Vaica to announce CMS-RPM services reimbursable in the State of Florida

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaica Medical, a leading provider of medication adherence and remote patient management technology, is now CMS-approved RPM care in the State of Florida.

Since 2022, CMS introduced an expanded set of reimbursement codes (CPT) centered on the Remote Monitoring of physiological symptoms (RPM) and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring/Treatment Management (RTM) to manage chronic conditions and improve patient health outcomes.

Vaica has partnered with Integrative Medicine Clinic, a healthcare clinic in South Florida and has successfully achieved Medicare reimbursement for its RPM services.

Vaica provides a comprehensive offering of medication adherence solutions and a powerful physician management portal. This enables health care providers such as Integrative Medicine Clinic to easily enhance Clinician-Patient monitoring and communication, thus gaining better patient engagement and awareness. Furthermore, the entire solution is fully reimbursable by the leading insurance companies, thus offering not only better medical service to the patients but higher profitability for the physicians doing so.

About Integrative Medicine US, https://integrativemedicine.us/

The mission Integrative Medicine US is dedicated to the promotion, maintenance, and restoration of health and the prevention of disease.

About Vaica

Vaica is a telemedicine company bringing together Remote Patient Management (RPM), and Remote Therapeutic Management (RTM), tracking the patient's vitals, medication adherence and persistence. Vaica's unique approach provides the necessary full picture of a patient's medication regimen and its effect on their vitals. Vaica's solutions are distributed worldwide and used by various healthcare organizations. For additional information, please visit www.vaica.com

