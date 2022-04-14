U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

Vacuum Coating Equipment Market to value $36 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·5 min read

Major vacuum coating equipment market participants include PVD Products, Inc, BCI Blösch Group., Applied Materials, Inc, IHI Corporation, Singulus Technologies AG, Kolzer SRL, Scientific Vacuum Systems Ltd., T-M Vacuum Products Inc., ULVAC, Inc., CVD Equipment Corporation etc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vacuum coating equipment market is expected to surpass USD 36 billion by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Favorable trends associated with the use of vacuum coating equipment will benefit the industry expansion in the future.

Vacuum Coating Equipment Market
Vacuum Coating Equipment Market

The benefits associated with vacuum coating are favoring market growth. Vacuum coating provides the ability to deposit both thin & thick material coatings; this cannot be easily deposited by any other means. This process deposits coatings at low temperatures and reduces atmospheric or water pollution. A wide variety of coating materials, reproducibility of coating properties, and high layer purity are some of the additional benefits offered by vacuum coatings. The plasma treatment of polymer surfaces in vacuum coatings can easily be carried out. Vacuum coatings help in resisting wear, friction, harsh chemicals, and heat. Besides these, vacuum coatings lead to conductive surface objects; they improve appearance and offer a bright metallic luster. All the stated factors will lead to market growth during the forecast time span.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1397

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the short-term vacuum coating equipment industry expansion as the virus has stalled industrial activities in different sectors around the world. Disruptions have led to delayed raw material arrivals, disrupted financial outflows, and rising absenteeism among workers. However, the market witnessed a gain in momentum owing to the gradual return to normalcy due to the lifting of lockdowns and transportation restrictions.

The Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) application segment is expected to cross USD 7 billion by 2028. PVD coatings find applications in changing the surface properties of objects to be coated and where there are requirements for chemical, mechanical, and electrical characteristics. Such coatings also result in extreme surface hardness, anti-corrosion, and high wear resistance properties.

The evaporation sub-segment of the Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) technology will account for over 90% of the vacuum coating equipment market share by 2028. Evaporation is a PVD method that is mainly used in semiconductor fabrications. In this method, heat is applied to the source material, causing it to undergo evaporation for its conversion into vapor. This is done in a high-vacuum environment to facilitate the transportation of vaporized molecules or atoms to the substrate with minimum collision interferences from other molecules or atoms.

North America will capture about 20% of the revenue share by the end of the forecast period due to the rising popularity of solar-based technologies. Vacuum coatings are used to optimize contact layer applications in perovskite solar cells. Supportive initiatives by governments and a fall in the installation costs of solar technologies will trigger solar industry developments, which, in turn, will augment the vacuum coating equipment market growth.

Some of the major findings of the vacuum coating equipment market report include:

  • A positive automotive manufacturing outlook will support industry growth.

  • Industrialization coupled with high government expenditures will drive the manufacturing output in the future, thereby augmenting industry growth.

  • PVD Products, Inc, BCI Blösch Group., Applied Materials, Inc, IHI Corporation, Singulus Technologies AG, Kolzer SRL, Scientific Vacuum Systems Ltd., T-M Vacuum Products Inc., ULVAC, Inc., CVD Equipment Corporation, AJA International, Semicore Equipment, Inc., OC Oerlikon and Miba AG are some of the key vacuum coating equipment market players.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1397

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Vacuum coating equipment market 360° synopsis, 2018 – 2028

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Technology trends

2.1.3 Application trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Vacuum Coating Equipment Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2018 – 2028

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technology landscape

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.1.1 Need to comply with engine emission norms

3.5.1.2 Increasing adoption of PVD coatings in the automotive industry

3.5.1.3 Advantages of decorative PVD coating over electroplating in consumer goods industry

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5.2.1 Operational snags and drawbacks

3.6 Industry megatrends

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Growth potential analysis, 2021

3.9 Cost structure analysis

3.10 Competitive landscape, 2021

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: +1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vacuum-coating-equipment-market-to-value-36-billion-by-2028-says-global-market-insights-inc-301525543.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

