Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Here are tips for choosing a dating service

Success stories in ads for online dating services can make it sound like true love is just a click (or swipe) away. But all dating services have their limitations — and costs.

Plenty of people find happiness using a dating website or app, but some may end up disappointed in the number or quality of matches, or find the service difficult to cancel.

BBB often receives complaints from people about dating services. They usually have to do with billing or refund issues, poor customer service or unethical advertising. Customers report that it’s difficult to cancel some dating services because they are automatically renewed. If you’re looking for love this month, look up your dating service of choice at BBB.org first. Whatever website or app you choose, remember that no dating service can guarantee perfect matches, and read the terms carefully before you sign up.

Tips for choosing a dating service:

Don’t fall in love with the advertising. Be skeptical of claims such as “an exclusive network of people,” “for sincere daters only,” or “beautiful singles like you.” Know that all dating sites have their limitations and cannot 100% guarantee successful matches.

Do your research. Before you sign up, ask to speak to other members or customers of the service about their experiences. See reviews and customer complaints for dating services by searching BBB.org. Don’t give in to high-pressure sales tactics or salespeople telling you to sign a contract immediately.

Compare pricing and services. Some dating services are free to use, but might offer paid premium subscriptions. Other dating services charge a monthly fee. Before signing up, set a budget. Consider what you’re looking for in a relationship and compare that with each dating service’s offerings to get the best value for your money.

Be careful with free trials. Some consumers report that that they signed up for a free trial, but their credit cards were charged for a full membership before they could cancel. If you decide to take advantage of a free trial, mark the end of the trial on your calendar and make sure to decide whether you will cancel the service before then.

Know how to break up. Many online dating sites automatically renew memberships, so don’t assume they’ll stop billing you once the contract runs out.

You will likely need to go through a process to cancel your membership. Read the dating service’s cancellation policy before you sign up.

