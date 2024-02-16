Valdosta manufacturer adding 150 jobs

Feb. 15—VALDOSTA — A planned expansion to a Lowndes County manufacturing plant should add 150 jobs, the company said Wednesday.

Arglass, a glass manufacturer with roots in Japan, plans to build a second furnace at its Valdosta facility, the company said in a statement.

The new project will be able to produce more than 350 million glass containers annually and should be finished by the second quarter of 2025, Arglass said.

The plant should be powered by a hybrid gas, electric and hydrogen oxy-fuel furnace capable of melting 490 metric tons of glass per day. An additional five megawatts of power will be provided by a solar power installation.

Production advances will allow the new facility to produce up to eight types of glass containers at the same time for maximum flexibility and smaller production runs, the statement said.

Arglass also touted sustainability features in the new furnace operation, including a glass recycling plant on-site, a closed-loop water system and the use of hydrogen to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The company has secured more than $250 million in capital for the new facility.

Arglass opened its Valdosta facility off Rocky Ford Road in 2019. The original plant brought in around 150 jobs on a $123 million capital investment.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.