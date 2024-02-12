This Valentine's Day show your love with heart-shaped pizza, donuts, nuggets and more

Want to make someone's heart grow fonder? This Valentine's Day an entrée or dessert in the shape of a heart might just be the answer.

Heart-shaped pizzas have been a thing for several years. But did you know there's also heart-shaped chicken nuggets? And if you or your V-Day chosen one has a sweet tooth, you can choose from other heart-shaped foods like donuts, cakes, pies, cookies and even biscuits.

Alternatively, if you are looking to dump your significant other on the holiday, you could try to win the chance to have a Goodbye Pie delivered from Pizza Hut.

If there's someone you are sweet on, here's a selection of heart-shaped foods to choose from. Also check local restaurants and smaller chains for specially shaped menu items (some are priced locally).

Round Table Pizza is giving customers $5 off any large pizza through Valentine's Day and you can have it made into a heart-shaped pie.

Valentine's Day heart-shaped pizza

California Pizza Kitchen: CPK has heart-shaped crispy thin crust pizzas, but you can also dine-in and have a three-course Sweet Deal for Two dinner special ($50 or $60) with an appetizer, two entrées and dessert. With that dinner special you also get a Buy One Get One free pizza, pasta, or salad deal to redeem Feb. 15-22.

California Pizza Kitchen has heart-shaped crispy thin crust pizzas and a three-course Sweet Deal for Two dinner special on Valentine's Day.

Hungry Howie’s: Tuesday Feb. 13 and Wednesday Feb. 14 you can get a heart-shaped cheese or pepperoni pizza or heart-shaped 3-Cheeser Howie’s Bread for $7.99 (while supplies last, online, phone and in-store orders for dining in, carryout and delivery).

Hungry Howie’s has heart-shaped pizza and 3-Cheeser Howie’s Bread, at right, for $7.99 each while supplies last.

Marco's Pizza: Get a heart-shaped pizza for $9.99 now through Valentine’s Day.

Marco's Pizza is one of several pizza restaurants making heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine’s Day.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza: Love lasts all month here with heart-shaped 14-inch pizzas, starting at $24.95, available through Feb. 28. Choose your toppings for carryout, delivery, and dine-in. You can add an order of Mini Churrs for $2.99.

Papa John’s: One-topping heart-shaped pizzas are available through Wednesday for $11.99.

Papa John's has one-topping heart-shaped pizzas are available through Valentine's Day for $11.99.

Papa Murphy's: Heart-shaped HeartBaker Pizzas ($11) are available through Wednesday.

Peter Piper Pizza: You can get a heart-shaped pizza starting at $19.98; $1 from every heart-shaped pizza will be donated to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Round Table Pizza: Through Valentine's Day get $5 off any Large Pizza and you can have it made into a heart-shaped pie. (Use code HEART5 at checkout to get the deal. You can also get $5 off any XL Pizza, too, but those can be ordered as heart-shaped.)

Heart-shaped donuts, biscuits and more

The special products are available for a limited time and not all locations are participating. Check before heading out.

Baskin-Robbins: The ice cream chain has a heart-shaped Crazy for You Cake ($21.99) made with your favorite ice cream and cake flavors and topped with fudge accents, chocolate drips, and Oreo and buttercream rosettes. Get $3 off any cake purchase of $20 or more with the code LOVE at checkout when you order online or in the Baskin-Robbins app. You can use the limited flavor ice cream Love Potion #31, which combines white chocolate and raspberry flavored ice creams, raspberry-filled chocolate flavored hearts, raspberry swirls and chocolate flavored chips.

Baskin-Robbins has a heart-shaped Crazy for You Cake ($21.99), which you can order with your favorite ice cream and cake flavors.

Chick-fil-A: The restaurant chain doesn't have heart-shaped nuggets, but through Feb. 24 you can get your order in a heart-shaped tray at participating restaurants and in the Chick-fil-A app. Fill your tray with 30 nuggets, 10 Chick-n-Minis (during breakfast hours) a dozen chocolate fudge brownie halves, or 6 chocolate chunk cookies (prices $9.80-$19.19).

Dunkin': The donut chain has two limited-time heart-shaped donuts available: the Brownie Batter Donut, which is filled with buttercreme filling, and the Cupid’s Choice Donut, filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and red and pink sprinkles. There's also other classic donuts available in heart shapes with pink, red and white sprinkles. Also available: the seasonal Pink Velvet Macchiato and Frosty Red Velvet donuts.

Krispy Kreme: Through Valentine's Day, choose from four new heart-shaped doughnuts: the You Color My World Doughnut, which is filled with cake batter kreme filling with red icing and rainbow heart blended sprinkles, I Love You A Choco-Lot Doughnut (chocolate filling, chocolate icing with a rose); You’re Berry Sweet Doughnut (white filling, strawberry icing and sprinkles), and Without You I’d Crumble Doughnut (cookie dough filling, chocolate icing and chocolate chip cookie crumble topping). You can get a dozen in a “Dough-Notes” box, which has space to write a note to your Valentine. A limited time 6-pack of heart-shaped doughnuts can be found in select grocery stores including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers and more.

la Madeleine: Through Valentine’s Day you can get the bakery chain's heart-shaped cheesecakes – choose from chocolate ganache or raspberry flavors – priced at $10.99. Also available: heart-shaped Linzer shortbread cookies with raspberry jam and sprinkled with crystal sugar, one for $3.29, three for $8.99 and a nine-pack for $26.99. Other Valentine's Day goodies include Strawberries Romanoff individual cheesecake ($4.79) and chocolate covered strawberries (one for $1.99 or three for $3.99).

Through Valentine’s Day at la Madeleine you can get heart-shaped cheesecakes including one topped with raspberries.

Paris Baguette: Through Feb. 14, the bakery chain has several special treats including a Be Mine Strawberry Soft Cream Cake topped with berries and chocolate; the I Love You Chocolate Cake, made with chocolate buttercream, coated in chocolate ganache and topped with a red fondant rose; Valentine's Red Velvet Cake, Valentine's Chocolate Ganache Cake Slice, plus Valentine's Mochi Donuts and King Cream Donuts.

Paris Baguette's Valentine's Day menu includes heart-shaped cakes and special holiday donuts.

Polly's Pies: There's still time to order next-day nationwide delivery of the Southern California restaurant chain and bakery's heart-shaped boysenberry, apple and cherry pies ($7.99 in-store; $35.99 for a 4-pack shipped).

Polly's Pies of Southern California is shipping its heart-shaped boysenberry, apple and cherry pies for next-day nationwide delivery for Valentine's Day.

Popeyes: Limited-edition Heart-Shaped Strawberry Biscuits are available here through Feb. 25, but on Valentine’s Day, $1 from each one sold will go to The Popeyes Foundation’s Serving With Love, which supports national and local nonprofits providing food to those who need it.

Tyson: Available for a limited time, the food company's heart-shaped Nuggets of Love are made with white meat chicken, lightly breaded and pre-cooked. Sold at Albertsons, HEB, Publix, Walmart, and more stores.

Babybel: Win a limited edition heart-shaped cheese by posting a ❤️on Babybel’s Instagram post through Valentine's Day.

