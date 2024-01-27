Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 25, 2024

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to Valero Energy Corp. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Homer Bhullar, Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance. Thank you. You may begin.

Homer Bhullar: Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Valero Energy Corporation's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With me today are Lane Riggs, our CEO and President; Jason Fraser, our Executive Vice President and CFO; Gary Simmons, our Executive Vice President and COO; and several other members of Valero's senior management team. If you have not received the earnings release and would like a copy, you can find one on our website at investorvalero.com. Also attached to the earnings release are tables that provide additional financial information on our business segments and reconciliations and disclosures for adjusted financial metrics mentioned on this call. If you have any questions after reviewing these tables, please feel free to contact our Investor Relations team after the call.

I would now like to direct your attention to the forward-looking statement disclaimer contained in the press release. In summary, it says that statements in the press release and on this conference call that state the company's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions under federal securities laws. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations, including those we've described in our earnings release and filings with the SEC. Now, I'll turn the call over to Lane for opening remarks.

Lane Riggs: Thank you, Homer, and good morning, everyone. We are pleased to report strong financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year. With the exception of our 2022 results, we delivered the highest fourth quarter and full year adjusted earnings in company's history in 2023, demonstrating the earnings capability of our portfolio. Our refining system achieved 97.4% mechanical availability in 2023, which is our best ever. We also set a record for environmental performance and matched our previous record for process safety, illustrating the benefits from our longstanding commitment to safe, reliable and environmentally responsible operations. Now through organic growth of our wholesale system, we set an annual record for sales volume in 2023 at approximately 1 million barrels per day, demonstrating the strength of our branded and wholesale marketing network.

We continue to pursue strategic projects that enhance the earnings capability of our business and expand our long-term competitive advantage. The DGD Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF project at Port Arthur remains on schedule to completion expected in the first quarter of 2025 for a total of $315 million. Half of that attributable to Valero. With the completion of this project, DGD is expected to become one of the largest manufacturers of SAF in the world. In addition, we are pursuing shorter cash cycle projects that optimize and capitalize on opportunities to improve margins around our existing refining assets. On the financial side, we continue to honor our commitment to shareholders. We returned 73% of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the fourth quarter, resulting a 60% payout ratio for 2023, and last week, our Board approved a 5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend.

Looking ahead, we expect refining margins to remain supported by tight product supply and demand balances. In the near term, product inventories ahead of the summer driving season are expected to be constrained with heavy industry-wide turnaround activity in the first quarter, providing support to refining margins. Long term, we expect global demand growth to exceed products applied despite new refinery startups. In closing, our team's simple strategy of pursuing excellence in operations, return-driven discipline on growth projects and a demonstrated commitment to shareholder returns has driven our success and positions us well for the future. So with that, Homer, I'll hand the call back to you.

Homer Bhullar: Thanks, Lane. For the fourth quarter of 2023, net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $1.2 billion or $3.55 per share compared to $3.1 billion or $8.15 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $3.2 billion or $8.45 per share. For 2023, net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $8.8 billion or $24.92 per share compared to $11.5 billion or $29.04 per share in 2022. 2023 adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $8.8 billion or $24.90 per share compared to $11.6 billion or $29.16 per share in 2022. The refining segment reported $1.6 billion of operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $4.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Refining throughput volumes in the fourth quarter of 2023 averaged 3 million barrels per day. Throughput capacity utilization was 94% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Refining cash operating expenses were $4.99 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2023, higher than guidance of $4.60 primarily due to an environmental regulatory reserve adjustment in the West Coast. Renewable Diesel segment operating income was $84 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $261 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Renewable Diesel sales volumes averaged 3.8 million gallons per day in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was 1.3 million gallons per day higher than the fourth quarter of 2022. The higher sales volumes in the fourth quarter of 2023 were due to the impact of additional volumes from the DGD Port Arthur plant, which started up in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating income was lower than the fourth quarter of 2022 due to lower renewable diesel margin in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Ethanol segment reported $190 million of operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating income was $205 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $69 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Ethanol production volumes averaged 4.5 million gallons per day in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was 448,000 gallons per day higher than the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating income was higher than the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of higher production volumes and lower corn prices in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2023, G&A expenses were $295 million, and net interest expense was $149 million.

