consumer sales channel, and it would also build a long-term relationship directly with customers.

Vacuum Cleaner Market Report Highlights
• The use of intelligent technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop autonomous cleaning solutions is expected to emerge as a major trend aiding the market growth
• The robotic vacuum cleaner segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the advanced features offered by robotic cleaners that require minimum human intervention
• In terms of distribution channel, the online segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 10% from 2022 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the enormous developments in digitalization and e-commerce platforms globally
• The introduction of advanced technologies in robotic cleaners, such as automatic charging systems and voice assistance systems, is expected to drive market growth in the residential segment
• In North America, the market is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The increasing number of commercial places, demand for technology-driven cleaning systems, and the rising popularity of smart home products in the region are driving the regional market growth
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096561/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

