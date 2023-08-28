Valens Semiconductor Ltd.'s (NYSE:VLN) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Valens Semiconductor Ltd.'s (NYSE:VLN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. The US$250m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$28m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$23m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Valens Semiconductor's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 4 of the American Semiconductor analysts is that Valens Semiconductor is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$27m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 85% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Valens Semiconductor given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Valens Semiconductor currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

