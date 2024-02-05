Valens Semiconductor Ltd.'s (NYSE:VLN) Shift From Loss To Profit

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. With the latest financial year loss of US$28m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$30m, the US$234m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Valens Semiconductor will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Valens Semiconductor, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$747k in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 78% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Valens Semiconductor's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Valens Semiconductor currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