G&A expenses were $998 million in 2023. Depreciation and amortization expense was $690 million and income tax expense was $331 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate was 22% for 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Included in this amount was a $631 million unfavorable impact from working capital and $65 million of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities associated with the other joint venture member share of DGD. Excluding these items, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $1.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities in 2023 was $9.2 billion. Included in this amount was a $2.3 billion unfavorable impact from working capital and $512 million of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities associated with the other joint venture member's share of DGD.

Excluding these items, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities in 2023 was $11 billion. Regarding investing activities, we made $540 million of capital investments in the fourth quarter of 2023, of which $460 million was for sustaining the business, including costs for turnarounds, catalysts and regulatory compliance and the balance was for growing the business. Excluding capital investments attributable to the other joint venture member share of DGD, capital investments attributable to Valero were $506 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $1.8 billion for 2023. Moving to financing activities. We returned $1.3 billion to our stockholders in the fourth quarter of 2023 of which $346 million was paid as dividends and $966 million was for the purchase of approximately 7.5 million shares of common stock, resulting in a payout ratio of 73% for the quarter.

As Lane mentioned, this results in a payout ratio of 60% for the year. Through share repurchases, we reduced our share count by approximately 11% in 2023 and by 19% since year-end 2021. With respect to our balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $9.2 billion of total debt, $2.3 billion of finance lease obligations and $5.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents. The debt-to-capitalization ratio, net of cash and cash equivalents was 18% as of December 31, 2023. And we ended the quarter well capitalized with $5.3 billion of available liquidity, excluding cash. Turning to guidance. We expect capital investments attributable to Valero for 2024 to be approximately $2 billion, which includes expenditures for turnarounds, catalysts, regulatory compliance and joint venture investments.

About $1.6 billion of that is allocated to sustaining the business and the balance to growth with approximately half of the growth capital towards our low carbon fuel businesses and half towards refining projects. Our low carbon fuels growth capital is primarily for the SAF project. Our refining growth projects aim to increase our crude flexibility in the Gulf Coast extract more value out of some of our conversion unit capacity, improve our access to some key product markets and improve our logistics into or out of our refineries. All of these projects meet or exceed our minimum return threshold of 25% after-tax IRR. For modelling our first quarter operations, we expect refining throughput volumes to fall within the following ranges: Gulf Coast at 1.52 million to 1.57 million barrels per day which includes turnaround work on the legacy coker at our Port Arthur refinery.

Mid-Continent at 415,000 to 435,000 barrels per day West Coast at 235,000 to 255,000 barrels per day; and North Atlantic at 435,000 to 455,000 barrels per day. We expect refining cash operating expenses in the first quarter to be approximately $5.10 per barrel, reflecting lower throughput due to turnaround activity across our system. With respect to the renewable diesel segment, we expect sales volumes to be approximately 1.2 billion gallons in 2024. Operating expenses in 2024 should be $0.45 per gallon, which includes $0.18 per gallon for non-cash costs such as depreciation and amortization. Our ethanol segment is expected to produce 4.5 million gallons per day in the first quarter. Operating expenses should average $0.37 per gallon, which includes $0.05 per gallon for non-cash costs such as depreciation and amortization.

For the first quarter, net interest expense should be about 150 million, and total depreciation and amortization expense should be approximately 700 million. For 2024, we expect G&A expenses to be approximately 975 million. That concludes our opening remarks. Before we open the call to questions, please adhere to our protocol of limiting each turn in the Q&A to two questions. If you have more than two questions, please rejoin the queue as time permits to ensure other callers have time to ask their questions. Question-and-Answer Session.

