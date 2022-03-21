U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

Valeo Infrastructure Law Firm Hourly Rates, 2022 - Presents Rates of ~1,700 Law Firms Representing 12,000+ Client Entities

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2022 Infrastructure Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Valeo Research and Reporting Methodology

The publisher researches, reviews, and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,700 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates Database to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.

In the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours, and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s), and primary industry of the client.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties, toll authorities, vectors, control boards and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.

Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of data in court. Valeo data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.

Infrastructure Rate Analysis

For the Infrastructure Rate Analysis, the following rates for law firms representing clients in the following industries were included:

  • Adhesives/Sealants

  • California Regional Planning Agency

  • Communications

  • Construction

  • County

Industries, cont.

  • Distribution Services

  • Electric Power

  • Electroplating Metals

  • Engineering

  • Harbor/Port

  • Housing

  • Industrial Machinery/Supplier/Manufacturer

  • Insulating Materials

  • Maritime and Marine

  • Municipality

  • Parking Lots and Garages

  • Real Estate

  • Recycling and Refuse

  • Shipping

  • Solar & Wind Energy

  • Steel Manufacturing

  • Supply Chain

  • Telecommunications

  • Transportation (Land and Water)

  • Trucking

  • Wastewater

  • Water

Use of the Report

Use of any of the data or information contained in this report are for internal purposes only of the purchasing client. The data is not to be used in court, arbitration/mediation, or in any forum outside of the purchasing firm.

Key Topics Covered

  • Valeo Research and Reporting Methodology

  • Section 1A: Rates by AMLAW Overall

  • Section 1B: Practice Area Rates by AMLAW

  • Section 2A: Rates by Individual Firms

  • Section 2B: Practice Area Rates by Individual Firm

  • Section 3A: Rates by Industry by AMLAW Overall

  • Section 3B: Practice Area Rates by Industry by AMLAW Overall

  • Section 3C: Overall Rates by Individual Firms by Industry

  • Section 3D: Practice Area Rates by Individual Firms by Industry

Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7nk5d

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


