Valens Semiconductor Ltd.'s (NYSE:VLN) Subdued P/S Might Signal An Opportunity

There wouldn't be many who think Valens Semiconductor Ltd.'s (NYSE:VLN) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.9x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Semiconductor industry in the United States is similar at about 3.3x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Check out our latest analysis for Valens Semiconductor

How Valens Semiconductor Has Been Performing

Recent times have been advantageous for Valens Semiconductor as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Keen to find out how analysts think Valens Semiconductor's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Valens Semiconductor's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Valens Semiconductor would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 28% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 51% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 49% each year during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 11% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's curious that Valens Semiconductor's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

Story continues

What Does Valens Semiconductor's P/S Mean For Investors?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Valens Semiconductor currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the wider industry. Perhaps uncertainty in the revenue forecasts are what's keeping the P/S ratio consistent with the rest of the industry. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Valens Semiconductor that you need to take into consideration.

If you're unsure about the strength of Valens Semiconductor's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here