Vacuum Pressure Impregnated Transformer Global Market to Reach $2.47 Billion by 2030 at a 6.2% CAGR

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vacuum Pressure Impregnated Transformer Market By Phase, By Voltage Range, By End-use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global Vacuum Pressure Impregnated (VPI) transformer market is envisioned to garner $2,471.8 million by 2030, growing from $1,440.3 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030.

VPI transformers are vacuum pressure impregnated with a high temperature polyester varnish which has excellent heat resistant and surface wettability capability. It is easy to install and maintain, reduces cost of cabling, and has capacity to support overload of current.

Rising demand for energy distribution all over the globe has expanded in recent years as a result of development of various industries in developing economies. Chemical, pharmaceutical, steel, refineries, mining, captive power projects, hydropower projects, and wind-mill farms all require a specific voltage output to function productively and safely. The pressure impregnated vacuum transformer is an appropriate fit to achieve safety and voltage demands of these industries.

Depending on the country's resource base, organizational and technological competence, policy framework, availability of financing for cost variations, and trade-offs, the World Bank Group will encourage and finance all sources of renewable energy. These drivers are expected to boost the market revenue growth. However, technological advancements has increased the cost of transformers. Furthermore, the VPI transformer fails to perform above 2000 KVA which limits the use of it.

Vacuum pressure impregnated transformer market revenue growth is fuelled by the global expansion of energy distribution networks and fast industrialization in economically developing nations.

Increase in the world wide population has increased consumption of electric energy supply which may be a major factor expected to drive revenue growth of the VPI market. Also, governments of various countries are planning to expand their power generation plants, which will lead to high demand of transformers for energy distribution. Furthermore, technological advancements such as enclosure mounted High Voltage (HV) & Low Voltage (LV) cable boxes, 40% increase in forced air cooling, and others are the major factors predicted to drive demand for vacuum pressure impregnated transformers. In addition, there are fresh opportunities for key players in the VPI transformer market to develop 3D core VPI transformers for electric vehicles, which are the future of automotive industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the vacuum pressure impregnated (VPI) transformer market analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing vacuum pressure impregnated (VPI) transformer market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the vacuum pressure impregnated (VPI) transformer market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global vacuum pressure impregnated (VPI) transformer market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Phase

  • Three-Phase

  • Single-Phase

By Voltage Range

  • Low

  • Medium

By End-use

  • Industrial

  • Commercial

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Rest of LAMEA

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: VACUUM PRESSURE IMPREGNATED (VPI) TRANSFORMER MARKET, BY PHASE

CHAPTER 5: VACUUM PRESSURE IMPREGNATED (VPI) TRANSFORMER MARKET, BY VOLTAGE RANGE

CHAPTER 6: VACUUM PRESSURE IMPREGNATED (VPI) TRANSFORMER MARKET, BY END-USE

CHAPTER 7: VACUUM PRESSURE IMPREGNATED (VPI) TRANSFORMER MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Limited

  • General Electric

  • Eaton Corporation

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens AG

  • CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

  • Raychem RPG- Energy Products Division

  • Instrument Transformer Equipment Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ix9tg

