U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.00
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,887.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,191.75
    -25.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,036.50
    +8.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.70
    +1.14 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.80
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    +0.0053 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    -1.49 (-6.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    +0.0055 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7790
    -1.1350 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,997.20
    +1,220.88 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.48
    +27.93 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,610.86
    +9.58 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

VAHA Announces first appointments to its new Medical Advisory Board

·2 min read

Doctors pledge to blend medical expertise with the patient experience for better outcomes

NEW ORLEANS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Hess, the founder and CEO of the Veterans Alliance for Holistic Alternatives (VAHA), announced today that four groundbreaking physicians are joining the VAHA Medical Advisory Board. The Board will bring key medical expertise to fulfilling the mission of increasing the awareness and access to medical cannabis and other holistic alternatives in the veteran and patient community.

"The patient is our textbook. Our doctors will blend their vast medical expertise with a patient-first perspective. They will educate our clients, supporters, policymakers and the public about the revolution that's taking place in medicine and the incredible potential of cannabinoid therapies." Hess said.

"Too many of us who are suffering from chronic conditions are resorting to cannabis only as a last resort. But the growing evidence strongly suggests that we should be applying science of cannabinoids at the beginning of treatment and integrated into a holistic approach to healing," Hess said.

"The medical advisory board will explore and illuminate patient-focused approaches and establish evidence-based parameters for potential treatment options," he added.

Joining the Board today are:

Dr. Hemant Kumar Bid, Ph.D., MS, with over 20 years of cancer drug discovery scientist, cannabis educator, national expertise in cannabis research and pharmacology, faculty member of St. Louis University and the Cleveland School of Cannabis.

Dr. James Smith, a 30-year interventional cardiologist, educator, cancer survivor who is practicing a science-driven cannabis treatment plan.

Dr. Trevor Peck, a summa cum laude graduate of Louisiana State University, practicing anesthesiology, in level 1 trauma and rural medicine.

Dr. Maysa Alavi, a board-certified physician and nationally recognized practitioner in psychedelic therapies and integrative medicine.

(Full Bios Attached here)

"All of the members of the Advisory board share the VAHA passion for connecting patients with information, consultation and access. Their collaboration will have incredible benefit across all of our platforms," Hess said.

The Advisory Board will meet regularly and establish a framework for leveraging current research with deep knowledge and strong anecdotal evidence that can only be gained from working with patients on a holistic basis. Among the major topics, the Board will explore important insights around balance in the human primal functions, as a basis for therapy and treatment. They will make their findings public and engage allies across disciplines in pursuit of transformative approaches to treating chronic conditions, pain and opioid abuse.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaha-announces-first-appointments-to-its-new-medical-advisory-board-301528956.html

SOURCE Veterans Alliance for Holistic Alternatives

Recommended Stories

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Japan approves Novavax as fourth COVID-19 vaccine amid new surge

    Japan’s health ministry on Tuesday formally approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, a fourth foreign-developed tool to combat the infections as the country sees signs of a resurgence led by a subvariant of fast-spreading omicron.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Sunshine Biopharma Looks Ahead In COVID And Cancer Treatments

    Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) might be living the concept of being in the right place at the right time. This Canadian company is currently focusing on three product lines - the SBFM-PL4 COVID-19 treatment, the Adva-27a anticancer compound, and the Essential 9 nutritional supplements — and each is moving forward with positive results. In February, the company successfully closed an $8 million public offering and was uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market. Also, in February, the company e

  • AbbVie Snags Another Regulatory Approval for This Blockbuster Drug

    The company's immunology drug Rinvoq was given the go-ahead to treat adult patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

