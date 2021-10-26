U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

Valeo Networks Receives Private Debt Investment from Siebert Williams Shank & Co.-Affiliated Clear Vision Impact Fund

·3 min read

Funding to Help Valeo Networks Expand its National Cybersecurity Growth Strategy

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeo Networks, an industry-leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), today announced it has received a significant private debt investment from Clear Vision Impact Fund, a New York-based investment initiative sponsored by an affiliate of Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC and managed by SWS Capital Management. The funding will expand Valeo Networks' national reach and growth through strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Financial terms are not being released.

Travis Mack, CEO, Valeo Networks
Travis Mack, CEO, Valeo Networks

Clear Vision Impact Fund (Clear Vision) has closed on more than $100 million in capital commitments to invest in sustainable minority-owned or operated businesses, with a focus on African American businesses, businesses that operate in or serve underperforming communities, and those that foster inclusive growth through commercially sustainable business models.

As a rising minority-owned business, Valeo Networks was chosen as one of the recipient companies for Clear Vision's funding. With this capital backing in place, and having already acquired four Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in 2020, the company will now be able to execute on next-level growth plans by pursuing additional acquisitions of small to mid-size MSPs and MSSPs nationwide.

Through M&A growth and the partnership with Clear Vision, Valeo Networks plans to further strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities, expand its nationwide services, and diversify its workforce. Valeo Networks' ultimate goal is to build a national network of IT experts to comprehensively support and protect its client base.

"We are humbled and truly excited to grow with our new partners at Clear Vision Impact Fund," said Travis Mack, CEO, Valeo Networks. "We've had many opportunities to partner with other investment firms, but SWS Capital Management and the Clear Vision mission and dedication to being more than just another investment firm rang loudly to me and perfectly aligns with Valeo Networks' aspirations of being more than just another Information Technology company. We look forward to incredible advancements and growth in the near future."

"Travis and the Valeo Networks team have built an excellent business, differentiated by its leadership, its broad range of capabilities and experience supporting its target markets," said Christopher Williams, CEO, SWS Capital Management. "We are excited about the opportunities before them in the highly fragmented MSSP sector. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Valeo Networks by providing both financial capital and support."

About Valeo Networks
Valeo Networks is a full-service, award-winning Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) that serves State, County, Municipal markets; small-to-medium businesses (SMBs); and non-profit organizations. Firmly seated in the top 5% of revenue generating MSSPs nationwide—making it one of the largest MSSPs nationally—Valeo Networks provides solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, compliance, cloud, network infrastructure, and managed IT services. With over 20 years of industry experience, Valeo Networks is headquartered in Rockledge, FL, with additional locations nationwide. Learn more at www.valeonetworks.com.

Valeo Networks Contact:
Neal Stein
Technology PR Solutions
nealjstein@techprsolutions.com
(321) 473-7407

About Clear Vision
Clear Vision Impact Fund, LP is an investment vehicle founded by Shank Williams Cisneros, LLC, the parent company of Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC and SWS Capital Management, LLC. Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC. is a leading non-bank financial services firm serving clients across industries and asset classes. It is the only U.S. investment bank certified as both a minority-owned and women-owned enterprise. For more information about Clear Vision, visit www.clearvisionimpact.com.

Clear Vision Press Contact:
Butler Associates: (212) 685-4600
Tom Butler: tbutler@butlerassociates.com / (646) 213-1802
Christian Agredo: cagredo@butlerassociates.com / (646) 213-0286

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valeo-networks-receives-private-debt-investment-from-siebert-williams-shank--co-affiliated-clear-vision-impact-fund-301408188.html

SOURCE Valeo Networks

