Vale Considers Taking Steel Decarbonization Model to US, Brazil
(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore giant Vale SA is considering developing industrial complexes in the US and Brazil as part of a push to produce greener steel, a spokesman said Tuesday.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Citadel Vets 69,000 Intern Applicants to Find Next Math Geniuses
Putin Agrees to Visit China in First Trip Since Arrest Warrant
Crypto Scores Landmark US Legal Win With Grayscale ETF Ruling
Stocks Up Most Since June as Fed Bets Sink Yields: Markets Wrap
The world’s No. 2 producer of the steelmaking ingredient has an eye on incentives from the US Inflation Reduction Act for the initiative, Corporate and External Affairs VP Alexandre D’Ambrosio said on the sidelines of a mining event.
Under the proposal, Vale would build briquetting plants that would feed third-party direct reduction facilities on the same site. That process uses natural gas instead of coke, thereby lowering emissions. In the future, gas could be replaced by green hydrogen. Vale’s already using that model in the Middle East as it seeks steelmakers for decarbonizing partnerships.
“Brazil would be a fantastic place to build the mega hubs. We have abundant renewable energy. We don’t even need incentives in Brazil as long as we produce green hydrogen,” he said. “The US is encouraging the production of green hydrogen.”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Nigeria’s Train to Nowhere Shows How Not to Build Public Transit
The Next Wave of Scams Will Be Deepfake Video Calls From Your Boss
Luxury Villas Are Going Up in a Palestinian Boomtown Built on Shaky Peace
Stock Pickers Never Had a Chance Against Hard Math of the Market
Lyme Disease Has Exploded, and a New Vaccine Is (Almost) Here
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.