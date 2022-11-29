U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,957.63
    -6.31 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,852.53
    +3.07 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,983.78
    -65.72 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.55
    +5.59 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.91
    +1.67 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    +8.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    +0.28 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0332
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1955
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6870
    -0.2140 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,469.12
    +258.93 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.69
    +0.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Valens Shareholders Vote in Favour of the Arrangement with SNDL

·6 min read

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (NASDAQ: VLNS) (the "Company" or "Valens") is pleased to announce that its shareholders have voted in favour of the resolution (the "Resolution") approving the plan of arrangement pursuant to which SNDL Inc. ("SNDL") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens on the basis of 0.3334 of a SNDL common share for each outstanding Valens common share (the "Arrangement"), on and subject to the terms of the arrangement agreement dated August 22, 2022 to which Valens and SNDL are parties (the "Agreement"). Over 96% of votes cast at the Company's special meeting of shareholders held on November 29, 2022 were in favour of the Resolution.

The Valens Company (CNW Group/The Valens Company Inc.)
The Valens Company (CNW Group/The Valens Company Inc.)

"With this announcement, we are one step closer to combining two best-in-class cannabis companies that have extremely complementary assets to create a true market leader. This pro forma company will create Canada's first large vertically integrated cannabis company that unites SNDL's exceptional balance sheet and largest cannabis retail network in Canada with Valens' low-cost manufacturing platform. We look forward to taking Valens' brands to new heights and unlocking 2.0 products for the SNDL platform," said Tyler Robson, Chief Executive Officer of The Valens Company. "We believe the pro forma company provides investors with attractive exposure not only to the highest revenue generating cannabis company in Canada trading well under its tangible book value but also a dominant platform that can become a global leader in cannabis."

Arrangement Resolution Voting Results

CATEGORY OF VOTING

VOTES FOR

% VOTES FOR

VOTES
AGAINST

% VOTES
AGAINST

All voting shareholders

33,929,706

96.96 %

1,063,247

3.04 %

All voting shareholders except those required to be excluded for the purposes of "minority approval" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101

31,909,073

96.78 %

1,063,247

3.22 %


A report on voting results will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Arrangement is expected to close in January 2023, subject to the satisfaction and/or waiver of the closing conditions set forth in the Agreement, including, among other things, final court approval from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List).

At Valens, it's Personal.

About The Valens Company

The Valens Company is a global leader in the end-to-end development and manufacturing of innovative, cannabinoid-based products. The Valens Company is focused on being the partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation and product development and custom manufacturing. Valens is the largest third-party extraction company in Canada with an annual capacity of 425,000 kg of dried cannabis and hemp biomass at our purpose-built facility in Kelowna, British Columbia which is in the process of becoming European Union (EU) Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant. The Valens Company currently offers a wide range of product formats, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays and vape pens as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, injectables, natural health products and has a strong pipeline of next-generation products in development for future release. Finally, The Valens Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Valens Labs is a Health Canada licensed ISO 17025 accredited cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical services and has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop a Centre of Excellence in Plant-Based Science. For more information, please visit https://thevalenscompany.com.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "will", "expected", "projected", "to be" and similar words, including negatives thereof, or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the completion of the Arrangement on the current terms thereof; the satisfaction or waiver of any conditions to completing the Arrangement; and the expected closing of the Arrangement in January 2023.

Such forward-looking information is based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, factors and assumptions with respect to: the Arrangement being completed on the timelines and on the terms currently anticipated; and all necessary court and regulatory approvals being obtained on the timelines and in the manner currently anticipated.

Although Valens believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Valens can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by such forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Valens will derive therefrom. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including, but not limited to: the risk that the Arrangement is not completed as anticipated or at all, including the timing thereof, and if completed, that the benefits thereof will not be as anticipated; the risk that necessary court or regulatory approvals are not obtained as anticipated or at all, and the timing thereof; the risk that the conditions to closing of the Arrangement are not satisfied or waived; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative, tax and regulatory developments, including developments that may impact the closing of the Arrangement as anticipated or at all; conditions in the liquor and cannabis industries; the risk that Valens does not receive the necessary approvals and/or authorizations; the ability of management to execute its business strategy, objectives and plans; the availability of capital to fund the build-out and opening of additional retail liquor or cannabis stores following completion of the Arrangement; and the impact of general economic conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.

Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to Valens' business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Valens' annual information form for the financial year ended November 30, 2021 dated February 28, 2022. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release. Valens does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valens-shareholders-vote-in-favour-of-the-arrangement-with-sndl-301689513.html

SOURCE The Valens Company Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • Better Growth Stock: Tilray vs Cresco Labs

    The cannabis industry is experiencing rapid growth. According to Allied Market Research, if estimates are correct, it could be worth $149 billion by 2031. While Canadian pot stocks have a legal market to grow in, the market is modest compared to the U.S. Meanwhile, U.S. cannabis stocks continue to defy expectations even in a limited state market.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will check out the 10 stocks receiving downgrades from analysts. If you want to see more such rating downgrades, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Stock markets are under pressure ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday and Beijing’s renewed mobility restrictions. Meanwhile, protests broke out across several […]

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe energy stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more energy stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider. The energy sector has been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over the past few […]

  • Warren Buffett could be dead wrong about selling these 3 stocks recently — here's why they still have plenty of upside and might be worth buying

    Buffett is dropping these blue chips. It might be time to pick them up.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Here's Why 2 of This Year's Worst-Performing Stocks Could Bounce Back in 2023

    If 2022 ended right now, it would be the worst year for the stock market since the financial system collapsed in the subprime mortgage crisis of 2008. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index is down 28% year to date, though that's a modest decline compared to many formerly high-flying companies that have shed 50% (or more) of their value in 2022. 2022 hasn't been a good year to be in the lending business, particularly for financial technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • Why Okta Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) were higher today after the beaten-down stock got a positive analyst note from Jefferies, which said that the risk/reward on the cloud identity software company is appealing right now. As of 12:10 p.m. ET, Okta stock was up 3.8% on the news. In a note this morning, Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo lowered his price target from $90 to $80 but maintained his buy rating on the stock.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • Lordstown Motors begins shipping its Foxconn-made EV pickup trucks

    Lordstown Motors has starting shipping its all-electric Endurance pickup trucks manufactured by Foxconn, a milestone that seemed impossible earlier this year. Lordstown Motors, which has experienced investigations, executive upheaval and a shortage of capital, said Tuesday that its full-sized EV truck received full homologation with certification from both the EPA and CARB that clears the way for the company to start customer sales. The first batch of 500 EV pickups, made at an Ohio factory now owned by Taiwanese hardware manufacturing company Foxconn, are on their way to fleet customers, according to the company.

  • 'Cash is king' right now, says strategist

    Rallies within the bear market are a good time to reallocate portfolios— and staying in cash isn’t a bad idea, says one strategist.