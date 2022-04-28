Vaginal Odor Control Product Market share to register a growth of USD 1.09 billion at a CAGR of 5.21%| Rise in product innovations to boost market growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vaginal Odor Control Product Market share is estimated to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as the rise in product innovations and high brand loyalty are significantly driving the Vaginal Odor Control Product Market.
Our research report on "Vaginal Odor Control Product Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Vaginal Odor Control Product Market report key highlights
Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 4.61%
Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 30%
Key market segments:
Vaginal Odor Control Product Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.09 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
4.61
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 30%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Combe Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Good Clean Love Inc., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Lulus Holistics, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
Vaginal Odor Control Product Market Trend
High brand loyalty
A vaginal odour control product market trend that is predicted to have a favourable impact in the coming years is high brand loyalty. The companies are touting their most recent innovations, such as superabsorbent fibre technology that makes their items more pleasant to use and improved packaging to boost their appeal. Vendors have also been selling light incontinence products alongside feminine care goods to link the two. Brands' attempts to generate loyalty are one of the techniques for maintaining market growth and revenue.
Vaginal Odor Control Product Market Challenge
Cultural restrictions
Cultural barriers will be a major hurdle for the vaginal odour control product market. The market's greatest hurdle is the cultural restrictions and social stigma that exist in many countries around the world, particularly in the Middle East, due to variables like as religion and caste. As a result of these reservations, these items are not well received. Traditional ties with bad spirits, guilt, and embarrassment around reproduction frequently combine religious taboos and cultural standards on menstruation. Such factors limit the market's expansion.
Key Market Vendors Insights
The Vaginal Odor Control Product Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
Some of the key market vendors are:
Albaad Deutschland GmbH
Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
Combe Inc.
Edgewell Personal Care Co.
Good Clean Love Inc.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Kimberly-Clark Corp.
Lulus Holistics
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.
The Procter and Gamble Co.
Unicharm Corp.
Key Segment Analysis by Distribution Channel
The retail store segment's market share of vaginal odour control products will expand significantly. Grocery stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and pharmacies are all part of the market. Women may buy vaginal odour control products at stores like Walmart, Target, Kmart, Walgreens, and CVS Pharmacy. Vendors are investing in physical and mortar stores to sell vaginal odour control solutions as the number of end-users purchasing these products from retail stores grows. Consumer adoption of these products is assisting vendors in generating revenue from these stores.
Regional Market Analysis
North America will account for 30% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for vaginal odour control solutions. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions.
Over the forecast period, the vaginal odour control product market in North America will benefit from strong distribution networks in countries such as the United States and Canada, as well as manufacturers' increased focus on manufacturing vaginal odour control products.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
5.3 Retail store - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Online store - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Pantyliners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Intimate wash - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Market opportunity by Product
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
11.4 Combe Inc.
11.5 Edgewell Personal Care Co.
11.6 Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
11.7 Kimberly-Clark Corp.
11.8 Lulus Holistics
11.9 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
11.10 Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.
11.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.
11.12 Unicharm Corp.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
