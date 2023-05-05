Vaisala Corporation Interim Report May 5, 2023, at 9.00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Corporation Interim Report January–March 2023

Year started with strong demand

First quarter 2023 highlights

Orders received EUR 132.0 (118.8) million, increase 11%

Order book at the end of the period EUR 163.7 (146.1) million, increase 12%

Net sales EUR 131.8 (118.8) million, increase 11%

Operating result (EBIT) EUR 13.3 (17.5) million, 10.1 (14.8) % of net sales

Earnings per share EUR 0.27 (0.38)

Cash flow from operating activities EUR 26.9 (9.6) million

Market development and business outlook for 2023

Markets for high-end industrial instruments, life science, power and energy, and liquid measurements are expected to grow.

Markets for renewable energy as well as roads and automotive are expected to grow. Market for aviation is expected to be stable or to grow. Market for meteorology is expected to be stable.

Uncertainty in the business environment is high due to weak economic outlook and high inflation. The war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia are not expected to have direct material impact on Vaisala’s operations, financial position or cash flow. The availability of components is expected to normalize during the first half of 2023.

Vaisala continues to estimate that its full-year 2023 net sales will be in the range of EUR 530–570 million and its operating result (EBIT) will be in the range of EUR 70–85 million.

Vaisala’s President and CEO Kai Öistämö

“Vaisala’s year 2023 started with strong demand. Market activity remained high despite the uncertainty in the business environment.

Our order intake grew by 11% and growth was strong in both business areas. This time meteorology was the strongest market segment followed by industrial instruments as well as roads and automotive. Orders for life science market segment decreased somewhat from previous year due to variation between quarters, while outlook for the market segment’s growth remains strong.

Story continues

Industrial Measurements business area’s net sales growth was again strong 19% compared to previous year. Net sales grew in all market segments and especially industrial instruments continued its strong performance. Weather and Environment business area’s net sales grew by 5%, growth coming mainly from roads and automotive market segment. Subscription sales, which is strategic growth area in Weather and Environment, increased by 27% following acquisition of AerisWeather and successful launch of Vaisala Xweather last year.

Our operating result was 10.1% of net sales. Operating result margin decreased from previous year due to higher operating expenses. The personnel investments made during last year, especially in R&D as well as in sales and marketing, increased our operating expense level. I am confident that these investments will bring added value in the future despite the impact on first quarter’s result.

The uncertainty in the business environment remains high. The availability of components is expected to normalize during the first half of 2023. We continue to estimate that our full-year 2023 net sales will be in the range of EUR 530–570 million and operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 70–85 million.”

Key figures MEUR 1-3/

2023 1-3/

2022 Change 1-12/

2022 Orders received 132.0 118.8 11% 500.8 Order book 163.7 146.1 12% 154.6 Net sales 131.8 118.8 11% 514.2 Gross profit 73.9 66.8 11% 282.0 Gross margin, % 56.1 56.2 54.8 Operating expenses 60.7 49.4 23% 219.7 Operating result 13.3 17.5 62.5 Operating result, % 10.1 14.8 12.2 Result before taxes 12.5 17.4 59.6 Result for the period 9.6 13.8 45.1 Earnings per share 0.27 0.38 -29% 1.24 Return on equity, % 16.0 24.8 18.7 Research and development costs 17.9 14.6 22% 62.4 Capital expenditure 3.1 3.5 -12% 13.7 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment 5.9 5.6 5% 23.6 Cash flow from operating activities 26.9 9.6 179% 29.8 Cash and cash equivalents 75.4 70.5 7% 55.5 Interest-bearing liabilities 60.4 59.7 1% 63.4 Gearing, % -6.5 -5.0 3.2

As of the beginning of 2023, Weather and Environment business area’s subscription business has been excluded from orders received and order book. Comparison period has been reported accordingly.

Financial review Q1/2023

Orders received and order book

MEUR 1-3/

2023 1-3/

2022 Change



FX* 1-12/

2022 Orders received 132.0 118.8 11% 11% 500.8 Order book, end of period 163.7 146.1 12% 154.6

* Change with comparable exchange rates

First quarter 2023 orders received increased by 11% compared to previous year and totaled EUR 132.0 (118.8) million. Orders received grew in both business areas. Orders received grew very strongly in meteorology, roads and automotive as well as in industrial instruments market segments.

At the end of March 2023, order book amounted EUR 163.7 (146.1) million and increased by 12% compared to previous year. Order book increased in both business areas. EUR 130.9 (115.0) million of the order book is scheduled to be delivered in 2023.

Financial performance

MEUR 1-3/

2023 1-3/

2022 Change



FX** 1-12/

2022 Net sales 131.8 118.8 11% 11% 514.2 Product sales 99.1 88.1 12% 375.5 Project sales 14.8 15.8 -6% 73.5 Service sales 9.3 8.0 17% 35.0 Subscription sales 8.2 6.4 27% 28.4 Lease income 0.4 0.5 -19% 1.7 Gross margin, % 56.1 56.2 54.8 Operating result 13.3 17.5 62.5 % of net sales 10.1 14.8 12.2 R&D costs 17.9 14.6 22% 62.4 Amortization* 2.1 2.0 8.2

* Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquired businesses

** Change with comparable exchange rates

First quarter 2023 net sales increased by 11% compared to previous year and were EUR 131.8 (118.8) million. In constant currencies, net sales increased by 11%. Net sales grew in both business areas. Net sales increased strongly in industrial instruments, life science as well as in roads and automotive market segments.

Gross margin was at previous year’s level 56.1 (56.2) %. Additional costs related to component spot purchases had a 1.3 (0.4) percentage point negative impact on gross margin.

First quarter 2023 operating result decreased compared to previous year and was EUR 13.3 (17.5) million, 10.1 (14.8) % of net sales. Operating expenses increased due to investments in sales and marketing as well as in R&D and IT system renewal.

First quarter 2023 financial income and expenses were EUR -0.8 (-0.2) million. This was mainly a result of valuation of foreign currency denominated receivables and currency hedging. Income taxes were EUR 2.9 (3.6) million and estimated effective tax rate for the whole year was 23.0 (20.6) %. Result before taxes was EUR 12.5 (17.4) million and result for the period EUR 9.6 (13.8) million. Earnings per share was EUR 0.27 (0.38).

Statement of financial position, cash flow and financing

Vaisala’s financial position remained strong during January–March 2023. At the end of March, statement of financial position totaled EUR 443.2 (Dec 31, 2022: 439.2) million. Cash and cash equivalents totaled EUR 75.4 (Dec 31, 2022: 55.5) million. Dividend liability, decided by the Annual General Meeting on March 28, 2023, totaled EUR 26.1 million.

In January–March 2023, cash flow from operating activities increased to EUR 26.9 (9.6) million. This was mainly a result of decrease in trade receivables.

On March 31, 2023, Vaisala had interest-bearing borrowings totaling EUR 49.9 (Dec 31, 2022: 52.5) million. EUR 40.0 million of the interest-bearing borrowings related to a term loan, which has a financial covenant (gearing) tested semi-annually. For short term liquidity purposes, Vaisala had issued domestic commercial papers totaling EUR 9.9 (Dec 31, 2022: 12.5) million on March 31, 2023. Vaisala has also a EUR 50 million committed revolving credit facility, which was undrawn on March 31, 2023. In addition, interest-bearing lease liabilities totaled EUR 10.4 (Dec 31, 2022: 10.9) million.

Capital expenditure

In January–March 2023, capital expenditure in intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment totaled EUR 3.1 (3.5) million. Capital expenditure was mainly related to investments in machinery and equipment to develop and maintain Vaisala’s production, R&D, and service operations as well as facilities.

Depreciation, amortization, and impairment were EUR 5.9 (5.6) million. This included EUR 2.1 (2.0) million of amortization of identified intangible assets related to the acquired businesses.

Personnel

The average number of personnel employed during January–March 2023 was 2,266 (2,021). At the end of March 2023, the number of employees was 2,287 (Dec 31, 2022: 2,235). 77 (77) % of employees were located in EMEA, 16 (16) % in Americas and 8 (8) % in APAC. 66 (66) % of employees were based in Finland.

Q1/2023 review by business area

Industrial Measurements business area

MEUR 1-3/

2023 1-3/

2022 Change



FX** 1-12/

2022 Orders received 59.9 54.7 9% 10% 234.2 Order book, end of period 38.6 35.1 10% 41.8 Net sales 63.0 53.1 19% 19% 225.6 Product sales 58.2 49.0 19% 208.1 Service sales 4.8 4.1 18% 17.5 Gross margin, % 62.6 64.3 61.9 Operating result 15.0 14.6 51.5 of net sales, % 23.8 27.5 22.8 R&D costs 7.1 5.8 22% 25.3 Amortization* 0.4 0.4 1.7

* Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquired businesses

** Change with comparable exchange rates

Q1/2023 review

Industrial Measurements business area’s first quarter 2023 orders received increased by 9% compared to previous year totaling EUR 59.9 (54.7) million. Orders received grew in industrial instruments, liquid measurements as well as in power and energy market segments, whereas orders received in life science market segment decreased somewhat from previous year. Growth of orders received was very strong in industrial instruments market segment.

At the end of March 2023, Industrial Measurements business area’s order book amounted to EUR 38.6 (35.1) million and increased by 10% compared to previous year. EUR 34.7 (32.3) million of the order book is scheduled to be delivered in 2023. Order book increased in industrial instruments as well as in power and energy market segments, whereas order book decreased somewhat in life science and liquid measurements market segments.

First quarter 2023 net sales were EUR 63.0 (53.1) million and increased by 19% compared to previous year. In constant currencies, net sales increased by 19%. Net sales grew in all market segments and growth was very strong in industrial instruments, life science as well as in power and energy market segments.

Gross margin decreased compared to previous year and was 62.6 (64.3) %. Additional costs related to component spot purchases had a 1.7 (0.6) percentage point negative impact on gross margin.

Industrial Measurements business area’s first quarter 2023 operating result increased compared to previous year following growth in net sales and totaled EUR 15.0 (14.6) million, 23.8 (27.5) % of net sales. Operating expenses increased due to investments in sales and marketing as well as in R&D and IT system renewal.

Weather and Environment business area

MEUR 1-3/

2023 1-3/

2022 Change



FX** 1-12/

2022 Orders received 72.1 64.0 13% 12% 266.6 Order book, end of period 125.1 111.0 13% 112.8 Net sales 68.8 65.7 5% 4% 288.6 Product sales 40.9 39.1 5% 167.4 Project sales 14.8 15.8 -6% 73.5 Service sales 4.5 3.9 15% 17.5 Subscription sales 8.2 6.4 27% 28.4 Lease income 0.4 0.5 -19% 1.7 Gross margin, % 50.2 49.7 49.3 Operating result -1.7 2.9 11.1 of net sales, % -2.5 4.4 3.8 R&D costs 10.8 8.8 23% 37.2 Amortization* 1.7 1.6 6.6

* Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquired businesses

** Change with comparable exchange rates

Q1/2023 review

Weather and Environment business area’s first quarter 2023 orders received increased by 13% compared to previous year and totaled EUR 72.1 (64.0) million. Orders received grew very strongly in meteorology as well as in road and automotive market segments, whereas orders received in renewable energy market segment decreased. Orders received for aviation market segment were at previous year’s level.

At the end of March 2023, Weather and Environment business area’s order book amounted to EUR 125.1 (111.0) million and increased by 13% compared to previous year. EUR 96.1 (82.7) million of the order book is scheduled to be delivered in 2023. Order book increased in all market segments.

First quarter 2023 net sales were EUR 68.8 (65.7) million and increased by 5% compared to previous year. In constant currencies, net sales increased by 4%. Net sales growth was very strong in roads and automotive market segment. Net sales grew in renewable energy market segment and decreased in meteorology and aviation market segments.

Gross margin improved compared to previous year and was 50.2 (49.7) %. Additional costs related to component spot purchases had a 0.9 (0.2) percentage point negative impact on gross margin. Underlying gross margin for product sales and subscription sales improved compared to previous year.

Weather and Environment business area’s first quarter 2023 operating result decreased compared to previous year and totaled EUR -1.7 (2.9) million, -2.5 (4.4) % of net sales. Operating expenses increased due to investments in sales and marketing as well as in R&D and IT system renewal.

Annual General Meeting 2023

Vaisala Corporation’s Annual General Meeting was held on March 28, 2023. The meeting approved the financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial period January 1–December 31, 2022.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting decided a dividend of EUR 0.72 per share. The record date for the dividend payment was March 30, 2023, and the payment date was April 12, 2023.

Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting confirmed that the number of Board members is eight. Petri Castrén, Antti Jääskeläinen, Petra Lundström, Jukka Rinnevaara, Kaarina Ståhlberg, Tuomas Syrjänen, Raimo Voipio and Ville Voipio will continue as members of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed that the annual remuneration payable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors is EUR 55,000 and each Board member EUR 40,000 per year. Approximately 40% of the annual remuneration will be paid in Vaisala Corporation’s series A shares acquired from the market and the rest in cash. In addition, the Annual General Meeting confirmed that the meeting fee for the Chairman of the Audit Committee would be EUR 1,500 per attended meeting and EUR 1,000 for each member of the Audit Committee and Chairman and each member of the People and Sustainability Committee, the Nomination Committee and any other committee established by the Board of Directors for a term until the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2024. The meeting fees are paid in cash. Possible travel expenses are reimbursed according to the travel policy of the company.

Auditor

The Annual General Meeting elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy as the auditor of the company and APA Niina Vilske will act as the auditor with the principal responsibility. The Auditors are reimbursed according to invoice presented to the company.

Proposal by the Board of Directors to amend the articles of association

The Annual General Meeting resolved to amend the articles of association so that the § 6 of Articles of Association stipulates that the term of Board members from now on terminates on the closing of the first Annual General Meeting, and the number of board members is 6–9, and § 13 of Articles of Association stipulates that a general meeting can be organized without a meeting venue as a so-called remote meeting.

Authorization for the directed repurchase of own series A shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on the directed repurchase of a maximum of 800,000 of the company's own series A shares in one or more instalments by using company's unrestricted equity. The authorization is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than September 28, 2024.

Authorization on the issuance of the company's own series A shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of a maximum of 935,976 company's own series A shares. The issuance of own shares may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights (directed issue). The authorization entitles the issuance of treasury series A shares as a directed issue without payment as part of the company's share-based incentive plan. The subscription price of the shares can instead of cash also be paid in full or in part as contribution in kind. The authorization is valid until September 28, 2024. The authorization for the company's incentive program shall however be valid until March 28, 2027.

The organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

At its organizing meeting held after the Annual General Meeting the Board elected Ville Voipio as the Chair of the Board of Directors and Raimo Voipio as the Vice Chair.

Kaarina Ståhlberg was elected as the Chair and Petri Castrén, Antti Jääskeläinen and Raimo Voipio as members of the Audit Committee. Ville Voipio was elected as the Chair and Petra Lundström, Jukka Rinnevaara and Tuomas Syrjänen as members of the People and Sustainability Committee. Ville Voipio was elected as the Chair and Petra Lundström, Kaarina Ståhlberg and Raimo Voipio as members of the Nomination Committee. The Chair and all members of the Audit Committee, People and Sustainability Committee as well as Nomination Committee are independent both of the company and of significant shareholders.

Shares and shareholders

Share capital and shares

Vaisala’s share capital totaled EUR 7,660,808 on March 31, 2023. Vaisala has 36,436,728 shares, of which 6,731,092 are series K shares and 29,705,636 series A shares. The series K shares and series A shares are differentiated by the fact that each series K share entitles its owner to 20 votes at a General Meeting of Shareholders while each series A share entitles its owner to 1 vote. The series A shares represented 81.5% of the total number of shares and 18.1% of the total votes. The series K shares represented 18.5% of the total number of shares and 81.9% of the total votes.

Trading and share price development

In January–March 2023, a total of 600,138 series A shares with a value totaling EUR 24.1 million were traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The closing price of the series A share on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange was EUR 39.75. Shares registered a high of EUR 43.45 and a low of EUR 37.70. Volume-weighted average share price was EUR 40.12.

The market value of series A shares on March 31, 2023, was EUR 1,175.4 million, excluding company’s treasury shares. Valuing the series K shares – which are not traded on the stock market – at the rate of the series A share’s closing price on the last trading day of March, the total market value of all the series A and series K shares together was EUR 1,443.0 million, excluding company’s treasury shares.

Treasury shares

In March 2023, a total of 72,511 of Vaisala Corporation's treasury shares were conveyed without consideration to the 43 key employees participating in the Performance Share Plan 2020–2022 under the terms and conditions of the plan. The directed share issue was based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 29, 2022.

Following this directed share issue, the number of series A treasury shares on March 31, 2023, was 135,976, which represents 0.5% of series A shares and 0.4% of total shares.

Shareholders

At the end of March 2023, Vaisala had 14,002 (13,194) registered shareholders. Ownership outside of Finland and nominee registrations represented 21.3 (20.7) % of the company's shares. Households owned 40.5 (40.4) %, private companies 12.8 (12.8) %, financial and insurance institutions 11.5 (12.2) %, non-profit organizations 10.1 (10.5) % and public sector organizations 3.9 (3.4) % of the shares.

More information about Vaisala’s shares and shareholders are presented on the company’s website at vaisala.com/investors.

Events after reporting period

On March 31, 2023, Vaisala signed a EUR 50 million unsecured term loan agreement with one of its core banks in order to refinance the term loan, EUR 40 million. On April 5, 2023, EUR 50 million loan was fully utilized, and EUR 40 million loan was repaid.

This new loan matures in three years from the signing date and has a financial covenant (gearing), which is tested semi-annually. This facility will be used for refinancing of existing indebtedness as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Near-term risks and uncertainties

The war in Ukraine will affect economic situation especially in Europe and increase risk of achieving Vaisala’s financial targets. Impact of COVID-19 on Vaisala’s business is depending on development of possible new virus variants and regional outbreaks.

Vaisala’s delivery capability may deteriorate due to disruptions in suppliers’ operations, Vaisala’s production or project delivery operation, or disruptions in incoming and/or outgoing logistics. Industrial actions in Finland may cause disruptions in Vaisala’s operations and deteriorate Vaisala’s delivery capability. Component shortage may cause delays or interruptions in deliveries or generate additional material costs. Cyber risk and downtime of IT systems may impact operations and delivery capability.

New and changing regulations impacting product acceptance, operation’s capability to meet changing compliance requirements, and changes in international trade policies may cause delays or interruptions in supply chain. Customers’ preference for local manufacturing may reduce demand for Vaisala’s products and services. Customers’ budgetary constraints, complex decision-making processes, and missing financing solutions may postpone closing of infrastructure contracts in Weather and Environment business area.

Further information about risk management and risks are available on Annual Report’s Corporate Governance/Risk management section and on the company’s website at vaisala.com.

Financial calendar 2023

Half Year Financial Report 2023, July 28, 2023

Interim Report January–September 2023, October 27, 2023





Vantaa, May 4, 2023

Vaisala Corporation

Board of Directors





The forward-looking statements in this report are based on the current expectations, known factors, decisions, and plans of Vaisala's management. Although the management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these expectations would prove to be correct. Therefore, the results could differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements, due to for example changes in the economic, market and competitive environments, regulatory or other government-related changes, or shifts in exchange rates.

Financial information and changes in accounting policies

This Interim Report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, following the same accounting policies and principles as in the annual financial statements for 2022. All figures in this Interim Report are group figures. All presented figures have been rounded and consequently the sum of individual figures may deviate from the sum presented. The Interim Report is unaudited.

Preparation of Interim Report in accordance with IFRS requires Vaisala’s management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the valuation of the reported assets and liabilities and the recognition of income and expenses in statement of income. Although estimates are based on management’s best knowledge at the date of Interim Report, actual results may differ from those estimates.

New and amended IFRS standards effective for the year 2023

Amendments to IAS 1, IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2 as well as IAS 8 have been adopted from January 1, 2023. The adoption of these amendments is not expected to have an impact on the group’s consolidated financial statements in future periods.

Amendments to IAS 12 Income Taxes: Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction

The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023. Vaisala has applied the amendments in accordance with transition rule with the effect of initial application recognized as of January 1, 2022.

The amendments introduce a further exception from the initial recognition exemption. Under the amendments, an entity does not apply the initial recognition exemption for transactions that give rise to equal taxable and deductible temporary differences. Following the amendments to IAS 12, an entity is required to recognize the related deferred tax asset and liability, with the recognition of any deferred tax asset being subject to the recoverability criteria in IAS 12.

The amendments apply to transactions that occur on or after the beginning of the earliest comparative period presented. In addition, at the beginning of the earliest comparative period an entity recognizes:

A deferred tax asset and a deferred tax liability for all deductible and taxable temporary differences associated with: Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities Decommissioning, restoration and similar liabilities and the corresponding amounts recognized as part of the cost of the related asset

The cumulative effect of initially applying the amendments as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings (or other component of equity, as appropriate) at that date

Table below presents year 2022 quarterly comparative figures after amendments described above:

