U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,443.00
    +49.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,748.00
    +277.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,473.00
    +220.00 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,044.10
    +24.70 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.86
    -2.60 (-2.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.30
    -10.10 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.41 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.60
    -0.76 (-2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5970
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,947.49
    +1,836.65 (+4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.50
    +52.29 (+5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.47
    +61.88 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Vacuum Interrupter Market to Hit USD 2.88 Billionby 2028; Need for Uninterrupted Power Supply to Augment Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in Vacuum Interrupter Market are ABB (Switzerland) , Siemens AG (Germany) , Crompton Greaves Limited (India), LS Industrial System (South Korea), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan) , Chengdu Xuguang Electronics Co. Ltd. (China), Eaton (U.S.), Shaanxi Baoguang Vacuum Electric Device Company Ltd (China), Meidensha Corporation (China), Wuhan Feite Electric Company Ltd (China)

Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Vacuum Interrupter Market size amounted to USD 1.94 billion in 2020. The market value is slated to rise from USD 2.02 billion in 2021 to USD 2.88 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast timeline. Surging demand for uninterrupted power supply and the expansion of existing transmission & distribution infrastructure will propel the market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Vacuum Interrupter Market, 2021-2028”.

Request a Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/vacuum-interrupter-market-100937

Vacuum interrupted is a type of switch that utilizes electrical contacts in a vacuum. It is defined as an electrical switch used to detect electrical faults and interrupt the flow of current. When the electrical contacts separate, a vapor arc is formed which can be extinguished quickly by a vacuum interrupter. This device is one of the core components of generator circuit breakers, medium-voltage circuit breakers, and high-voltage circuit breakers. Besides circuit breakers, the device is used in tap changers, reclosers, and other power supply equipment.

Companies profiled in the Vacuum Interrupter Market are:

  • ABB (Switzerland)

  • Siemens AG (Germany)

  • Crompton Greaves Limited (India)

  • LS Industrial System (South Korea)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

  • Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

  • Chengdu Xuguang Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Eaton (U.S.)

  • Shaanxi Baoguang Vacuum Electric Device Company Ltd (China)

  • Meidensha Corporation (China)

  • Wuhan Feite Electric Company Ltd (China)

COVID-19 Impact

Reduced Power Demand and Slowdown of Industrial Activities to Hamper Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected operations across power generation, manufacturing, aviation, oil & gas, and a range of other industry verticals. Strict containment measure introduced by the respective governments is a major factor behind the industrial slowdown. These factors led to a significant decline in power demand. Additionally, major electrical infrastructure revamp projects were either halted or postponed amid the pandemic. Besides the decline in power demand, supply chain hurdles have affected the vacuum interrupter market growth amid COVID-19.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/vacuum-interrupter-market-100937

Segments

Application, End-user, and Region are studied for the Market

In terms of application, the market is segmented into contactors, circuit breakers, load break switches, reclosers, and others.

By end-user, the market is divided into utilities, oil & gas, mining, transportation, and others.

On the basis of geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

5.2%

2028 Value Projection

USD 2.88 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 1.94 billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

180

Segments covered

By Application, By End User, By Region

Growth Drivers

Rising Expansion of Transmission and Distribution Networks Propels Market Growth

Increasing Modernization and Upgrading of Existing Infrastructure to Augment Market Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

High Cost of Product for High Voltage Applications Hampers Market Development

Report Coverage

The report offers:

  • Major growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

  • Comprehensive insights into the global as well as regional developments.

  • List of key industry players.

  • Major strategies adopted by the market players.

  • Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints

Surging Power Demand and Revamp of Electrical Infrastructure to Boost Growth

Power demand is increasing across the world due to rapid urbanization, residential and commercial expansion, and industrial development. Consequently, respective governments are emphasizing the expansion of the existing transmission & distribution networks. These factors, along with the deployment of the rising renewable, will augment the vacuum interrupter market growth during 2021-2028.

However, the product demand could be slightly hampered by the high cost of the product.

