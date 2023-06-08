Valeo Pharma Slides As Insider Purchases Lose Another CA$139k \

The recent 12% drop in Valeo Pharma Inc.'s (TSE:VPH) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased CA$372k worth of stock at an average buy price of CA$0.57 over the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth CA$233k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Valeo Pharma

The Chairman of the Board & Chairman of the Advisory Board Richard MacKay made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$181k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.62 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.35). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Valeo Pharma insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Valeo Pharma

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Valeo Pharma insiders own about CA$8.3m worth of shares. That equates to 28% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Valeo Pharma Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Valeo Pharma shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Valeo Pharma insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Valeo Pharma. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Valeo Pharma (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

