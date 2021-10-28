U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.42
    +44.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,730.48
    +239.79 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.98
    +45.49 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.17
    +0.51 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.30
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    +0.0079 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5670
    -0.2430 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,909.00
    +3,005.45 (+5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.75
    +79.38 (+5.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Valam to launch a new company

Valam Corp
·2 min read

Ridgefield, CT, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valam Corp. announced its intent to form a new company to “drive the adoption of new technologies that enhance in-office ENT procedures,” according to a press release. During the past couple of years Valam developed and obtained a vast product portfolio with assets that focused on 4 segments of the ENT market, each with comprehensive clinical solutions. The formation of the new company is part of the transformation process to become a powerhouse in the ENT market.

The new company will be independent with the goal to establish a new level of patient comfort and surgeon confidence that accelerate the adoption of ENT surgical procedures to the in-office setting.

The company expects this planned launch to create growth and improve value for all stakeholders.

“As part of Valam’s transformation, we are launching our new business to become a predominant player in the ENT field, and drive value creation,” Ron Hadani, Executive Chairman of Valam, said in the release. “For Valam, the transaction is an important step in shifting our focus toward developing and commercializing new comprehensive surgical solutions where we have a clear path to leadership and ability to win. We believe the new company will thrive with prioritized capital allocation to pursue strategic growth opportunities in the large and growing in-office ENT market. This transaction underscores our commitment to ensuring our priorities are aligned with shareholders’ best interests as we drive the business forward to meet patient and surgeon needs and advance our mission to drive the adoption of our new and innovative technologies that enhance in-office ENT procedures, resulting in outstanding clinical and economic outcomes.” Hadani added.

The company has targeted 1H22 for launch according to the release.

Contact:

Ron Hadani
Valam Corp
C: 201-961-3003
ron@valam.com


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Q3 results miss expectations as online sales slow after pandemic surge

    Amazon is set to report third-quarter results after market close on Thursday, with investors bracing for a growth slowdown after the pandemic stoked a surge in online shopping last year and earlier in 2021.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

  • Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) were tanking on Thursday after the company reported its earnings results for the third quarter. The biopharmaceutical company's stock is down 14.1% as of 1:34 p.m. EDT, likely due to the company missing revenue estimates for the quarter. The company also announced its CEO, John Maraganore, will be retiring at the end of 2021.

  • Canadian oil producer Suncor sees dividend doubling as sustainable

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc's strategy of returning cash to shareholders and repaying debt with its soaring profits is sustainable even if surging crude prices pull back, the company's chief executive said on Thursday. The stock of Canada’s second-biggest oil producer climbed as much as 10% after it said late on Wednesday that it would double its dividend, reversing a cut made last year when lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered fuel demand. Suncor also said it would buy back more shares than it previously planned and repay debt faster, just a year and a half after the pandemic's spread reduced travel and generated losses for oil producers.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • Why Shares of Proto Labs Are Plunging Today

    It's not just Halloween decorations that are putting a fright into Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) investors today. As of 10:53 a.m. EDT, shares of Proto Labs had plummeted 18.5%. Overshadowing the fact that it reported a company quarterly record, Proto Labs missed the consensus revenue estimate of $127.3 million, and it reported sales of $125.3 million.

  • Urban One’s CEO is betting on a casino approval — but there may be a plan B if the measure fails

    The $600 million casino-resort from the Silver Spring media company will go before voters on Tuesday.

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Is Bouncing Back After a Sharp Drop

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) went on a wild ride this morning, crashing 10% right when the markets opened only to rebound sharply. It appears the market quickly realized its knee-jerk reaction to the coal miner's third-quarter numbers was unwarranted. None of those numbers should have come as a surprise given that Peabody Energy had already announced preliminary Q3 numbers earlier in the month and reported in line today.

  • 3 Can't-Miss Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 1.8% to 7.4%, are the perfect place for investors to put their money to work during a downturn.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Rocketed 19% in the First Hour Today

    Shares of the online retailer took off after it reported earnings, but some key trends need to be addressed here.

  • Will Regeneron Be Worth More Than Amazon by 2030?

    When it comes to market value, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) may look like small potatoes compared to Amazon. The biotech company's market capitalization totals $61 billion. The e-commerce giant's market cap tops $1.7 trillion.

  • Twilio Stock Sinks on Weak Forecast but Analysts Remain Bullish

    Twilio predicts an adjusted loss in the fourth quarter of 23 cents to 26 cents a share, wider than analysts' estimates for a loss of 10 cents.

  • 3 Reasons Investors Should Watch Intel Stock Despite an Earnings Disappointment

    Earnings season always garners the attention of investors and can lead to significant shifts in a company's stock. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) temporarily lost, the stock plunged on Friday following its third-quarter earnings release on Oct. 21. Investors sold their shares in the Silicon Valley-based chip giant as the company failed to meet expectations in a few areas.

  • Denver oilfield giant buys a fracking supplier for $90 million, sees industry pricing rising

    The company is now the second-largest providing oil and natural gas producers with fracking and well-completion services.

  • Why Brightcove Is Down by 21% Today

    Shares of cloud-based storage company Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) were trading 21.1% lower just after midday Thursday in response to Wednesday's post-close quarterly investor update. While the company beat the earnings and revenue estimates tendered by the few analysts who follow it, guidance for the quarter currently underway left investors wanting. The company also announced that CEO Jeff Ray will be stepping down from that role at the end of 2022.

  • Apple to report earnings amid chip shortage and supply crunch

    Apple will report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Thursday, with analysts looking to the potential impact of the chip shortage.