Vaisala's Board of Directors resolved on share-based long-term incentive plans

Vaisala Oyj
3 min read
In this article:
  • VAIAF

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
February 18, 2022, at 9.15 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala’s Board of Directors resolved on share-based long-term incentive plans

Vaisala’s Board of Directors has resolved on three share-based long-term incentive plans for the company’s key employees. The aim of these plans is to support execution of Vaisala’s growth strategy, align the objectives of Vaisala’s shareholders and key employees in order to increase the value of the company in the long-term and commit key employees to the company.

The potential rewards from these plans will be paid partly in Vaisala’s series A shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to participants. In general, no reward is paid if participant’s employment or director contract terminates before the reward payment. A participant may be obliged to own shares received on the basis of these plans. The Board of Directors decides on the share ownership obligation. Vaisala’s Board of Directors requires, that the President and CEO and each member of the Management Group retains they ownership of shares until the value of their ownership in Vaisala corresponds to at least they annual gross base salary.

Performance Share Plan 2022–2024
The potential rewards from the Performance Share Plan 2022–2024 will be based on the Total Shareholder Return of Vaisala’s series A share (TSR) and operating result during the performance period. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the Performance Share Plan 2022–2024, in the event that maximum performance against all the performance criteria is achieved, correspond to the value of an aggregate 161,000 Vaisala’s series A shares, including the proportion to be paid in cash. Approximately 40 key employees will be nominated to the plan, including Vaisala’s Management Group.

Matching Share Plan 2022–2026 (MSP)
The Matching Share Plan 2022–2026 consists of matching periods lasting for 12 to 36 months, as decided by the Board of Directors. In the plan, the participants are given an opportunity to receive matching shares for the predetermined personal investment in Vaisala’s series A shares. The rewards based on the plan will be paid after the end of the matching period, provided that the share ownership prerequisite is fulfilled, and the employment or director contract is in force on the reward payment date.

Restricted Share Unit Plan 2022–2026 (RSP)
The Restricted Share Unit Plan 2022—2026 consists of vesting periods lasting for 12 to 36 months, as decided by the Board of Directors. In the plan, the participants are given an opportunity to receive a pre-determined number of restricted shares. The reward is conditional to a valid employment or director contract and the continuity of the employment or service during a vesting period. The rewards based on the plan will be paid after the end of the vesting period, provided that the employment or director contract is in force on the reward payment date.

The rewards to be allocated from the MSP and RSP pool of shares during 2022–2026 correspond to the value of a maximum total 100,000 Vaisala’s series A shares, including the potential proportion to be paid in cash.


Additional information
Timo Leskinen EVP, Human Resources
Tel. +358 40 647 1842

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup



