Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Öistämö, Kai

Vaisala Group
·1 min read

Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
March 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Öistämö, Kai

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Öistämö, Kai
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20230303122433_23
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-02
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8860 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 8860 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

More information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066
Vaisala Corporation

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.  vaisala.com  twitter.com/VaisalaGroup  linkedin.com/Vaisala


