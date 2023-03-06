U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

Valeo Pharma to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 9th

Virtual Investor Conferences
·2 min read
Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

MONTREAL, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSX:VPH, OTCQB: VPHIF, FSE: VP2) (“Valeo” or the “Company”), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, today announced that Steve Saviuk, CEO, will present live at the Life Science Investor Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 9th, 2023.

DATE: March 9th, 2023
TIME: 11:30am
LINK: https://bit.ly/3IoXpvP
Available for 1x1 meetings: March 9-10, 13-14

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Record quarterly revenues of $12.7 million in Q4-22, up 274% over Q4-21

  • Record revenues in 2022 of $27.7 million, up 105% over 2021

  • Record revenues forecasted in Q1-23

  • In excess of $60 million raised in financings in 2022

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respiratory/Allergy, Ophthalmology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the necessary capabilities and a complete infrastructure to register and manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Valeo Pharma
Frederic Dumais
Director, Communications and Investor Relations
514-693-8847
dumais@valeopharma.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


