Vacuum Insulated Piping Market Size to Grow by USD 267.74 Mn| Growth in Global LNG trade to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Vacuum Insulated Piping Market will witness a YOY growth of 4.76% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (LNG transportation and distribution, food and beverage packaging and freezing, aerospace, electronic manufacturing and testing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the major factors driving the vacuum-insulated piping market is the increase in worldwide LNG trade.

Attractive Opportunities in Vacuum Insulated Piping Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Vacuum Insulated Piping Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Acme Cryogenics Inc

Chart Industries Inc.

Concept Group LLC

Cryo Anlagenbau GmbH

Cryofab Inc.

Cryogenic Specialty Manufacturing

Cryotherm GmbH and Co. KG

Demaco Holland BV

IWI Cryogenic Vaporization Systems India PVT. LTD.

PAO TMK

PHPK Technologies

Senior Flexonics Inc.

SPS Cryogenics B.V.

Sri Venkateshwara Engineering

Technifab Products Inc

Thames Cryogenics Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 45 percent of market growth. The vacuum insulated piping market in APAC is dominated by China, India, and Japan. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the forecast period, the expansion of cryogenic fuels would aid the vacuum insulated pipes market in APAC.

Story continues

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, India, Japan, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Vacuum Insulated Piping Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The LNG transportation and distribution segment will grow its vacuum insulated piping market share significantly. Because vacuum insulated pipes help to maintain a low temperature throughout the process, they are commonly utilized for LNG transit and distribution. Vacuum insulated piping for LNG applications has several advantages, including reducing boil-off gas (BOG), ensuring increased LNG flow over long distances, and more. The demand for vacuum insulated pipes for LNG transportation and distribution is predicted to increase during the forecast period due to these numerous advantages.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the vacuum-insulated piping market is the increase in worldwide LNG trade. During the predicted period, demand for LNG as a cryogenic fuel would expand in tandem with the global use of natural gas. Because of its thermal insulation capabilities, vacuum-insulated piping is often employed for LNG transport. In a steady-state running situation, the boil-off gas is considerably reduced thanks to vacuum insulated pipe technology. As a result, as the demand for LNG rises, the need for vacuum insulated pipework will rise as well throughout the projection period.

However, one of the issues impeding the vacuum-insulated piping market's growth is the uncertainty surrounding crude oil prices.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Vacuum Insulated Piping Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Particle Board Market in India by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Painting Tools and Accessories Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vacuum Insulated Piping Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 267.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acme Cryogenics Inc, Chart Industries Inc., Concept Group LLC, Cryo Anlagenbau GmbH, Cryofab Inc., Cryogenic Specialty Manufacturing, Cryotherm GmbH and Co. KG, Demaco Holland BV, IWI Cryogenic Vaporization Systems India PVT. LTD., PAO TMK, PHPK Technologies, Senior Flexonics Inc., SPS Cryogenics B.V., Sri Venkateshwara Engineering, Technifab Products Inc, and Thames Cryogenics Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 LNG transportation and distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Food and beverage packaging and freezing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Electronic manufacturing and testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acme Cryogenics Inc

10.4 Chart Industries Inc.

10.5 Concept Group LLC

10.6 Cryofab Inc.

10.7 Cryogenic Specialty Manufacturing

10.8 Cryotherm GmbH and Co. KG

10.9 Demaco Holland BV

10.10 IWI Cryogenic Vaporization Systems India PVT. LTD.

10.11 PAO TMK

10.12 PHPK Technologies

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vacuum-insulated-piping-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-267-74-mn-growth-in-global-lng-trade-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301523719.html

SOURCE Technavio