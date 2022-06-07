Valerie Silverman Named Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council Chief of Staff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council (BSAC) announces the promotion of Valerie Silverman to Chief of Staff effective June 1, 2022.

"We welcome Valerie to her newest challenge and look forward to her continued success. Our organization is on a fast-moving upward trajectory, and the Board of Directors looks forward to working with her to further our mission of Protecting Those Who Protect Us," shared Andy Mitchell, Chairman of the Board for the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council.

In her past role as Senior Project Manager and during her four-year tenure, Valerie has made significant contributions to the organization. Her depth of commitment and passion for improving the lives of first responders and their families has been a driving force in her accomplishments. With her support, BSAC achieved record member donations and significantly strengthened ties with the first responder community.

As Chief of Staff, Silverman will be responsible for all operational duties for the organization including, administrative, marketing, new member experience, and will serve as the head liaison for the 57 departments in Broward County that BSAC supports.

About Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council

Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to support the first responders of Broward County. It provides injured or killed first responders and their families with financial assistance. The Council also develops and offers programs to strengthen the connection between the community and responders. It focuses on improving the community as a whole by providing it with a host of initiatives, such as specialized training courses for Broward first responders, wellness programs for first responders, and community outreach. For more information or to become a member, visit https://www.browardsheriffsadvisorycouncil.com.

