Vaginal Speculum Market 2026, Growing Adoption of Disposable Vaginal Speculums to Boost Market Growth - Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaginal Speculum Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Latest market research report titled Vaginal Speculum Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The potential growth difference for the vaginal speculum market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 263.23 million. The report extensively covers vaginal speculum market segmentations by Application (Diagnosis and surgery) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

One of the main factors driving the growth of the vaginal speculum market is the increasing use of disposable vaginal speculums. In particular, there is a great likelihood that stale and outdated surgical instruments and equipment would present healthcare facilities with a number of difficulties, including excessive inventory expenses and ineffective operations.

One of the important vaginal speculum market trends fostering the market's expansion is the strategies of market participants. However, factors such as the high risk of infection will challenge market growth. Read FREE Sample Report right now!

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AdvaCare Pharma, Advin Health Care, AMG Medical Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., CooperSurgical Inc., DELTALAB SL, Dynarex Corp., Eden Medical UK Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Kolplast Group, MedGyn Products Inc., Medline Industries Inc., among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Product Insights and News

Bbraun.com - The company offers vaginal speculum products such as wound retractors, upper blades, and lower blades.

Bd.com - The company offers vaginal speculum products such as Post urinal specula.

Coopersurgical.com - The company offers vaginal speculum products such as Wallach disposable speculum in small, medium, and large sizes.

Story continues

The surgery segment's market share growth for vaginal speculums will be high. Gynecologists dilate the vagina and expose the interior and outside of the cervix using a vaginal speculum. Additionally, the prevalence of cervical cancer is increasing, which will increase the need for vaginal speculums for diagnostic use. Therefore, throughout the projection period, the rising utilization of vaginal speculums in screening and monitoring applications will fuel market expansion. Download Free Sample Report.

North America will account for 37% of the market's growth throughout the forecasted timeframe. North America's two largest vaginal speculum markets are the US and Canada. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in the rest of the world (ROW). Over the projected period, the growth of the North American vaginal speculum market would be aided by the expanding healthcare sector.

Related Reports

Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market by Indication and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hedgehog pathway inhibitors market share is expected to increase by USD 385.52 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13%.

Animal Sedative Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The animal sedative market share is expected to increase by USD 190.96 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%.

Vaginal Speculum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 263.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AdvaCare Pharma, Advin Health Care, AMG Medical Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., CooperSurgical Inc., DELTALAB SL, Dynarex Corp., Eden Medical UK Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Kolplast Group, MedGyn Products Inc., Medline Industries Inc., OIARSO S COOP, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Teleflex Inc., Vernacare, YILKAL MEDICAL, and STERIS Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Diagnosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 B. Braun SE

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

10.5 CooperSurgical Inc.

10.6 Dynarex Corp.

10.7 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.

10.8 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

10.9 MedGyn Products Inc.

10.10 Sklar Surgical Instruments

10.11 STERIS Plc

10.12 Teleflex Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaginal-speculum-market-2026-growing-adoption-of-disposable-vaginal-speculums-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-research-reports-301611413.html

SOURCE Technavio