  • Billed as $3.6 billion deal to disrupt cancer, collaboration ends with thud

    A high-profile cancer partnership potentially worth $3.6 billion, which saw Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. pay Nektar Therapeutics Inc. $1 billion upfront, buy $850 million of the San Francisco company's stock and promise up to $1.8 billion in additional payments, is coming to an unsuccessful end. The companies said they are ending the 50-month collaboration after the failure of two trials combining the cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo from BMS (NYSE: BMY) with Nektar's (NASDAQ: NKTR) bempegaldesleukin, or "bempeg," against types of cancer in kidneys and other organs. As a result, the companies said, trials of the combination, including a pivotal study against bladder cancer and earlier-stage studies in kidney cancer and pediatric tumors, will also end.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Is Jumping Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are rising sharply in response to a brief submission the company sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this morning. Last August, Axsome Therapeutics' stock price tanked after the company admitted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found deficiencies in an application to treat people with major depressive disorder with AXS-05. This experimental drug is a combination of bupropion, an antidepressant currently used by millions of Americans, and dextromethorphan, an over-the-counter cough suppressant.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Fell 10.5% on Monday

    It was a strange day for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) as the stock dropped 10.5% early in the day, only to close the day higher than it opened. Clovis' shares are down more than 15% for the year. Clovis has a relatively small market cap of $318 million, so wild swings are not surprising.

  • EXCLUSIVE: ATAI Life Sciences Deploys Decentralized Approach To Transform Mental Health Treatments

    ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ: ATAI) is deploying a multipronged approach to accelerate the development of mental health treatments. The company operates a decentralized hub and spoke model in which each of ATAI's platform companies focuses on one lead compound in a single lead indication. "We believe our three pillars of people, processes and enabling technologies maximize the probability of clinical success at our platform companies," Glenn Short, vice president of early development at ATAI, s

  • Mysterious liver disease affecting children in the UK spreads to the US

    The disease, first identified in the UK, has now sickened children in the US and Europe

  • FDA investigating claims that Lucky Charms is making people sick

    General Mills says it has not found evidence backing the claim, but feds continue investigating.

  • Daiichi Sankyo - AstraZeneca's Enhertu Receives Priority Review In US For Lung Cancer

    The FDA has accepted for review AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) - Daiichi Sankyo's (OTC: DSNKY) supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) of Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) setting. The application covers unresectable or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have a HER2 (ERBB2) mutation and who have received prior systemic therapy. The application has also been granted Priority Review. Related: AstraZeneca's Stock Gain After Enhertu Meets Primary Endpoint In

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • White House Warns Vaccinated People Over 50 Need to Do This Right Now

    After two months of a steady decline, COVID cases are climbing once again again in the U.S. In just the last week alone, infections increased by nearly 20 percent as of April 13, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) That's higher than the 5 percent uptick for the prior week-to-week change—indicating that the rate of new infections is getting larger over time. The rising numbers can be largely attributed to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant, which has already overtaken its

  • Taiwan may see 10,000 daily COVID cases by month-end

    Taiwan may see domestic COVID-19 infections top 10,000 a day by the end of the month, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday, calling on people to exercise caution and stick to wearing face masks. The island of 23 million people moved early to control the pandemic, adopting measures such as largely closing its borders and tracing contacts of those infected, but it has seen a rise in infections since the beginning of the year. The 13,164 domestic cases since Jan. 1 have been driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, though more than 99% have shown only mild symptoms or none at all.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Guiding To $10 Billion From Heart Drugs?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $10 billion in sales from its heart drugs? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Moderna booster trial shows that attacking two COVID variants at once provides better defense against the rest

    A vaccine booster that creates an immune response to original COVID and its Beta variant is also effective against Delta and Omicron, according to trial results.

  • BeiGene Shares Updated Data From Tislelizumab Combo Trial In Head & Neck Cancer

    BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) shared updated data analyses from the Phase 3 RATIONALE-309 trial of tislelizumab combined with chemotherapy versus chemotherapy plus placebo in first-line recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer. Updated efficacy analyses showed that, at a median follow-up of 15.5 months, tislelizumab/chemotherapy combo demonstrated a clinically significant progression-free survival (PFS) benefit over chemotherapy alone. The safety profile of the tislelizumab and chemotherapy co

  • Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) were crashing 35.2% lower as of 10:51 a.m. ET on Monday. The steep decline came after Nektar and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced that they were ending the development program for bempegaldesleukin (bempeg) in combination with Opdivo. This decision was based on dismal results from pre-planned analyses of two clinical studies evaluating the combo.

  • FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

    FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend.

  • The risk in a Biden reversal of medical conscience protections

    The risk in a Biden reversal of medical conscience protections