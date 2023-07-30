Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Valero Energy's shares on or after the 2nd of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.02 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$4.08 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Valero Energy has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of $129.07. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Valero Energy is paying out just 14% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Valero Energy generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 16% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Valero Energy has grown its earnings rapidly, up 27% a year for the past five years. Valero Energy looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Valero Energy has delivered 19% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Valero Energy worth buying for its dividend? We love that Valero Energy is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Valero Energy looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Valero Energy and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

