U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,937.27
    -21.52 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,509.82
    -44.01 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,119.11
    -64.55 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,834.89
    -18.27 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.26
    -3.33 (-3.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.80
    -12.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    -0.52 (-2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0367
    -0.0029 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7860
    +0.0940 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1850
    -0.0067 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2610
    +0.7530 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,670.73
    +178.34 (+1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.28
    +1.85 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.54
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

Vale and GM Sign Long-Term Nickel Supply Agreement in Canada Critical to North American EV Supply Chain

·4 min read

TORONTO and DETROIT, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vale Canada Limited, a subsidiary of Vale S.A., and General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM), announced today they have signed a term sheet for the long-term supply of battery grade nickel sulfate from Vale's proposed plant at Bécancour, Québec, Canada. This agreement secures for GM a supply of nickel sulfate from a U.S. free-trade partner to support its fast-growing EV production needs in North America.

Under terms of the agreement, Vale will supply battery grade nickel sulfate, equivalent to 25,000 metric tons per year of contained nickel, for use in GM's Ultium battery cathodes, which will power a broad portfolio of electric vehicles including the Chevrolet Silverado EV, Blazer EV and Equinox EV, the Cadillac LYRIQ, the GMC Sierra EV, and the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV. The amount of contained nickel is sufficient to supply approximately 350,000 EVs annually. Deliveries are targeted to commence in the second half of 2026.

This initiative highlights Vale's uniquely strategic position to be the supplier of choice to the EV industry, leveraging its low-carbon footprint and market-leading position as North America's largest producer of finished nickel. Nickel sulfate is the chemical compound used in the production of pre-cathode active materials for nickel-based lithium-ion batteries.

"This is a momentous agreement for Vale Base Metals that brings a key partner in GM into this first-of-its-kind facility for Canada and North America," said Vale Executive Vice President of Base Metals, Deshnee Naidoo. "The proposed nickel sulfate project would utilize high purity, low-carbon nickel from our Canadian refineries and is a natural extension for the business, offering diversified sales and a fast entry and anchor point into the North American electric vehicle market. We look forward to continuing engagements with the governments of Canada and Quebec on this strategic critical mineral project."

"GM's dedicated cross-functional organization — including experts from global purchasing and supply chain, corporate development, legal, finance and treasury — is strictly focused on building a secure, sustainable, scalable and cost-competitive EV supply chain," said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. "Their work has already allowed GM to sign multiple binding agreements to secure the battery raw material to support 1 million units of annual EV capacity in North America in 2025. This new agreement with Vale reinforces GM's leadership in building a secure and sustainable North America EV supply chain and will provide GM with significant supply of high-grade nickel sulfate from a low-carbon source."

"In addition, Canada continues to play an important role in GM's all-electric future and the material sourced from Vale will help support EV eligibility for consumer incentives under the new clean energy tax credits in the U.S.," said Parks.

Vale and GM have also agreed to study collaborative ways to partner on advanced technology development and commercialization pathways to harvest recycled metals. 

"This announcement between Vale and GM builds on Canada's world-leading EV battery industry," said the Honorable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. "It's become even more clear that Canada can be the supplier of choice for the electric cars of the future. By leveraging Canadian critical minerals, we will see more jobs for Canadians, a growing economy and a greener and cleaner future for everyone."

"The signing of this agreement confirms that the biggest players in the industry want to invest here and enter our supply chain. We have the resources and the expertise to produce the cleanest battery in the world, and this news will certainly contribute to that," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Québec's Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region.

Vale S.A.'s base metals business is one of the world's largest producers of high-quality nickel and an important producer of copper and responsibly sourced cobalt. With headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and operations in Newfoundland & Labrador, Ontario, Manitoba, Indonesia and Brazil, the business delivers critical building blocks for a cleaner, greener future.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vale-and-gm-sign-long-term-nickel-supply-agreement-in-canada-critical-to-north-american-ev-supply-chain-301681978.html

SOURCE General Motors Co.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Norwegian Cruise, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Dropped Today

    It's Thursday, and it looks like cruise ship stocks are cruising for another bruising. An ill-timed insider stock sale at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), combined with a negative analyst note, torpedoed shares of the U.S.-based cruiser -- and took shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) down with it. As of 11:05 a.m. EST today, shares of Carnival are sinking 3%, and Royal Caribbean is diving 4.3%.

