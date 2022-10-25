U.S. markets close in 6 hours

Valera Health Named in Fast Company's Second Annual List of "Brands That Matter"

·3 min read

The recognition program honors companies and nonprofits providing people compelling reasons to care about them and offering inspiration for others to buy in 

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valera Health, the leading virtual mental health provider serving high-acuity patients, has been featured on Fast Company's second annual Brands That Matter list. The list honors brands based on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact.

Valera Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Valera Health)
Valera Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Valera Health)

"We are honored to be named on Fast Company's list of Brands that Matter," said Dr. Thomas Tsang, CEO of Valera Health. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work in delivering affordable, high-quality care and support to our patients."

Valera Health's mission is to provide compassionate mental healthcare to those who need it the most, when they need it the most. To make its longitudinal, team-based model as accessible as possible, it partners with health plans and provider groups that cover more than 50 million people across several states.

Valera Health focuses on patients in rural and urban communities and in provider shortage areas, providing culturally intentional care through a diverse, multilingual clinician network. Its evidence-based practices enable the company to deliver high-quality care to patients, including those with serious mental illness (SMI) and severe depression.

"This year, we've expanded the Brands That Matter program to evaluate honorees in the context of how they matter within the category in which they compete for people's attention or loyalty. The result is a wide-ranging list of honorees that are making their mark on culture, and through social impact," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief.

Click here to see the companies honored in the health and wellness category.

About Valera Health

Valera Health is a leading behavioral health care practice that provides comprehensive, longitudinal care delivered through a team-based model of coaches, therapists and physicians augmented by proprietary digital technology and analytics. From therapy to medication management, patients with challenges ranging from mild depression to schizophrenia are treated with expert care. The company's focus on quality has led to high HEDIS scores and produced significant outcomes. For more information go to:  www.valerahealth.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with its sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About the Fast Company Brands that Matter List

The Fast Company Brands that Matter list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, recognizes brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

Company contact:  Maor Cohen, Maor.Cohen@valerahealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valera-health-named-in-fast-companys-second-annual-list-of-brands-that-matter-301658596.html

SOURCE Valera Health

