Vale SA (VALE) Fell in Q2 With Iron Ore Prices

Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the strategy gained 3.14% (net of fees) outperforming the ICE Bank of America High Yield Index’s 1.63% return and underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 8.74% gain. Year-to-date, the strategy returned 0.48%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Miller Value Partners Income Strategy highlighted stocks like Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets. On July 26, 2023, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) stock closed at $15.10 per share. One-month return of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was 11.69%, and its shares gained 10.54% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has a market capitalization of $65.507 billion.

Miller Value Partners Income Strategy made the following comment about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) fell during the quarter with iron ore prices. The company reported 1Q23 revenue of $8.44B, -22.7% Y/Y, below consensus of $8.79B, and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.69B, compared to 1Q22 EBITDA of $6.55B, below consensus of $4.49B. The Brazilian miner produced 66.8 million tons (Mt) of iron ore in 1Q23, +5.8% Y/Y, below consensus of 67.7 Mt, 67.0 thousand tons (kt) of copper, +18.4% Y/Y, and 41.0 kt of nickel, -10.5% Y/Y. Although management reaffirmed its FY23 production guidance, analysts seemed to be concerned by the negatively offsetting impacts of weaker iron ore prices as China, the world’s largest iron ore buyer, has threatened to curb any “unreasonable” price gains for the metal in an effort to prevent this year’s steel output from exceeding 2022 levels. Vale generated 1Q23 free cash flow (FCF) of $2.28B, bringing trailing-twelve month (TTM) FCF to $6.73B, or a FCF yield of 11.3%. The company repurchased $763MM worth of shares in the quarter and paid $1.80B in dividends, bringing total capital returned to shareholders in the quarter to $2.56B, or 4.3% of the company’s market cap."

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 29 hedge fund portfolios held Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) at the end of first quarter which was 28 in the previous quarter.

