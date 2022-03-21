Valeo Infrastructure Law Firm Hourly Rates, 2022 - Presents Rates of ~1,700 Law Firms Representing 12,000+ Client Entities
Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2022 Infrastructure Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Valeo Research and Reporting Methodology
The publisher researches, reviews, and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,700 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates Database to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours, and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s), and primary industry of the client.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties, toll authorities, vectors, control boards and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of data in court. Valeo data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Infrastructure Rate Analysis
For the Infrastructure Rate Analysis, the following rates for law firms representing clients in the following industries were included:
Adhesives/Sealants
California Regional Planning Agency
Communications
Construction
County
Industries, cont.
Distribution Services
Electric Power
Electroplating Metals
Engineering
Harbor/Port
Housing
Industrial Machinery/Supplier/Manufacturer
Insulating Materials
Maritime and Marine
Municipality
Parking Lots and Garages
Real Estate
Recycling and Refuse
Shipping
Solar & Wind Energy
Steel Manufacturing
Supply Chain
Telecommunications
Transportation (Land and Water)
Trucking
Wastewater
Water
Use of the Report
Use of any of the data or information contained in this report are for internal purposes only of the purchasing client. The data is not to be used in court, arbitration/mediation, or in any forum outside of the purchasing firm.
Key Topics Covered
Valeo Research and Reporting Methodology
Section 1A: Rates by AMLAW Overall
Section 1B: Practice Area Rates by AMLAW
Section 2A: Rates by Individual Firms
Section 2B: Practice Area Rates by Individual Firm
Section 3A: Rates by Industry by AMLAW Overall
Section 3B: Practice Area Rates by Industry by AMLAW Overall
Section 3C: Overall Rates by Individual Firms by Industry
Section 3D: Practice Area Rates by Individual Firms by Industry
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7nk5d
