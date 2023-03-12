U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,861.59
    -56.73 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,909.64
    -345.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,138.89
    -199.47 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.70
    -53.88 (-2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    +0.96 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.70
    +38.10 (+2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.60
    +0.44 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0642
    +0.0055 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2035
    +0.0113 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0300
    -1.1320 (-0.83%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,567.41
    +57.03 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    -0.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

Valens Semiconductor Issues Statement Regarding Silicon Valley Bank

·1 min read

HOD HASHARON, Israel, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that it or any of its subsidiaries do not hold cash deposits or securities, nor do they have debt with Silicon Valley Bank.

About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens Semiconductor's Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the MIPI A-PHY industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Daphna Golden
VP Investor Relations
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
investors@valens.com

Moriah Shilton
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Valens@finprofiles.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valens-semiconductor-issues-statement-regarding-silicon-valley-bank-301769634.html

SOURCE Valens Semiconductor

Recommended Stories

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses—as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there are plenty of other banks that would face big losses if they were forced to dump securities to raise cash.

  • Mark Cuban Had Millions at Failed Silicon Valley Bank

    The legendary investor and entrepreneur says he has an exposure between $8 million and $10 million to the California bank, which was closed on March 10 by regulators, after a run on the bank.

  • Why Charles Schwab Is Taking a Beating Along With Bank Stocks

    On Thursday, bank stocks got hammered, and so did shares of Charles Schwab which dropped 13%. No doubt many investors are scratching their heads as to why Schwab (ticker: SCHW) would fall in line with bank stocks. Last year, Schwab generated more than $10 billion of net interest revenue, which represented about half its total annual revenue, according to the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report.

  • Elon Musk May Buy Failed Silicon Valley Bank

    Tesla's CEO says he's open to the idea of Twitter acquiring the Californian bank that was shut down on March 10 by regulators.

  • A Silicon Valley Bank short seller explains how he knew the bank was in trouble months ago

    “I've never seen a balance sheet crumble this quickly,” says Dale Wettlaufer, a partner at Bleecker Street Research who shorted the stock in January.

  • Silicon Valley Bank Panic Crashes 10 Bank Stocks — Is Yours OK?

    The halt of trading shares of Silicon Valley Bank is setting off a cascade of selling throughout the financial sector.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a fat inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same for the rest of 2023

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Roku Among Most-Exposed Firms With Assets Caught in SVB Failure

    (Bloomberg) -- Of the companies listing assets caught up in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, Roku Inc. is among those reporting the heaviest exposure. Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitDozens of companies have reported exp

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    Sentiment shifts periodically on Wall Street, and you could argue Cathie Wood might be the prime example of fortune reversal. Once an investor favorite and hailed as a pioneer with a portfolio jam-packed with the novel and cutting-edge, Wood’s reputation has been tarnished over the past year and a half as her growth-oriented investing style went out of fashion in the post-pandemic climate. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and often unprofitable

  • ‘Things were way tougher’: Warren Buffet’s right-hand man has a blunt message for whiners worried about 'hardship.' 3 stocks that keep Charlie Munger happy in tough times

    The 99-year-old investing legend has spoken.

  • US Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks Fail

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve are weighing creating a fund that would allow regulators to backstop more deposits at banks that run into trouble following Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse could spark the next financial crash – but we cannot bail out failed bankers again

    Depositors can't get their money out. Payrolls might not be met next weekend. And small companies, especially in the fast growing technology industries, might soon face closure as their assets are frozen. There will be a lot of nervousness when the financial markets open on Monday morning following the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in the United States and the decision by the Bank of England to take control of its London arm.

  • As Silicon Valley Bank collapses, these are the banks contrarians are buying

    Good-quality banks are getting painted with the same brush stroke as those that appear to be vulnerable to collapse

  • Investor Mark Suster says a "handful" of bad actors in VC destroyed Silicon Valley Bank

    Yesterday at around noon in Los Angeles, investor Mark Suster of the venture firm Upfront Ventures began urging "calm" on Twitter. Silicon Valley Bank had bungled its messaging on Wednesday around an effort to strengthen its balance sheet, and startup founders were beginning to fear that their deposits at the tech-friendly, 40-year-old institution were at risk. "More in the VC community need to speak out publicly to quell the panic about @SVB_Financial," wrote Suster, saying he believed in the bank's health and arguing that the biggest risk to startups, the VCs to whom the bank has long catered, and to SVB itself would be "mass panic."

  • Etsy freezes transactions after Silicon Valley Bank closure, squeezing sellers nationwide

    Etsy sent out an email Friday to its sellers informing them of the transaction freeze, and some have complained that they cannot do anything until Monday morning.

  • SVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Greg Becker sat in a red armchair at an invite-only conference in Los Angeles last week, legs crossed, one hand cutting through air. Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth Unit“We pride ourselves on being the best financial partne

  • Etsy, Bill.com, and Others Disclose SVB Exposure

    The online marketplace and the software firm joined other companies citing deposits held at Silicon Valley Bank, which regulators closed on Friday.

  • Silicon Valley Bank exec was Lehman Brothers CFO prior to 2008 collapse

    Prior to the Lehman Brothers collapse, Joseph Gentile was its CFO until 2007 when he left and became Silicon Valley Bank's Chief Administrative Officer.

  • US weighs new fund to backstop deposits if more banks fail, Bloomberg News says

    Regulators discussed the new special vehicle in conversations with banking executives and hope such a measure would reassure depositors and help contain any panic, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The new vehicle is part of the agency's contingency planning as panic spreads about the health of banks focused on the venture capital and startup communities, the report added. The U.S. Federal Reserve declined to comment on the report, while FDIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Analysis-Silicon Valley Bank's fall widens systemic cracks as cheap money vanishes

    Cracks are appearing in the global financial system as the decade-long era of cheap money ends, with some investors worrying the shock collapse of Silicon Valley Bank signals world markets may be on the cusp of a reckoning. Over the past year, the U.S. Federal Reserve launched its most aggressive interest rate hiking cycle since the early 1980s and other central banks joined in, leaving global investors to face a gamut of consequences. They have seen the longest selloff in technology shares since the dotcom bubble at the turn of the millennium, a collapse in the cryptocurrency industry, a run on U.S. and British real estate funds and an intervention by the Bank of England to prevent a near-collapse of British pension funds.