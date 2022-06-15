Vaginal Slings Market Valuation Worth USD 3.2 Billion by 2030 at 12.3% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Vaginal Slings Market Trends and Insights By Type (Tension-Free Vaginal Tape Slings (TVT) and Others), Method (Retropubic Method, Transobturator Method and others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and others), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaginal Slings Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Vaginal Slings Market Information By Type, Method, End User - Forecast till 2030”, the market can reach USD 3.2 billion by 2030 at 12.3% CAGR.

Vaginal Slings Market Scope:

A vaginal or urethral sling is a technique used to treat SUI, an underreported and underdiagnosed medical condition that affects a significant number of women. This treatment is intended to shut the urethra and the neck of the bladder to prevent urine leaks. It employs a variety of materials, including synthetic polymers known as mesh and human tissue.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 3.2 billion CAGR 12.3% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Method, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Escalation in Urinary Incontinence Diseases to Benefit Market Rapid technological innovations in vaginal slings provides lucrative opportunities

Vaginal Slings Market Competitive Analysis:

The majority of companies with a sizeable share of the vaginal slings market are focusing on competitive strategies such as mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and others in order to increase their market share and product offerings. The vaginal slings industry is quite competitive, with firms pursuing techniques such as product innovation and invention to expand their market share.

Vaginal Slings Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The market has benefited from the significant global increase in urinary incontinence prevalence. Most of these women suffer from both everyday and stress urine incontinence, which should increase the market share of vaginal slings. The provision of supportive reimbursement programs in nations that offer vaginal sling procedures at reasonable prices will not only reduce the economic strain but also result in market growth. Increasing technical improvements and rising demand for less invasive procedures also contribute to the expansion of the market.

Rising patient demand for minimally invasive procedures may be one of the important industry trends that will drive significant growth over the next few years. Companies are launching technologies that permit minimally invasive treatment of urine incontinence in response to this opportunity. Aside from this, the expanding older female population and the rising risk of urine incontinence could further increase the market size.

Rapid technological advancements in vaginal slings, supported by expanded efforts by notable companies, offer attractive potential for market expansion. In addition, emerging advancements in the materials used to manufacture sophisticated vaginal slings can be a lucrative business opportunity.

Market Limitations:

One of the primary restrictions mentioned in the MRFR report is the increased preference for alternate urinary incontinence treatment alternatives. Alternative therapeutic options for mending injured or weakened bladder tissues include drugs such as mirabegron, anticholinergic, topical estrogen, and alpha blockers, as well as numerous additional goods, such as transvaginal slings.

The reluctance of women to undergo surgery due to risks associated with sub-urethral slings, such as bladder or urethral damage, hemorrhage, urethral mesh erosion, urinary tract infection (UTI), and more, could be a significant obstacle for the industry leaders.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a negative influence on the vaginal slings industry, as healthcare providers are increasingly focusing on SARS-CoV-2 patients. However, the novel coronavirus has given telehealth and telemedicine a boost, enhancing the contact between patients and healthcare professionals. The global economic downturn caused by the epidemic has also impacted the vaginal slings sector, but it will recover once the international lockdown is released.

Vaginal Slings Market Segmentation:

By Type

Tension-free vaginal tape slings have gained popularity as a result of its safety, minimal invasiveness, and speedy application, hence boosting market expansion over the study period.

By Method

The transobturator approach should dominate the global market due to its advantages over other techniques, such as a lower risk of bowel, blood vessel, or bladder injury, the technique's simplicity, and comparable efficacy to that of tension-free vaginal tape slings.

By End-user

The hospitals segment can most likely take the lead and touch USD 539.7 Million during the forecast period.

Vaginal Slings Market Regional Analysis:

Due to the robust existence of a contemporary healthcare infrastructure, competent medical experts, and frequent technical advancements, the American market is projected to assume the leading position during the next few years. The increasing usage of vaginal slings for the treatment of stress urine incontinence and the strong presence of internationally famous companies in the region contribute to the market's worth. The region is well-known for its high healthcare expenditures, which benefits the industry, while the wide availability of new slings such as vaginal mesh and vaginal micro slings further promotes expansion. In addition, well-established insurance plans and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure are a few of the additional elements driving growth in this region.

Europe has a great development potential and mostly benefits from the region's substantial healthcare spending budget. Germany has a 27 percent share of the Western European vaginal slings market in 2017 as a result of the rising occurrences of stress urine incontinence among women and the growth of the older female population susceptible to urinary incontinence.

During the assessment period, the APAC market is projected to record the highest growth rate, with Japan emerging as the top performer. Due to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as urine incontinence, particularly among older women, the Asia-Pacific market can retain a strong growth rate during the study period. In addition, technological advancements, an increase in disposable income, and the swift development of the healthcare industry are expected to boost the vaginal slings market in the region.