1-3/

2022 4-6/

2022 7-9/

2022 10-12/

2022 1-12/

2022 EUR million Earlier reported Restated Earlier reported Restated Earlier reported Restated Earlier reported Restated Earlier reported Restated Income taxes -3.6 -3.6 -3.1 -3.1 -4.7 -4.7 -3.2 -3.2 -14.5 -14.5 Result for the period 13.8 13.8 6.2 6.2 16.1 16.1 9.0 9.0 45.0 45.1 Attributable to Owners of the parent company 13.6 13.6 6.4 6.4 16.1 16.1 9.0 9.0 45.0 45.0 Non-controlling interests 0.2 0.2 -0.2 -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Comprehensive income for the period 15.2 15.2 10.4 10.4 20.7 20.7 1.0 1.0 47.3 47.3 Attributable to Owners of the parent company 15.0 15.0 10.6 10.6 20.7 20.7 1.0 1.0 47.3 47.3 Non-controlling interests 0.2 0.2 -0.2 -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Retained earnings 206.8 206.6 213.9 213.7 230.0 229.7 238.7 238.5 238.7 238.5 Total equity 215.6 215.4 226.8 226.6 248.6 248.4 250.7 250.5 250.7 250.5 Deferred tax liabilities 7.0 7.2 6.8 7.1 6.6 6.8 4.3 4.5 4.3 4.5 Total non-current liabilities 58.0 58.2 17.3 17.6 18.4 18.7 17.6 17.9 17.6 17.9 Total liabilities 214.3 214.5 191.2 191.4 189.1 189.3 188.5 188.7 188.5 188.7 Total equity and liabilities 429.9 429.9 418.0 418.0 437.7 437.7 439.2 439.2 439.2 439.2 Earnings per share, EUR 0.38 0.38 0.18 0.18 0.44 0.44 0.25 0.25 1.24 1.24 Diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.37 0.37 0.18 0.18 0.44 0.44 0.25 0.25 1.24 1.24 Equity per share, EUR 6.92 6.91 Return on equity, % 18.7 18.7 Solvency ratio, % 58.2 58.1 Gearing, % 3.2 3.2





Consolidated statement of income EUR million 1-3/

2023 1-3/

2022 1-12/

2022 Net sales 131.8 118.8 514.2 Cost of goods sold -57.9 -52.0 -232.2 Gross profit 73.9 66.8 282.0 Sales, marketing, and administrative costs -42.8 -34.8 -157.3 Research and development costs -17.9 -14.6 -62.4 Other operating income and expenses 0.0 0.2 0.3 Operating result 13.3 17.5 62.5 Share of result in associated company - - 0.2 Financial income and expenses -0.8 -0.2 -3.1 Result before taxes 12.5 17.4 59.6 Income taxes -2.9 -3.6 -14.5 Result for the period 9.6 13.8 45.1 Attributable to Owners of the parent company 9.6 13.6 45.0 Non-controlling interests - 0.2 0.0 Result for the period 9.6 13.8 45.1 Earnings per share for result attributable to the equity holders of the parent company Earnings per share, EUR 0.27 0.38 1.24 Diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.26 0.37 1.24





Consolidated statement of comprehensive income EUR million 1-3/

2023 1-3/

2022 1-12/

2022 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (net of taxes) Actuarial profit (loss) on post-employment benefits 0.0 0.0 -0.2 Total 0.0 0.0 -0.2 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Translation differences -1.7 1.4 2.4 Total -1.7 1.4 2.4 Total other comprehensive income -1.7 1.4 2.2 Comprehensive income for the period 7.9 15.2 47.3 Attributable to Owners of the parent company 7.9 15.0 47.3 Non-controlling interests - 0.2 0.0 Comprehensive income for the period 7.9 15.2 47.3





Consolidated statement of financial position EUR million Assets Mar 31,

2023 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2022 Non-current assets Intangible assets 68.8 79.6 71.3 Property, plant, and equipment 95.4 94.7 96.0 Right-of-use assets 11.4 10.6 11.9 Investments in shares 0.1 0.1 0.1 Investment in associated company 1.4 1.3 1.4 Non-current receivables 0.9 0.9 1.0 Deferred tax assets 8.3 7.7 9.5 Total non-current assets 186.3 194.9 191.1 Current assets Inventories 65.6 55.7 61.6 Trade and other receivables 88.5 80.1 101.7 Contract assets and other accrued revenue 24.1 26.1 26.2 Income tax receivables 3.3 2.6 3.1 Cash and cash equivalents 75.4 70.5 55.5 Total current assets 257.0 234.9 248.1 Total assets 443.2 429.9 439.2





