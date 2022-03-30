Vacuum maker Dyson is launching a pair of headphones with a built-in air purifier

The Dyson Zone is a pair of over-ear headphones combined with an air purifier.

Can your earbuds or headphones purify the air you breathe?

Dyson, the company best known for products such as vacuums and hair dryers, plans to launch it first wearable device: a pair of over-ear headphones that also serve as an air purifier.

According to a statement from Dyson, the Dyson Zone compressors in the earcups on the headphones draw in air through filters, then project purified air to the user's nose and mouth through a special visor.

The Dyson Zone has been in development for six years, as the company tested more than 500 prototypes before coming up with the final product. Dyson did not provide details on pricing. The device will launch this fall.

Jake Dyson, chief engineer at Dyson, cites the rise in global air pollution as inspiration for developing the device.

"Unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturized air pumps," said Dyson in a statement. "After six years in development, we’re excited to deliver pure air and pure audio, anywhere."

