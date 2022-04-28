U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,207.75
    +27.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,262.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,172.25
    +163.25 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.60
    +5.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.47
    -1.55 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.60
    -8.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.22 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0046 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    31.60
    -1.92 (-5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2510
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6800
    +1.2360 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,363.04
    +989.05 (+2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.76
    +18.84 (+2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,631.29
    +244.66 (+0.93%)
     

Vaginal Odor Control Product Market share to register a growth of USD 1.09 billion at a CAGR of 5.21%| Rise in product innovations to boost market growth | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vaginal Odor Control Product Market share is estimated to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as the rise in product innovations and high brand loyalty are significantly driving the Vaginal Odor Control Product Market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vaginal Odor Control Product Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vaginal Odor Control Product Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our research report on "Vaginal Odor Control Product Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Vaginal Odor Control Product Market report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 4.61%

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 30%

  • Key market segments:

Vaginal Odor Control Product Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.09 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.61

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 30%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Combe Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Good Clean Love Inc., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Lulus Holistics, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Vaginal Odor Control Product Market Trend

  • High brand loyalty

A vaginal odour control product market trend that is predicted to have a favourable impact in the coming years is high brand loyalty. The companies are touting their most recent innovations, such as superabsorbent fibre technology that makes their items more pleasant to use and improved packaging to boost their appeal. Vendors have also been selling light incontinence products alongside feminine care goods to link the two. Brands' attempts to generate loyalty are one of the techniques for maintaining market growth and revenue.

Vaginal Odor Control Product Market Challenge

  • Cultural restrictions

Cultural barriers will be a major hurdle for the vaginal odour control product market. The market's greatest hurdle is the cultural restrictions and social stigma that exist in many countries around the world, particularly in the Middle East, due to variables like as religion and caste. As a result of these reservations, these items are not well received. Traditional ties with bad spirits, guilt, and embarrassment around reproduction frequently combine religious taboos and cultural standards on menstruation. Such factors limit the market's expansion.

Get the latest Sample Report for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the Vaginal Odor Control Product Market.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Vaginal Odor Control Product Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Albaad Deutschland GmbH

  • Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

  • Combe Inc.

  • Edgewell Personal Care Co.

  • Good Clean Love Inc.

  • Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

  • Kimberly-Clark Corp.

  • Lulus Holistics

  • Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

  • Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • Unicharm Corp.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download Sample Report

  • Key Segment Analysis by Distribution Channel

The retail store segment's market share of vaginal odour control products will expand significantly. Grocery stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and pharmacies are all part of the market. Women may buy vaginal odour control products at stores like Walmart, Target, Kmart, Walgreens, and CVS Pharmacy. Vendors are investing in physical and mortar stores to sell vaginal odour control solutions as the number of end-users purchasing these products from retail stores grows. Consumer adoption of these products is assisting vendors in generating revenue from these stores.

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 30% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for vaginal odour control solutions. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, the vaginal odour control product market in North America will benefit from strong distribution networks in countries such as the United States and Canada, as well as manufacturers' increased focus on manufacturing vaginal odour control products.

Request our latest sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Facial Implants Market - The facial implants market share is expected to increase by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market - The breastmilk storage bags and bottles market share is expected to increase by USD 706.68 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Retail store - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online store - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Pantyliners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Intimate wash - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

  • 11.4 Combe Inc.

  • 11.5 Edgewell Personal Care Co.

  • 11.6 Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

  • 11.7 Kimberly-Clark Corp.

  • 11.8 Lulus Holistics

  • 11.9 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

  • 11.10 Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 11.12 Unicharm Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaginal-odor-control-product-market-share-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-1-09-billion-at-a-cagr-of-5-21-rise-in-product-innovations-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301533385.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Ford earnings beat expectations, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest earnings report for Ford.

  • Meta stock pops after hours on earnings, daily active users

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down better than expected quarterly earnings for Facebook parent Meta.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • QuantumScape Bets on Iron to Ease Battery Supply Chain Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the solid-state battery startup backed by Volkswagen AG and Bill Gates, said its ability to use iron-based chemistries instead of nickel for battery components could help it mitigate soaring costs for raw materials as it tries to scale its technology.Prices for key battery metals like nickel and lithium have surged in the past year, threatening to reverse a long-term trend that has helped boost electric-vehicle adoption around the world. Higher raw material cos

  • Teladoc Tumbled 38% After Big First-Quarter Loss. Is It Just a Pandemic Play?

    The telemedicine company took a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion in the first quarter, dragging down its results.

  • Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Twitter shares were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday after a rocky day on the markets on Tuesday.

  • Here's what convinced Warren Buffett to pile into this oil company

    As investors grapple with a frustrating trading environment this year, one veteran portfolio manager has a unique perspective on why Buffett is piling into the oil company.

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let's Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? If you're interested in early retirement, it helps to understand the unique financial planning challenges involved.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s main social network added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Sp

  • Tesla Investors Send a Serious Warning to Elon Musk

    The billionaire and CEO of the premium electric vehicle maker just spent most of April discussing another company.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesThe

  • 2 EV Charging Stocks Under $10 With Strong Upside Potential

    Say ‘electric vehicle’ these days, and Elon Musk is probably the first association that will come to mind. After all, he’s a headline machine – but his Tesla company has proven that electric vehicle (EV) market can be profitable for automakers and investors alike. But cars aren’t the only game in town for investors who want to buy into the EV sector, and worthwhile stocks don’t need to have Tesla-level prices. EVs are bringing a range of supporting technologies and infrastructure with them, from

  • Musk Tweets He'll Buy Coca-Cola Next

    Elon Musk's addiction to continuous attention shows no signs of slowing down. The Tesla CEO and the world's richest man sent out another headline-grabbing tweet late Wednesday. Earlier this week, Musk won an agreement from Twitter's board for him to buy the social media company for $44 billion.

  • Why Nio and Chinese Tech Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened U.S.- listed Chinese stocks have been taking a beating in recent months. The reasons behind the downtrend include political and regulatory fears, supply chain and raw material cost headwinds, and lockdowns in several cities to try to slow a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Google stock ‘is really, really cheap,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Senior Research Analyst Michael Nathanson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings report data for Google parent company Alphabet and the outlook for ad revenue growth as advertisers look to YouTube rival TikTok.

  • Qualcomm stock rallies more than 6% as handset sales drive record results, strong outlook

    Qualcomm Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the chip maker's record quarterly results and strong outlook blew past Wall Street estimates and the company assured analysts that demand continues to outstrip supply.

  • Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

    Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. The shares of Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Micron Technology , Texas Instruments and even Intel have fallen sharply. This year, Nvidia shares have lost 36% of their value, AMD shares have shed 41%, and Micron is down 28%.