  • Cisco CFO talks earnings, restructuring the business, and M&A strategy

    Cisco CFO Scott Herren joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, hybrid work environments and office space use, restructuring plans, M&A strategy, and the outlook for global growth.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 1984, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    The telecom giant has had a tumultuous history since its phone monopoly was broken up nearly 40 years ago.

  • Nvidia misses on earnings, data center revenue jumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Suggests He Bet on a Company's Downfall

    Michael Burry is a savvy investor. He is one of the legends of Wall Street, which makes him one of those financiers whose every word is followed closely by millions of investors. Investors watch his strategies and the business choices he makes.

  • How to raise $2 billion with a sloppy Excel spreadsheet

    Sam Bankman-Fried's homespun FTX fundraising documents show disorganization.

  • Here's 1 Hot Growth Stock Down 75% That You Should Buy Hand Over Fist

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) are still down by more than 75% in 2022, but the company's third-quarter results brought a sense of relief to investors. From a starting point that was near its all-time low, the stock surged by 29% on Nov. 10 as Wall Street cheered the strong quarterly report the company released after the close on Nov. 9. Unity, which owns the leading design engine and platform used by developers to design video games and other 3D digital content, witnessed an uptick in its growth last quarter.

  • They Burned Down Crypto. Now They Want a Comeback

    On Wednesday, Vox published a bombshell interview with former crypto exchange FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, where the 30-year-old crypto trader all but revealed he had, in fact, co-mingled customer funds with those of his hedge fund, Alameda Research. This would be a problem on its own, as it violated FTX’s terms-of-service as well as likely falls afoul of wires or securities laws. Bankman-Fried’s crime, which “wasn’t quite lending [customer deposits] out” but something “messier,” “more organic” and “reasonable” than that, was compounded after a run on his exchange left up to one million FTX users without access to their funds.

  • Why Tattooed Chef Stock Crumbled Today

    Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) crumbled on Wednesday after the packaged-food company announced its financial results for the third quarter. In other words, there are more Tattooed Chef products available to consumers than ever, but that's not translating into greater sales. The growth of Tattooed Chef's business hasn't led to greater sales, but it has led to greater expenses.

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 3 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • 1 Green Flag for Altria Stock, and 1 Red Flag

    The long-term success of Altria (NYSE: MO) arguably makes it one of the most counterintuitive investments. The declining popularity of tobacco and the billions in lawsuit settlements over the decades have not stopped the stock from rising since a Surgeon General's report in 1964 outlined the dangers of tobacco use. When evaluating the best dividend stocks over the last few decades, you cannot ignore the dividend performance of Altria.

  • Why Netflix, Alphabet, and UPS Stocks Slipped on Thursday

    Large-cap stocks are getting knocked around in early trading Thursday, with shares of companies as varied as internet search titan Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), shipping giant United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and video streamer Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) all dipping into the red. As of 10 a.m. ET, Alphabet is trading 1.9% below yesterday's close, UPS is off 2.2%, and Netflix is down by 4.6%. As recently as last week, stocks were rallying on the good news that inflation rates were "only" 7.7% in October.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the top dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ray Dalio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Dalio’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance in the past, and go directly to read Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Dividend Stocks. Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates is one of the […]

  • Better Buy: AGNC Investment or Annaly Capital Management?

    Operating in the same industry and offering almost identical yields, here's a closer look at which company is the better high-yield dividend buy today.

  • 3 Reasons Eli Lilly Is an Unstoppable Stock

    Investors shouldn't be overly concerned with the stock's earnings multiple -- a premium is justifiable for this top business.

  • Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Has Found A Path To Profitability

    Icahn Enterprises L.P. ( NASDAQ:IEP ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to...

  • 3 Stocks Seeing Insider Activity in 2022

    If an insider is buying, it could only mean one thing - they anticipate the stock price to increase. Of course, many strict rules apply to insiders.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • This record number in Nvidia earnings is a scary sight

    Nvidia Corp.'s financial results had a bit of a surprise for investors, and not on the good side -- product inventories doubled to a record high as the chip company gears up for a potentially iffy holiday season.