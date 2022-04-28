Vaginal Odor Control Product Market share to register a growth of USD 1.09 billion at a CAGR of 5.21%| Rise in product innovations to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vaginal Odor Control Product Market share is estimated to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as the rise in product innovations and high brand loyalty are significantly driving the Vaginal Odor Control Product Market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vaginal Odor Control Product Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our research report on "Vaginal Odor Control Product Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Vaginal Odor Control Product Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 4.61%

Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 30%

Key market segments:

Vaginal Odor Control Product Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.09 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Combe Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Good Clean Love Inc., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Lulus Holistics, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Story continues

Vaginal Odor Control Product Market Trend

High brand loyalty

A vaginal odour control product market trend that is predicted to have a favourable impact in the coming years is high brand loyalty. The companies are touting their most recent innovations, such as superabsorbent fibre technology that makes their items more pleasant to use and improved packaging to boost their appeal. Vendors have also been selling light incontinence products alongside feminine care goods to link the two. Brands' attempts to generate loyalty are one of the techniques for maintaining market growth and revenue.

Vaginal Odor Control Product Market Challenge

Cultural restrictions

Cultural barriers will be a major hurdle for the vaginal odour control product market. The market's greatest hurdle is the cultural restrictions and social stigma that exist in many countries around the world, particularly in the Middle East, due to variables like as religion and caste. As a result of these reservations, these items are not well received. Traditional ties with bad spirits, guilt, and embarrassment around reproduction frequently combine religious taboos and cultural standards on menstruation. Such factors limit the market's expansion.

Get the latest Sample Report for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the Vaginal Odor Control Product Market.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Vaginal Odor Control Product Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Albaad Deutschland GmbH

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Combe Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Good Clean Love Inc.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Lulus Holistics

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download Sample Report

Key Segment Analysis by Distribution Channel

The retail store segment's market share of vaginal odour control products will expand significantly. Grocery stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and pharmacies are all part of the market. Women may buy vaginal odour control products at stores like Walmart, Target, Kmart, Walgreens, and CVS Pharmacy. Vendors are investing in physical and mortar stores to sell vaginal odour control solutions as the number of end-users purchasing these products from retail stores grows. Consumer adoption of these products is assisting vendors in generating revenue from these stores.

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 30% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for vaginal odour control solutions. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, the vaginal odour control product market in North America will benefit from strong distribution networks in countries such as the United States and Canada, as well as manufacturers' increased focus on manufacturing vaginal odour control products.

Request our latest sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Facial Implants Market - The facial implants market share is expected to increase by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market - The breastmilk storage bags and bottles market share is expected to increase by USD 706.68 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Retail store - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online store - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Pantyliners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Intimate wash - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

11.4 Combe Inc.

11.5 Edgewell Personal Care Co.

11.6 Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

11.7 Kimberly-Clark Corp.

11.8 Lulus Holistics

11.9 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

11.10 Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.

11.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

11.12 Unicharm Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaginal-odor-control-product-market-share-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-1-09-billion-at-a-cagr-of-5-21-rise-in-product-innovations-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301533385.html

SOURCE Technavio