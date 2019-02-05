Vale Declares Force Majeure for Iron Ore After Mine Halt

(Bloomberg) -- Vale SA did something it said it wasn’t going to do in the wake of the deadly tailings dam collapse in Brazil last month -- declare force majeure on some of its iron ore contracts.

The company invoked the contractual clause a day after a judge forced it to suspend some operations at its Brucutu mine -- a move that it said would result in an annual production loss of 30 million metric tons. The Brazilian court order was issued to help improve safety following the fatal breakdown of one of Vale’s tailings dam in Minas Gerais state that left more than 130 people dead and wiped out part of a town.

The company said only last week -- before the judge’s ruling -- that it wouldn’t declare force majeure, which protects a party from liability if it can’t fulfill a contract for reasons beyond its control.

Vale’s failure to deliver on its supply contracts could trigger a scramble for the steelmaking ingredient in a market already reeling after the company’s earlier announcement that it would cut output by 40 million metric tons as it seeks to shore up dams that hold mining waste. Iron ore prices have rallied more than $10 per metric ton in Singapore since Jan. 25, when the dam broke. Futures are poised to begin trading in Singapore just after 7 a.m. local time.

"Iron ore prices are likely to continue trending higher, as production is clearly being impacted above and beyond just the roughly 8 million tons per year from the Feijao mine, where the tragedy first occurred," Jeremy Sussman, an analyst with Clarksons Platou Securities, said in an email Tuesday.

Vale shares have fallen about 21 percent since Jan. 24, a day before the fatal dam collapse.

The production loss from the Brucutu mine, its largest in Minas Gerais, is on top of the 40 million tons in output cuts announced by the company as it decommissions dams similar to the one involved in the fatal accident. Shutting down Brucutu mine could “wipe out” almost all the forecast global production growth in the steelmaking ingredient, Barclays Plc analyst Ian Littlewood said Monday.

ArcelorMittal, Glencore Plc and Ternium SA are among Vale’s biggest customers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts have already highlighted the need for steelmaker Mitsui & Co. to buffer against a potential drop in Vale output.