Regional Insights

Considering the regional landscape, Asia Pacific is slated to dominate the global vacuum interrupter market share during 2021-2028. The region is witnessing growing investments in the expansion of transmission & distribution networks. These investments are rising owing to the rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization. Growing renewables deployment will bolster the regional outlook considerably.

The market in North America is poised for rapid growth during the projected period, led by the widespread adoption of newer technologies in the region. The presence of major market players and rapid increase in power demand make North America a lucrative market.

Meanwhile, the market in Europe will experience strong growth, driven by continuous investments in upgrading and maintenance of electrical infrastructure.

Industry Development

August 2020 – Eaton Corporation announced plans to introduce HYPERRIDE, a groundbreaking joint research project into DC power grids. The USD 7.5 million worth project will see the company design circuit breakers for automated and optimized DC power system.

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/vacuum-interrupter-market-100937

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Vacuum Interrupter Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Vacuum Interrupter Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Circuit Breaker

      • Recloser

      • Load Break Switch

      • Contactor

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

      • Utilities

      • Oil & Gas

      • Mining

      • Transportation

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Vacuum Interrupter Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Toc Continued

Quick Buy – Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100937

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Control Valve Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Motion (Linear, Rotary), By Component (Actuator, Valve Body, Others), By Application (Flow Control, Pressure Control, Others), By End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Compressed Natural Gas Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Source (Associated Gas, Non-Associated Gas, Unconventional Sources), By Application (Light Duty Vehicles, Medium/Heavy Duty Buses, Medium/Heavy Duty Trucks, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Emission Monitoring System Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Predictive Emission Monitoring System, Continuous Emission Monitoring System), By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By End User (Oil and Gas, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Iron and Steel, Pharmaceutical

Bioethanol Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Feedstock (Starch-Based, Sugar-Based, Cellulose Based, Others), By Application (Transportation Fuel, Power Generation, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Surge Arrester Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Voltage (Low, Medium, High, Extra High), By Material (Polymeric, Porcelain), By Class (Distribution, Intermediate, Station), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Utility) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Europe Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise on Russia Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and U.S. futures rose Tuesday after a report fueled optimism that Russia is de-escalating tensions with Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent IncidentsAll sectors in Europe’s Stoxx 60

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • Nvidia Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Once the bell rings on Wednesday (Feb 16), Nvidia (NVDA) will take its turn to deliver the January quarter (F4Q22) results. The chip giant’s latest earnings come at an almost unprecedented period for the company - and stock – in recent times. The shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 18% into the red year-to-date. This is a rather unusual sight. Yet, looking ahead to the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects something more familiar, anticip

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% higher in the late morning today but have given up some of those gains during what has been a roller coaster of a day for the broader market. Shares of Upstart traded nearly 6% higher as of 2:33 p.m. ET. The market today is struggling for direction as investors weigh how fast the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, in the face of surging inflation.

  • Buffett Buys Chevron, Sells Visa and Mastercard in Q4

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought about 9.4 million shares of Chevron in the quarter, boosting its stake to 38 million.

  • Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After It Crashed and Burned on Monday?

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had a tough day on Monday. Investors learned today that India had plans to ban the company's marquee mobile game -- Free Fire -- along with a number of other apps said to have ties to China, citing security concerns. Given the situation and the tremendous haircut it was given today, is Sea Limited stock a buy?

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Sea Limited stock declines, AMD shares rise amid Xilinx acquisition announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving for companies like Sea Limited and Walmart in midday trading.

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Oil Slumps as Russia Says Some Troops to Return to Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated from the highest since 2014 as traders weighed a possible cooling in the Ukrainian crisis.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent IncidentsBrent futures fell as much as 2.1% to trade below $95 a

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Takes Activision Blizzard Stake, Exits Teva

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake in Activision Blizzard Inc., the game giant that has agreed to be acquired by Microsoft Corp., in an investment that would have been valued at $975 million at the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between W

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures muted after Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify

    Wall Street’s main benchmarks were little changed in post-market trading Monday as investors continued to weigh the escalating threat of Russian military action against Ukraine and the prospect of swifter monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.