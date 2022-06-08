U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

VALEO PHARMA TO HOST SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST

·2 min read
  • VPHIF

MONTREAL, June 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSX: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, announced today that it will report its financial results and highlights for the second quarter ended April 30, 2022 on Tuesday June 14, 2022 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss those results and highlights on Wednesday June 15, 2022 at 8.30am (ET).

Valeo Pharma Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Valeo Pharma Inc.)
Valeo Pharma Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Valeo Pharma Inc.)

Conference ID:     

49147207



Date:     

Wednesday, June 15, 2022



Time:     

8:30am ET



Dial-in numbers:     

1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659



Audio replay numbers:     

1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677



Replay code:     

147207#

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1553257&tp_key=74c181ca17

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respiratory diseases, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

