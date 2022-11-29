U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,940.50
    -23.44 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,686.74
    -162.72 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,950.82
    -98.68 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,841.36
    +10.39 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.49
    +1.25 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.50
    +12.20 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    +0.38 (+1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0335
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7220
    +0.0190 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1966
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4210
    -0.4800 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,373.80
    +279.10 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.63
    -2.09 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.28
    +55.26 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Vacuum Insulation Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the vacuum insulation market are BASF SE, M&I Materials Limited, Morgan Advanced Materials (U. K. ), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), LG Hausys (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Dow (U.

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vacuum Insulation Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368517/?utm_source=GNW
S.), Kevothermal (Mexico), ThermoCor (U.S.), Va-Q-Tec AG (Germany), Microtherm Sentronic GmbH (Belgium) , OCI Company Ltd. (Korea), AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION (U.S.), Kingspan Group (Ireland), KCC CORPORATION (South Korea), and OCI Company Ltd. (Korea)

The global vacuum insulation market is expected to grow from $7.98 billion in 2021 to $8.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The vacuum insulation market is expected to grow to $11.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The vacuum insulation market consists of sales of vacuum insulation products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide better insulation performance than conventional insulation materials and to transport heat-sensitive products in extreme conditions and high temperatures. Vacuum insulation refers to a flat element consisting of an open porous core material that withstands the external load caused by atmospheric pressure and a gas-tight envelope to maintain the required vacuum quality.

The main types of vacuum insulation are flat-panel and special-shape panels.Flat panels are used for optimised temperature insulation that is based on the principle of the thermos flask.

The various raw materials include plastics, metals, and core materials such as silica, fiberglass, and other core materials. These are used in construction, cooling and freezing devices, logistics, and other end-user industries.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the vacuum insulation market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this vacuum insulation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Increased utilisation across cooling and freezing applications is expected to propel the growth of the vacuum insulation market going forward.Freezing applications use vacuum insulation to help keep food cool for a longer period than other coolers.

Vacuum insulation is helpful for fast and safe refrigerated transport of medicines and pharmaceutical products.For instance, in March 2022, according to The Economic Times, an India-based business-focused daily newspaper, sales of cooling appliances increased by 15% in the year 2020 as compared to 2019 as stated by major consumer electronics manufacturing companies such as Haier, Godrej Appliances, and Lloyd.

Therefore, the increased utilization across cooling and freezing applications is driving the vacuum insulation market.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the vacuum insulation market.Major companies operating in vacuum insulation are developing new products with innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in 2021, Panasonic Corporation, a Japan-based company operating in vacuum insulation, launched its innovative vacuum insulating product known as the VIXELL Vacuum Insulated Cooking Box, which uses contactless power supply technology to enable the user to determine insulation performance.

In July 2021, Vitro Architectural Glass, the largest US-based glass producer, acquired LandGlass and VIG Technologies for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Architectural Glass aims to expand its vacuum insulating glass products to North America.

LandGlass and VIG Technologies are North American-based manufacturers of vacuum-insulated glass.

The countries covered in the vacuum insulation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The vacuum insulation market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides vacuum insulation market statistics, including vacuum insulation industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a vacuum insulation market share, detailed vacuum insulation market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the vacuum insulation industry. This vacuum insulation market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368517/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]

  • 3 Reasons Pfizer Stock Will Crush the Broader Market in 2023

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a 173-year-old company with a huge portfolio of products. This year, Pfizer has dropped about 16%, in line with the S&P 500. In fact, there are three reasons Pfizer stock could crush the broader market in 2023.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Right Now

    The post-COVID slowdown hasn't been kind to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the stock is down 45% so far this year. While the company's e-commerce operations are experiencing weak growth and margins, Amazon is much more than just an online retailer. Amazon's third-quarter results were a mixed bag.

  • These Are Warren Buffett's 12 Biggest Stock Mistakes This Year

    All these Berkshire Hathaway holdings are down more than 35% this year. Overall, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is having a good year. If you're having a tough time in the market this year, know that Buffett is too.

  • National Grid scrambles to secure enough power to keep lights on amid nuclear fleet outage

    National Grid has narrowly avoided activating its emergency blackout plan for the first time this winter as low wind speeds and nuclear outages push supply closer to the danger zone.

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • Mark Cuban: Here's why we couldn't close the Shark Tank-infused Woobles deal

    A Triangle startup saw its Amazon sales take off after appearing on "Shark Tank." But mega startup investor Mark Cuban says a deal failed to come to fruition.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that have become more attractive right now

    REIT stocks have fallen more than the S&P 500, but a potential decline in interest rates next year may revive the sector.

  • The return-to-office war may finally be reaching a compromise, but companies will be the biggest losers

    Employers and employees are inching closer to a hybrid work schedule that they're both happy with.

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our discussion on the macroeconomic environment, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy According To Hedge Funds. It has been a challenging year for investors as rising inflation and increasing […]

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • AMD Is a Buy Heading into 2023

    2022 was a rotten year for AMD, but the chip giant's diverse revenue streams mean 2023 should be a different story.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe energy stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more energy stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider. The energy sector has been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over the past few […]

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains

    The stock market has been steadily heading lower for most of the year. Three dividend stocks that have taken a beating this year are 3M (NYSE: MMM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Shares of 3M have tumbled more than 25% this year.

  • Disney Pays Fired CEO $44 Million To Disappear

    Bob Iger might be going back to Disneyland now that he's retaking the CEO job. But former CEO Bob Chapek is going to the bank.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Consumer Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe consumer stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more consumer stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Consumer Stocks to Consider. Consumer stocks are generally considered one of the safest investments at the stock market because of their predictable […]

  • Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?

    Few companies in the history of the stock market have undergone as dramatic of an implosion as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent of Facebook and Instagram. In a little more than a year, Meta has gone from a fast-growing, highly profitable and dominant social media advertising machine to a business in the middle of a questionable pivot to the metaverse whose core social media enterprise is suddenly unraveling. With that sell-off comes a potential opportunity as Meta shares certainly look cheap according to conventional metrics.