Equity and liabilities Mar 31,

2023 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2022 Equity Share capital 7.7 7.7 7.7 Other reserves -0.1 0.5 3.5 Translation differences 2.4 3.1 4.1 Treasury shares -2.1 -3.3 -3.3 Retained earnings 222.0 206.6 238.5 Total equity attributable to owners of parent company 229.8 214.5 250.5 Non-controlling interests - 0.9 0.0 Total equity 229.8 215.4 250.5 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing borrowings 0.0 40.0 0.0 Interest-bearing lease liabilities 8.0 7.4 8.3 Post-employment benefits 2.7 2.5 2.7 Deferred tax liabilities 4.0 7.2 4.5 Provisions 0.3 0.3 0.3 Other non-current liabilities 5.8 0.8 2.1 Total non-current liabilities 20.8 58.2 17.9 Current liabilities Interest-bearing borrowings 50.0 10.1 52.5 Interest-bearing lease liabilities 2.5 2.3 2.7 Trade and other payables 99.8 108.4 74.0 Contract liabilities and other deferred revenue 36.6 31.8 37.1 Income tax liabilities 1.3 1.3 1.8 Provisions 2.5 2.5 2.8 Total current liabilities 192.6 156.3 170.8 Total liabilities 213.4 214.5 188.7 Total equity and liabilities 443.2 429.9 439.2





Consolidated cash flow statement EUR million 1-3/

2023 1-3/

2022 1-12/

2022 Result for the period 9.6 13.8 45.1 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment 5.9 5.6 23.6 Financial income and expenses 0.8 0.2 3.1 Gains and losses on sale of intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment - - 0.0 Share of result in associated company - - -0.2 Income taxes 2.9 3.6 14.5 Other adjustments -2.3 -2.7 0.3 Inventories, increase (-) / decrease (+) -4.1 -6.3 -11.2 Non-interest-bearing receivables, increase (-) / decrease (+) 14.8 -3.7 -26.0 Non-interest-bearing liabilities, increase (+) / decrease (-) 4.1 1.3 -0.8 Changes in working capital 14.8 -8.8 -38.0 Financial items paid/received -1.1 -0.7 -4.9 Income taxes paid -3.6 -1.4 -13.6 Cash flow from operating activities 26.9 9.6 29.8 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - -23.1 -23.1 Capital expenditure on intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment -3.1 -3.5 -13.7 Proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment - 0.0 0.0 Cash flow from investing activities -3.1 -26.6 -36.8 Dividends paid - - -24.6 Change in loan receivables 0.0 0.0 -0.1 Proceeds from borrowings 17.4 10.0 114.9 Repayment of borrowings -20.0 0.0 -102.4 Principal payments of lease liabilities -0.7 -0.7 -2.9 Cash flow from financing activities -3.3 9.3 -15.1 Change in cash and cash equivalents increase (+) / decrease (-) 20.5 -7.6 -22.1 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 55.5 77.9 77.9 Change in cash and cash equivalents 20.5 -7.6 -22.1 Effect from changes in exchange rates -0.6 0.3 -0.3 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 75.4 70.5 55.5





Consolidated statement of changes in equity EUR million Share capital Other reserves Translation differences Treasury shares Retained earnings Equity attributable to owners of the parent company Non-controlling interests Total Equity at Dec 31, 2021 7.7 7.0 1.7 -4.6 218.0 229.6 0.7 230.3 Adjustment to opening balance IAS 12 amendment -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 Equity at Jan 1, 2022 7.7 7.0 1.7 -4.6 217.8 229.4 0.7 230.1 Result for the period 13.6 13.6 0.2 13.8 Other comprehensive income 0.0 1.4 1.4 1.4 Dividend distribution -24.6 -24.6 -24.6 Share-based payments -6.5 1.4 -5.1 -5.1 Equity at Mar 31, 2022 7.7 0.5 3.1 -3.3 206.6 214.5 0.9 215.4 EUR million Share capital Other reserves Translation differences Treasury shares Retained earnings Equity attributable to owners of the parent company Non-controlling interests Total Equity at Dec 31, 2022 7.7 3.5 4.1 -3.3 238.5 250.5 0.0 250.5 Result for the period 9.6 9.6 9.6 Other comprehensive income -0.0 -1.7 -1.7 -1.7 Dividend distribution -26.1 -26.1 -26.1 Share-based payments -3.6 1.2 -2.5 -2.5 Changes in non-controlling interests that did not result in changes in control 0.0 0.0 -0.0 Equity at Mar 31, 2023 7.7 -0.1 2.4 -2.1 222.0 229.8 - 229.8





Notes to the report Orders received by business area EUR million 1-3/

2023 1-3/

2022 1-12/

2022 Industrial Measurements 59.9 54.7 234.2 Weather and Environment 72.1 64.0 266.6 Total 132.0 118.8 500.8 Order book by business area EUR million 1-3/

2023 1-3/

2022 1-12/

2022 Industrial Measurements 38.6 35.1 41.8 Weather and Environment 125.1 111.0 112.8 Total 163.7 146.1 154.6 Net sales by business area EUR million 1-3/

2023 1-3/

2022 1-12/

2022 Industrial Measurements Product sales 58.2 49.0 208.1 Service sales 4.8 4.1 17.5 Total 63.0 53.1 225.6 Weather and Environment Product sales 40.9 39.1 167.4 Project sales 14.8 15.8 73.5 Service sales 4.5 3.9 17.5 Subscription sales 8.2 6.4 28.4 Lease income 0.4 0.5 1.7 Total 68.8 65.7 288.6 Total net sales 131.8 118.8 514.2 Operating result by business area EUR million 1-3/

2023 1-3/

2022 1-12/

2022 Industrial Measurements 15.0 14.6 51.5 Weather and Environment -1.7 2.9 11.1 Other 0.0 0.1 -0.1 Total 13.3 17.5 62.5 Net sales by region EUR million 1-3/

2023 1-3/

2022 1-12/

2022 Americas 45.8 37.4 191.2 APAC 44.1 41.7 160.3 EMEA 41.9 39.8 162.7 Total 131.8 118.8 514.2





Timing of revenue recognition EUR million 1-3/

2023 1-3/

2022 1-12/

2022 Performance obligations satisfied at a point in time 107.9 95.3 408.1 Performance obligations satisfied over time 23.5 23.0 104.4 Lease income recognized on a straight-line basis 0.4 0.5 1.7 Total 131.8 118.8 514.2 Personnel 1-3/

2023 1-3/

2022 1-12/

2022 Average personnel 2,266 2,021 2,141 Personnel at the end of period 2,287 2,037 2,235 Derivative financial instruments EUR million Mar 31,

2023 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2022 Nominal value of derivative financial contracts 42.8 38.3 38.3 Fair values of derivative financial contracts, assets 1.3 0.2 1.0 Fair values of derivative financial contracts, liabilities 0.1 0.9 0.5 Derivative financial instruments consist solely of foreign exchange forward contracts, and they are measured based on price information derived from active markets and commonly used valuation methods (Fair value hierarchy 2). Derivative financial contracts are executed only with counterparties that have high credit ratings.





Share information EUR/thousand 1-3/

2023 1-3/

2022 1-12/

2022 Number of shares outstanding 36,301 36,228 36,228 Number of treasury shares 136 208 208 Number of shares, weighted average, diluted 36,349 36,285 36,367 Number of shares, weighted average 36,251 36,141 36,207 Number of shares traded 600 1,017 2,385 Share price, highest 43.45 54.40 54.40 Share price, lowest 37.70 38.35 36.15 Key ratios EUR 1-3/

2023 1-3/

2022 1-12/

2022 Earnings per share 0.27 0.38 1.24 Diluted earnings per share 0.26 0.37 1.24 Equity per share 6.33 5.92 6.91 Return on equity, % 16.0 24.8 18.7 Cash flow from operating activities per share 0.74 0.27 0.82 Solvency ratio, % 52.7 50.8 58.1 Gearing, % -6.5 -5.0 3.2





Key exchange rates Average rates Period end rates 1-3/

2023 1-3/

2022 Mar 31,

2023 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2022 USD 1.0706 1.1227 1.0875 1.1101 1.0666 CNY 7.3481 7.1193 7.4763 7.0403 7.3582 JPY 142.39 129.49 144.83 135.17 140.66 GBP 0.8816 0.8358 0.8792 0.8460 0.8869





Further information

Paula Liimatta

+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Vaisala Corporation





Audiocast and conference call

An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on May 5, 2023, starting at 2:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

Finland: +358 9 2319 5437

UK: +44 33 0551 0200

Sweden: +46 8 5052 0424

US: +1 786 697 3501

Password: Vaisala Q1

A link to the live audiocast will be available at vaisala.com/investors. A recording will be available on the website later the same day.





Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com





Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/Vaisala





Attachment



